Tour of the Alps: Lopez denies Pinot to win stage 4

Image 1 of 17 Miguel Ángel López (Astana Qazaqstan) wins stage 4 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 2 of 17 Miguel Ángel López (Astana Qazaqstan) rides to the finish alone at Kals am Grossglockner (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 3 of 17 Miguel Ángel López (Astana Qazaqstan) wins stage 4 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 4 of 17 Thibaut Pinot of Groupama - FDJ finishes second on stage 4 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 5 of 17 The reaction to a tough day at work in the mountains for Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 6 of 17 Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious) retains the green leader's jersey by just two seconds after stage 4 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 7 of 17 Thymen Arensman of Team DSM rides in peloton in white best young jersey compete (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 8 of 17 Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) was denied the victory after being caught a kilometre from the finish at Kals am Grossglockner by stage winner Miguel Ángel López (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 9 of 17 Pello Bilbao in green leader's jersey during stage 4 of Tour of the Alps 2022 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 10 of 17 Scenery on descent on stage 4 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 11 of 17 The peloton passes through Kartitscher Sattel on stage 4 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 12 of 17 Scenery between mountain climbs on 142.4km stage 4 from Villabassa to Kals am Grossglockner (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 13 of 17 Merhawi Kudus (EF Education - EasyPost) attacks in the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 14 of 17 Sebastian Henao of Astana – Qazaqstan competes in the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 15 of 17 Andrey Amador Bikkazakova rides behind Ineos Grenadiers teammate Ben Swift in the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 16 of 17 Omer Goldstein of Israel - Premier Tech attacks from the breakaway during 142.4km stage 4 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 17 of 17 Nicolas Prodhomme of AG2R Citroën Team pushes through the suffering in the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Miguel Ángel López (Astana Qazaqstan) won stage 4 of the Tour of the Alps after he caught and passed Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) a kilometre from the finish at Kals am Grossglockner.

Pinot was part of the day’s early break and he dropped his companions at the bottom of the 12.5km haul to the finish. He had 40 seconds in hand on the chasing peloton when he struck out alone, and he initially looked set to withstand the pursuit, which was being led by Ineos Grenadiers.

López attacked from the chasing group with 4km to go, however, and he gradually clawed back his deficit on Pinot on the approach to the finish, catching the Frenchman beneath the flamme rouge and then clipping away almost immediately.

Pinot, who was seeking his first victory since he won atop the Tourmalet on the 2019 Tour, took second place at 7 seconds, while Romain Bardet (Team DSM) beat race leader Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious) in the sprint for third place, 15 seconds down on López.

The time bonus means that Bardet has sliced his deficit on Bilbao in the overall standings to just two seconds ahead of Friday’s final stage. Attila Valter (Groupama-FDJ) lies third at 12 seconds, while Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers) remains fifth at 16 seconds.

More to follow…

Results powered by FirstCycling