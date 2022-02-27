Scheldeprijs Women 2021
- Scheldeprijs Women home
- Scheldeprijs Women map and profile
- Flanders Classics launches women's cycling initiative
Lorena Wiebes wins first Scheldeprijs Women
New spring Classic for 2021
Scheldeprijs Women date: Wednesday, April 7
Distance: 136km
Start: Schoten, Belgium - 11:10 (CET)
Finish: Schoten, Belgium - 14:40 (CET)
Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) won the first edition of the women’s Scheldeprijs, using her aggression and fast finish to win the sprint.
Wiebes started her sprint at roughly 300 metres and edged clear to beat Emma Norsgaard (Movistar) and Elisa Balsamo (Valcar Travel & Service) in Schoten.
Scheldeprijs Women - History
The Scheldeprijs may be one of the oldest races on the calendar but the women’s edition is one of the newest. On Wednesday April 7 the women’s peloton will have its first chance to take on the 1.1-ranked sprinters Classic, which starts and finishes in Schoten. The Belgian race, which is likely to come down to a battle of the fast finishers at Churchilllaan, was the missing spring Classic after a women’s Paris Roubaix was added to the calendar in 2020, then cancelled, and ultimately rescheduled for fall 2021 due to the pandemic.
While maps are not available as a precaution to discourage spectators along the route, the route is expected to cover 136km with an initial loop of around 80 kilometers followed by a final circuit, with three laps of 16km each.
Now, Marta Bastianelli (Alè BTC Ljubljana) will line up with race number one, after having won the Tour of Flanders in 2019 as week as De Brabantse Pijl and Gent-Wevelgem in 2018.
There will be six of the nine Women’s WorldTeams on the start line, with likely rivals to Bastianelli on the provisional start list including Trek-Segafredo’s Chloe Hosking, Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) as well as Hannah and Alice Barnes (Canyon-SRAM). Last year’s cyclo-cross World Champion Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Plantur-Pura) will also be joining the fray.
Scheldeprijs teams
- Alè BTC Ljubljana
- Canyon-SRAM Racing
- Movistar Team Women
- Team BikeExchange
- Team DSM
- Trek-Segafredo
- Bingoal Casino - Chevalmeire
- Lotto Soudal Ladies
- Doltcini - Van Eyck - Proximus Continental Team
- Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
- Ciclismo Mundial
- NXTG Racing
- Drops - Le Col supported by Tempur
- Aromitalia Basso Bikes Vaiano
- Valcar - Travel & Service
- Parkhotel Valkenburg
- Bepink
- Bizkaia - Durango
- Team Rupelcleaning - Champion Lubricants
- Ceratizit - WNT Pro Cycling Team
- A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
- Andy Schleck - CP NVST - Immo Losch
- Arkéa Pro Cycling Team
- Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team
- GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
- Isolmant-Premac-Vittoria
- Massi Tactic Women Team
- Lviv Cycling Team
Stages
-
Scheldeprijs Women 20217 April 2021 | Antwerp | 1.1 WE
Sarah Roy looks to turn Classics luck around at Scheldeprijs
By Cyclingnews published
News The Australian champion lines up for first women's edition of fast and flat race with form and strong team support in place
Wind, hail or even snow may greet riders at Scheldeprijs
By Cyclingnews published
News Bad weather expected for mid-week Classic
How to watch Scheldeprijs 2021 – live TV and streaming
By Cyclingnews published
News Bennett faces Ackermann and Démare as Bastianelli and Wiebes headline first-ever women's race
