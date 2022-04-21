Tour of the Alps: Lopez denies Pinot to win stage 4
By Barry Ryan published
Bilbao loses time bonus but keeps race lead
Miguel Ángel López (Astana Qazaqstan) won stage 4 of the Tour of the Alps after he caught and passed Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) a kilometre from the finish at Kals am Grossglockner.
Pinot was part of the day’s early break and he dropped his companions at the bottom of the 12.5km haul to the finish. He had 40 seconds in hand on the chasing peloton when he struck out alone, and he initially looked set to withstand the pursuit, which was being led by Ineos Grenadiers.
López attacked from the chasing group with 4km to go, however, and he gradually clawed back his deficit on Pinot on the approach to the finish, catching the Frenchman beneath the flamme rouge and then clipping away almost immediately.
Pinot, who was seeking his first victory since he won atop the Tourmalet on the 2019 Tour, took second place at 7 seconds, while Romain Bardet (Team DSM) beat race leader Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious) in the sprint for third place, 15 seconds down on López.
The time bonus means that Bardet has sliced his deficit on Bilbao in the overall standings to just two seconds ahead of Friday’s final stage. Attila Valter (Groupama-FDJ) lies third at 12 seconds, while Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers) remains fifth at 16 seconds.
More to follow…
Barry Ryan is European Editor at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.
