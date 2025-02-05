Paris-Roubaix Femmes 2025 route

By
published

No changes for the women's route in the Hell of the North

2025 Paris-Roubaix Femmes map
2025 Paris-Roubaix Femmes map (Image credit: ASO)

The fifth edition of Paris-Roubaix Femmes on Saturday, April 12, on the same 148.5 kilometre route as was used in 2024.

The course includes includes 29.2 km of cobbles and the same final 17 sectors of the men’s race, excluding the Trouée d'Arenberg.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
2025 Paris-Roubaix Femmes cobble sectors
Sector (rating)NameKm to goLength (m)
17 (****)Hornaing to Wandignies82.53700
16 (***)Warlaing to Brillon752400
15 (****)Tilloy to Sars-et-Rosières71.52400
14 (***)Beuvry-la-Forêt to Orchies65.21400
13 (***)Orchies60.11700
12 (****)Auchy-lez-Orchies to Bersée542700
11 (*****)Mons-en-Pévèle48.63000
10 (**)Mérignies to Avelin42.6700
9 (***)Pont-Thibault to Ennevelin39.21400
8 (*)Templeuve - L'Epinette33.8200
8 (**)Templeuve - Moulin-de-Vertain33.3500
7 (***)Cysoing to Bourghelles26.81300
6 (***)Bourghelles to Wannehain24.31100
5 (****)Camphin-en-Pévèle19.91800
4 (*****)Carrefour de l'Arbre17.12100
3 (**)Gruson14.81100
2 (***)Willems to Hem8.21400
1 (*)Roubaix - Espace Charles Crupelandt1.4300
Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

More maps
The peloton during Paris-Roubaix 2024

Paris-Roubaix 2025 route - safer but still hellish with more cobbles and new approach to Arenberg
Maps and profiles of the 2025 UAE Tour

UAE Tour 2025 route
Laurens Sweeck (Crelan-Corendon)

Laurens Sweeck holds off Eli Iserbyt in Maldegem Exact Cross
See more latest

Latest on Cyclingnews