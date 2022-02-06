Ronde van Drenthe Women 2022
Traditional spring classic moves back to March
Ronde van Drenthe Women 2022
Ronde van Drenthe Women date: Saturday, March 12, 2022
Distance: 155km
Start: Assen - 12:15 CET
Finish: Hoogeveen - 16:16 CET
Live Coverage on Cyclingnews: start to finish
The Ronde van Drenthe returned to racing in the fall last year, by Lorena Wiebes, after being cancelled in 2020 and in early spring of 2021 due to covid-19.
The one-day race normally held as part of the Spring Classics will return to its traditional spot on the calendar on March 12.
The sprinter-friendly route was 155 kilometres between Assen and Hoogeveen last year and made up of a series of loops over 10 cobbled sectors and four trips up the VAM Berg. Riders who have historically done well in this race are powerful one-day specialists on flatter terrain.
Join Cyclingnews for live coverage of 2022 Ronde van Drenthe Women, and check in after the race for our full report, results, gallery, news and features.
Ronde van Drenthe - History
Ronde van Drenthe is traditionally held in March as part of the Spring Classics. It is a one-day race that suits the powerful and fast finishers. The route includes cobbles sections during the race but the most decisive aspect of the route is the VAM Berg, he climb built over a former waste dump.
Dutch rider Adrie Visser was the first winner of the event back in 2007 her compatriots have won the race for nine of the previous 14 editions to include Chantal Beltman, Loes Gunnewijk, Marianne Vos three times, Chantal van den Broek-Blaak, Amy Pieters and Wiebes.
Other champions include Emma Johansson, Elizabeth Deignan, Jolien D'hoore, Amalie Dideriksen and Marta Bastianelli.
Ronde van Drenthe Women - Teams
- FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
- UAE Team ADQ
- Movistar Team
- Canyon-SRAM Racing
- Team DSM
- Trek - Segafredo
- Team SD Worx
- Human Powered Health
- EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
- Jumbo-Visma
- Roland Cogaes Edelweiss
- Uno-X Pro Cycling
- Team BikeExchange-Jayco
- Liv Racing Xstra
