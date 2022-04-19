Tour of the Alps: Pello Bilbao wins stage 2

Image 1 of 13 Pello Bilbao (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images) Image 2 of 13 The 10-rider breakaway on stage 2 at the Tour of the Alps - Hermann Pernsteiner (Bahrain Victorious), Miguel Ángel Lopez and Vadim Pronskiy (Astana Qazaqstan), Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers), Felix Gall (AG2R Citroën), Cian Uijtdebroecks (Bora-hansgrohe), Jonathan Caicedo (EF Education- EasyPost), Matteo Badilatti and Michael Storer (Groupama-FDJ) and Thymen Arensman (Team DSM) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 13 Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana Qazaqstan) competes in the breakaway during stage 2 of the Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 13 AG2R Citroen Team lead the peloton with overall race leader Geoffrey Bouchard on stage 2 at the Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 13 The breakaway on stage 2 at the Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 13 AG2R Citroen Team lead the peloton with overall race leader Geoffrey Bouchard on stage 2 at the Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 13 Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers) in the day's breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 13 AG2R Citroen Team lead the peloton with overall race leader Geoffrey Bouchard on stage 2 at the Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 13 The beautiful mountain scenery at the Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 13 The peloton racing from Primiero/S. Martin di Castrozza to Lana on stage 2 of the Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 13 The peloton racing through the valley at Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 13 Giacomo Nizzolo (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 13 Bahrain Victorious lead the field (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pello Bilbao secured the stage 2 victory and moved into the overall race lead at Tour of the Alps.

The Spaniard led the Bahrain Victorious charge down the final descent of the day, closed the gap to an early breakaway, and then sprinted to the stage victory. He crossed the line ahead of Romain Bardet (Team DSM) and Attila Valter (Groupama FDJ) from a reduced group sprint in Lana.

More to come.

Results powered by FirstCycling