Swipe to scroll horizontally Paris-Roubaix Femmes overview Date April 12, 2025 Start location Denain Finish location Roubaix velodrome Distance 148.5km Category Women’s WorldTour Previous edition 2024 Paris-Roubaix Femmes

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot lifts the winner's trophy at 2025 Paris-Roubaix Femmes (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Paris-Roubaix Femmes 2025 results

Paris-Roubaix Femmes: Massive solo attack lands Pauline Ferrand-Prévot stunning victory in debut at home race / As it happened

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Visma-Lease a Bike) overcame a mid-race crash, caught a small breakaway group and powered away with 18km to go for a solo victory at Paris-Roubaix Femmes. Making her debut at the Hell of the North, she became the first Frenchwoman to win the race.

Her teammate Marianne Vos rode in the chase group as they trailed by one minute with a kilometre to go. Once inside the the Vélodrome André-Pétrieux, Letizia Borghesi (EF Education-Oatly) rode across the line in second, 58 seconds back, and then Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) outsprinted Vos for third place.

Paris-Roubaix Femmes Information

Though originally added to the WorldTour calendar in October 2020, the inaugural edition of Paris-Roubaix Femmes avec Zwift was cancelled due to the COVID-19 global pandemic. After being re-scheduled again, the first edition was finally held on October 2, 2021 where the women’s peloton raced across the pavés of northern France and finished in the famous Roubaix Velodrome.

The decision by the UCI and race organiser ASO to add the event to the calendar was a historic moment for women's cycling, as Paris-Roubaix is one of the world's most iconic Spring Classics, which began in 1896.

Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) etched her name in the history books as the first winner of Paris-Roubaix Femmes. She attacked from the peloton 82.5km from the finish and rode solo across all 17 sectors of mud-covered, slippery cobblestones to claim victory and hoist the cobble trophy in the velodrome. Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) chased to finish second while Deignan’s teammate Elisa Longo Borghini took third.

In 2022, Longo Borghini grabbed the title at Paris-Roubaix Femmes for Trek-Segafredo. The Italian national champion launched a solo attack on the Templeuve cobblestone sector number eight with 34km to go and claimed victory. Lotte Kopecky (Team SD Worx) finished second, and Lucinda Brand (Trek-Segafredo) was third.

Alison Jackson made history as the first Canadian to win Hell of the North in 2023. The EF Education-TIBCO-SVB rider won the breakaway sprint to secure the biggest victory of her career at the Roubaix Velodrome. Jackson was part of an original 18-rider breakaway that was reduced to seven riders by the end of the women's race. Katia Ragusa (Liv Racing TeqFind) was second and Marthe Truyen (Fenix-Deceuninck) rounded out the podium.

Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) won the fifth edition of Paris-Roubaix Femmes from a breakaway sprint to take the victory and become the reigning Queen of the Classics at the Roubaix Velodrome in 2024.

Paris-Roubaix Femmes route

ASO announced the official 2025 Paris-Roubaix Femmes route, confirming there are no changes in the previous year's course.

Paris-Roubaix Femmes Start list

Data powered by FirstCycling

Paris-Roubaix Femmes teams