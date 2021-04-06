Scheldeprijs Women 2021
- Scheldeprijs Women home
- Scheldeprijs Women map and profile
- Flanders Classics launches women's cycling initiative
Lorena Wiebes wins first Scheldeprijs Women
New spring Classic for 2021
Scheldeprijs Women date: Wednesday, April 7
Distance: 136km
Start: Schoten, Belgium - 11:10 (CET)
Finish: Schoten, Belgium - 14:40 (CET)
Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) won the first edition of the women’s Scheldeprijs, using her aggression and fast finish to win the sprint.
Wiebes started her sprint at roughly 300 metres and edged clear to beat Emma Norsgaard (Movistar) and Elisa Balsamo (Valcar Travel & Service) in Schoten.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Scheldeprijs Women - History
The Scheldeprijs may be one of the oldest races on the calendar but the women’s edition is one of the newest. On Wednesday April 7 the women’s peloton will have its first chance to take on the 1.1-ranked sprinters Classic, which starts and finishes in Schoten. The Belgian race, which is likely to come down to a battle of the fast finishers at Churchilllaan, was the missing spring Classic after a women’s Paris Roubaix was added to the calendar in 2020, then cancelled, and ultimately rescheduled for fall 2021 due to the pandemic.
While maps are not available as a precaution to discourage spectators along the route, the route is expected to cover 136km with an initial loop of around 80 kilometers followed by a final circuit, with three laps of 16km each.
Now, Marta Bastianelli (Alè BTC Ljubljana) will line up with race number one, after having won the Tour of Flanders in 2019 as week as De Brabantse Pijl and Gent-Wevelgem in 2018.
There will be six of the nine Women’s WorldTeams on the start line, with likely rivals to Bastianelli on the provisional start list including Trek-Segafredo’s Chloe Hosking, Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) as well as Hannah and Alice Barnes (Canyon-SRAM). Last year’s cyclo-cross World Champion Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Plantur-Pura) will also be joining the fray.
Scheldeprijs teams
- Alè BTC Ljubljana
- Canyon-SRAM Racing
- Movistar Team Women
- Team BikeExchange
- Team DSM
- Trek-Segafredo
- Bingoal Casino - Chevalmeire
- Lotto Soudal Ladies
- Doltcini - Van Eyck - Proximus Continental Team
- Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
- Ciclismo Mundial
- NXTG Racing
- Drops - Le Col supported by Tempur
- Aromitalia Basso Bikes Vaiano
- Valcar - Travel & Service
- Parkhotel Valkenburg
- Bepink
- Bizkaia - Durango
- Team Rupelcleaning - Champion Lubricants
- Ceratizit - WNT Pro Cycling Team
- A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
- Andy Schleck - CP NVST - Immo Losch
- Arkéa Pro Cycling Team
- Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team
- GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
- Isolmant-Premac-Vittoria
- Massi Tactic Women Team
- Lviv Cycling Team
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.