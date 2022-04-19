Tour of the Alps: Pello Bilbao wins stage 2
By Kirsten Frattini published
Spaniard moves into race lead
Pello Bilbao secured the stage 2 victory and moved into the overall race lead at Tour of the Alps.
The Spaniard led the Bahrain Victorious charge down the final descent of the day, closed the gap to an early breakaway, and then sprinted to the stage victory. He crossed the line ahead of Romain Bardet (Team DSM) and Attila Valter (Groupama FDJ) from a reduced group sprint in Lana.
More to come.
Kirsten Frattini is an honours graduate of Kinesiology and Health Science from York University in Toronto, Canada. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's WorldTour. She has worked in both print and digital publishing, and started with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. Moving into a Production Editor's role in 2014, she produces and publishes international race coverage for all men's and women's races including Spring Classics, Grand Tours, World Championships and Olympic Games, and writes and edits news and features. As the Women's Editor at Cyclingnews, Kirsten also coordinates and oversees the global coverage of races, news, features and podcasts about women's professional cycling.
