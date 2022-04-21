Tour of the Alps: Lopez denies Pinot to win stage 4

Bilbao loses time bonus but keeps race lead

Image 1 of 17

LIENZ AUSTRIA APRIL 21 Miguel ngel Lpez Moreno of Colombia and Team Astana Qazaqstan red intermediate sprint jersey celebrates winning during the 45th Tour of the Alps 2022 Stage 4 a 1424km stage from Villabassa to Kals am Grossglockner 1336m TouroftheAlps on April 21 2022 in Lienz Austria Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Miguel Ángel López (Astana Qazaqstan) wins stage 4 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 2 of 17

LIENZ AUSTRIA APRIL 21 Miguel ngel Lpez Moreno of Colombia and Team Astana Qazaqstan red intermediate sprint jersey sprints to win ahead of Thibaut Pinot of France and Team Groupama FDJ during the 45th Tour of the Alps 2022 Stage 4 a 1424km stage from Villabassa to Kals am Grossglockner 1336m TouroftheAlps on April 21 2022 in Lienz Austria Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Miguel Ángel López (Astana Qazaqstan) rides to the finish alone at Kals am Grossglockner (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 3 of 17

LIENZ AUSTRIA APRIL 21 Miguel ngel Lpez Moreno of Colombia and Team Astana Qazaqstan red intermediate sprint jersey celebrates winning during the 45th Tour of the Alps 2022 Stage 4 a 1424km stage from Villabassa to Kals am Grossglockner 1336m TouroftheAlps on April 21 2022 in Lienz Austria Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Miguel Ángel López (Astana Qazaqstan) wins stage 4 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 4 of 17

LIENZ AUSTRIA APRIL 21 Thibaut Pinot of France and Team Groupama FDJ reacts disappointed after cross the finishing line in second place during the 45th Tour of the Alps 2022 Stage 4 a 1424km stage from Villabassa to Kals am Grossglockner 1336m TouroftheAlps on April 21 2022 in Lienz Austria Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Thibaut Pinot of Groupama - FDJ finishes second on stage 4 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 5 of 17

LIENZ AUSTRIA APRIL 21 Thibaut Pinot of France and Team Groupama FDJ reacts disappointed after cross the finishing line in second place during the 45th Tour of the Alps 2022 Stage 4 a 1424km stage from Villabassa to Kals am Grossglockner 1336m TouroftheAlps on April 21 2022 in Lienz Austria Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The reaction to a tough day at work in the mountains for Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 6 of 17

LIENZ AUSTRIA APRIL 21 Pello Bilbao Lpez De Armentia of Spain and Team Bahrain Victorious green leader jersey reacts after cross the finishing line during the 45th Tour of the Alps 2022 Stage 4 a 1424km stage from Villabassa to Kals am Grossglockner 1336m TouroftheAlps on April 21 2022 in Lienz Austria Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious) retains the green leader's jersey by just two seconds after stage 4 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 7 of 17

LIENZ AUSTRIA APRIL 21 Thymen Arensman of Netherlands and Team DSM white best young jersey compete during the 45th Tour of the Alps 2022 Stage 4 a 1424km stage from Villabassa to Kals am Grossglockner 1336m TouroftheAlps on April 21 2022 in Lienz Austria Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Thymen Arensman of Team DSM rides in peloton in white best young jersey compete (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 8 of 17

LIENZ AUSTRIA APRIL 21 Thibaut Pinot of France and Team Groupama FDJ attacks in the breakaway during the 45th Tour of the Alps 2022 Stage 4 a 1424km stage from Villabassa to Kals am Grossglockner 1336m TouroftheAlps on April 21 2022 in Lienz Austria Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) was denied the victory after being caught a kilometre from the finish at Kals am Grossglockner by stage winner Miguel Ángel López (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 9 of 17

LIENZ AUSTRIA APRIL 21 LR Richie Porte of Australia and Team INEOS Grenadiers and Thymen Arensman of Netherlands and Team DSM white best young jersey compete during the 45th Tour of the Alps 2022 Stage 4 a 1424km stage from Villabassa to Kals am Grossglockner 1336m TouroftheAlps on April 21 2022 in Lienz Austria Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Pello Bilbao in green leader's jersey during stage 4 of Tour of the Alps 2022 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 10 of 17

LIENZ AUSTRIA APRIL 21 A general view of Lilian Calmejane of France and AG2R Citroen Team Cian Uijtdebroeks of Belgium and Team Bora Hansgrohe Lenny Martinez of France and Team Groupama FDJ and the peloton passing through Kartitscher Sattel 1524m mountain landscape during the 45th Tour of the Alps 2022 Stage 4 a 1424km stage from Villabassa to Kals am Grossglockner 1336m TouroftheAlps on April 21 2022 in Lienz Austria Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Scenery on descent on stage 4 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 11 of 17

LIENZ AUSTRIA APRIL 21 A general view of Thymen Arensman of Netherlands and Team DSM white best young jersey and the peloton passing through Kartitscher Sattel 1524m mountain landscape during the 45th Tour of the Alps 2022 Stage 4 a 1424km stage from Villabassa to Kals am Grossglockner 1336m TouroftheAlps on April 21 2022 in Lienz Austria Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The peloton passes through Kartitscher Sattel on stage 4 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 12 of 17

LIENZ AUSTRIA APRIL 21 A general view of Brandon Smith Rivera Vargas of Colombia and Team INEOS Grenadiers Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil of Spain and Movistar Team Mikel Iturria Segurola of Spain and Team Euskaltel Euskadi Lennard Kmna of Germany and Team Bora Hansgrohe Edward Ravasi of Italy and EoloKometa Cycling Team Jonathan Caaveral Vargas of Colombia and Team Bardiani Csf Faizane and the peloton passing through a landscape during the 45th Tour of the Alps 2022 Stage 4 a 1424km stage from Villabassa to Kals am Grossglockner 1336m TouroftheAlps on April 21 2022 in Lienz Austria Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Scenery between mountain climbs on 142.4km stage 4 from Villabassa to Kals am Grossglockner (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 13 of 17

LIENZ AUSTRIA APRIL 21 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin of Eritrea and Team EF Education Easypost attacks in the breakaway during the 45th Tour of the Alps 2022 Stage 4 a 1424km stage from Villabassa to Kals am Grossglockner 1336m TouroftheAlps on April 21 2022 in Lienz Austria Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Merhawi Kudus (EF Education - EasyPost) attacks in the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 14 of 17

LIENZ AUSTRIA APRIL 21 Sebastian Henao Gomez of Colombia and Team Astana Qazaqstan competes in the breakaway during the 45th Tour of the Alps 2022 Stage 4 a 1424km stage from Villabassa to Kals am Grossglockner 1336m TouroftheAlps on April 21 2022 in Lienz Austria Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Sebastian Henao of Astana – Qazaqstan competes in the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 15 of 17

LIENZ AUSTRIA APRIL 21 Ben Swift of United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers competes in the breakaway during the 45th Tour of the Alps 2022 Stage 4 a 1424km stage from Villabassa to Kals am Grossglockner 1336m TouroftheAlps on April 21 2022 in Lienz Austria Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Andrey Amador Bikkazakova rides behind Ineos Grenadiers teammate Ben Swift in the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 16 of 17

LIENZ AUSTRIA APRIL 21 Omer Goldstein of Israel and Team Israel Premier Tech attacks in the breakaway during the 45th Tour of the Alps 2022 Stage 4 a 1424km stage from Villabassa to Kals am Grossglockner 1336m TouroftheAlps on April 21 2022 in Lienz Austria Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Omer Goldstein of Israel - Premier Tech attacks from the breakaway during 142.4km stage 4 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 17 of 17

LIENZ AUSTRIA APRIL 21 Nicolas Prodhomme of France and AG2R Citroen Team competes in the breakaway during the 45th Tour of the Alps 2022 Stage 4 a 1424km stage from Villabassa to Kals am Grossglockner 1336m TouroftheAlps on April 21 2022 in Lienz Austria Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Nicolas Prodhomme of AG2R Citroën Team pushes through the suffering in the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Miguel Ángel López (Astana Qazaqstan) won stage 4 of the Tour of the Alps after he caught and passed Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) a kilometre from the finish at Kals am Grossglockner.

Pinot was part of the day’s early break and he dropped his companions at the bottom of the 12.5km haul to the finish. He had 40 seconds in hand on the chasing peloton when he struck out alone, and he initially looked set to withstand the pursuit, which was being led by Ineos Grenadiers.

López attacked from the chasing group with 4km to go, however, and he gradually clawed back his deficit on Pinot on the approach to the finish, catching the Frenchman beneath the flamme rouge and then clipping away almost immediately.

Pinot, who was seeking his first victory since he won atop the Tourmalet on the 2019 Tour, took second place at 7 seconds, while Romain Bardet (Team DSM) beat race leader Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious) in the sprint for third place, 15 seconds down on López.

The time bonus means that Bardet has sliced his deficit on Bilbao in the overall standings to just two seconds ahead of Friday’s final stage. Attila Valter (Groupama-FDJ) lies third at 12 seconds, while Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers) remains fifth at 16 seconds.

More to follow…

Barry Ryan

Barry Ryan is European Editor at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.

