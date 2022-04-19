Tour of the Alps: Pello Bilbao wins stage 2

By published

Spaniard moves into race lead

Image 1 of 13

AMURRIO SPAIN APRIL 06 Pello Bilbao Lpez De Armentia of Spain and Team Bahrain Victorious celebrates at finish line as stage winner ahead of Julian Alaphilippe of France and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl during the 61st Itzulia Basque Country 2022 Stage 3 a 1817km stage from Llodio to Amurrio itzulia WorldTour on April 06 2022 in Amurrio Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Pello Bilbao (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images)
Image 2 of 13

BOLZANO LANA ITALY APRIL 19 Hermann Pernsteiner of Austria and Team Bahrain Victorious competes in the breakaway during the 45th Tour of the Alps 2022 Stage 2 a 1541km stage from PrimieroS Martino di Castrozza to Lana TouroftheAlps on April 19 2022 in Bolzano Lana Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The 10-rider breakaway on stage 2 at the Tour of the Alps - Hermann Pernsteiner (Bahrain Victorious), Miguel Ángel Lopez and Vadim Pronskiy (Astana Qazaqstan), Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers), Felix Gall (AG2R Citroën), Cian Uijtdebroecks (Bora-hansgrohe), Jonathan Caicedo (EF Education- EasyPost), Matteo Badilatti and Michael Storer (Groupama-FDJ) and Thymen Arensman (Team DSM) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 13

BOLZANO LANA ITALY APRIL 19 Miguel ngelLpez Moreno of Colombia and Team Astana Qazaqstan competes in the breakaway during the 45th Tour of the Alps 2022 Stage 2 a 1541km stage from PrimieroS Martino di Castrozza to Lana TouroftheAlps on April 19 2022 in Bolzano Lana Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana Qazaqstan) competes in the breakaway during stage 2 of the Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 13

BOLZANO LANA ITALY APRIL 19 Clement Berthet of France and AG2R Citroen Team competes during the 45th Tour of the Alps 2022 Stage 2 a 1541km stage from PrimieroS Martino di Castrozza to Lana TouroftheAlps on April 19 2022 in Bolzano Lana Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

AG2R Citroen Team lead the peloton with overall race leader Geoffrey Bouchard on stage 2 at the Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 13

BOLZANO LANA ITALY APRIL 19 Hermann Pernsteiner of Austria and Team Bahrain Victorious Miguel ngelLpez Moreno of Colombia and Team Astana Qazaqstan Pavel Sivakov of Russia and Team INEOS Grenadiers Vadim Pronskiy of Kazahkstan and Team Astana Qazaqstan Felix Gall of Austria and AG2R Citroen Team Cian Uijtdebroeks of Belgium and Team Bora Hansgrohe Jonathan Klever Caicedo Cepeda of Ecuador and Team EF Education Easypost Matteo Badilatti of Switzerland and Team Groupama FDJ Thymen Arensman of Netherlands and Team DSM and Michael Storer of Australia and Team Groupama FDJ ccompete in the breakaway passing through a tunnel during the 45th Tour of the Alps 2022 Stage 2 a 1541km stage from PrimieroS Martino di Castrozza to Lana TouroftheAlps on April 19 2022 in Bolzano Lana Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The breakaway on stage 2 at the Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 13

BOLZANO LANA ITALY APRIL 19 Clement Berthet of France and AG2R Citroen Team leads the peloton during the 45th Tour of the Alps 2022 Stage 2 a 1541km stage from PrimieroS Martino di Castrozza to Lana TouroftheAlps on April 19 2022 in Bolzano Lana Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

AG2R Citroen Team lead the peloton with overall race leader Geoffrey Bouchard on stage 2 at the Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 13

BOLZANO LANA ITALY APRIL 19 Pavel Sivakov of Russia and Team INEOS Grenadiers in the breakaway picks bottles from his Team car during the 45th Tour of the Alps 2022 Stage 2 a 1541km stage from PrimieroS Martino di Castrozza to Lana TouroftheAlps on April 19 2022 in Bolzano Lana Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers) in the day's breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 13

BOLZANO LANA ITALY APRIL 19 LR Geoffrey Bouchard of France and AG2R Citroen Team Green Leader Jersey and Mikel Landa Meana of Spain and Team Bahrain Victorious compete during the 45th Tour of the Alps 2022 Stage 2 a 1541km stage from PrimieroS Martino di Castrozza to Lana TouroftheAlps on April 19 2022 in Bolzano Lana Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

AG2R Citroen Team lead the peloton with overall race leader Geoffrey Bouchard on stage 2 at the Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 13

BOLZANO LANA ITALY APRIL 19 A general view of the Peloton passing through Passo Rolle 1973m during the 45th Tour of the Alps 2022 Stage 2 a 1541km stage from PrimieroS Martino di Castrozza to Lana TouroftheAlps on April 19 2022 in Bolzano Lana Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The beautiful mountain scenery at the Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 13

BOLZANO LANA ITALY APRIL 19 A general view of the Peloton passing through Passo Rolle 1973m during the 45th Tour of the Alps 2022 Stage 2 a 1541km stage from PrimieroS Martino di Castrozza to Lana TouroftheAlps on April 19 2022 in Bolzano Lana Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The peloton racing from Primiero/S. Martin di Castrozza to Lana on stage 2 of the Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 13

BOLZANO LANA ITALY APRIL 19 A general view of the peloton passing through a vineyards fields landscape during the 45th Tour of the Alps 2022 Stage 2 a 1541km stage from PrimieroS Martino di Castrozza to Lana TouroftheAlps on April 19 2022 in Bolzano Lana Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The peloton racing through the valley at Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 13

BOLZANO LANA ITALY APRIL 19 Giacomo Nizzolo of Italy and Team Israel Premier Tech competes during the 45th Tour of the Alps 2022 Stage 2 a 1541km stage from PrimieroS Martino di Castrozza to Lana TouroftheAlps on April 19 2022 in Bolzano Lana Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Giacomo Nizzolo (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 13

BOLZANO LANA ITALY APRIL 19 Domen Novak of Slovenia and Team Bahrain Victorious leads the peloton competes during the 45th Tour of the Alps 2022 Stage 2 a 1541km stage from PrimieroS Martino di Castrozza to Lana TouroftheAlps on April 19 2022 in Bolzano Lana Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Bahrain Victorious lead the field (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pello Bilbao secured the stage 2 victory and moved into the overall race lead at Tour of the Alps. 

The Spaniard led the Bahrain Victorious charge down the final descent of the day, closed the gap to an early breakaway, and then sprinted to the stage victory. He crossed the line ahead of Romain Bardet (Team DSM) and Attila Valter (Groupama FDJ) from a reduced group sprint in Lana.

More to come.

Results powered by FirstCycling

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

† after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kirsten Frattini

Kirsten Frattini is an honours graduate of Kinesiology and Health Science from York University in Toronto, Canada. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's WorldTour. She has worked in both print and digital publishing, and started with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. Moving into a Production Editor's role in 2014, she produces and publishes international race coverage for all men's and women's races including Spring Classics, Grand Tours, World Championships and Olympic Games, and writes and edits news and features. As the Women's Editor at Cyclingnews, Kirsten also coordinates and oversees the global coverage of races, news, features and podcasts about women's professional cycling.

Latest on Cyclingnews