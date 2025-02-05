Paris-Roubaix Femmes 2025 route

The fifth edition of Paris-Roubaix Femmes on Saturday, April 12, on the same 148.5 kilometre route as was used in 2024.

The course includes includes 29.2 km of cobbles and the same final 17 sectors of the men’s race, excluding the Trouée d'Arenberg.

The women's Paris-Roubaix was altered slightly last year from previous editions, removing a "risky" part of the course with a three-kilometre detour.

Five star sectors at Mons-en-Pévèle with 49km to go, and the Carrefour de l'Arbre with 17km to go, remain the biggest challenges for the women along the route from Denain to the Roubaix Velodrome.

Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) won the 2024 Paris-Roubaix Femmes in a small bunch sprint ahead of Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) and Pfeiffer Georgi (DSM-Firmenich).