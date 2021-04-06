Scheldeprijs Women 2022
Posted published
Latest News from the Race
-
Lorena Wiebes wins first Scheldeprijs WomenNorsgaard and Balsamo complete podium
-
Sarah Roy looks to turn Classics luck around at ScheldeprijsThe Australian champion lines up for first women's edition of fast and flat race with form and strong team support in place
-
Wind, hail or even snow may greet riders at ScheldeprijsBad weather expected for mid-week Classic
Stages
-
Scheldeprijs Women 20226 April 2022 | Belgium | 1.1 WE
Latest Content on the Race
Sarah Roy looks to turn Classics luck around at Scheldeprijs
By Cyclingnews published
News The Australian champion lines up for first women's edition of fast and flat race with form and strong team support in place
Wind, hail or even snow may greet riders at Scheldeprijs
By Cyclingnews published
News Bad weather expected for mid-week Classic
How to watch Scheldeprijs 2021 – live TV and streaming
By Cyclingnews published
News Bennett faces Ackermann and Démare as Bastianelli and Wiebes headline first-ever women's race
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cyclingnews. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.