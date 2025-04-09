How to watch Paris-Roubaix 2025 – Live streams, TV coverage for the Hell of the North

Watch Paris-Roubaix this weekend, April 12 and 13, for two of the one of most important one-day races and the third Monument of the 2025 Spring Classics, with all the details here on live streams and TV coverage globally.

Paris-Roubaix Femmes on Saturday and Paris-Roubaix on Sunday mark the end of the cobbled Classics, hopping over the border from Belgium into France for a race also known as the Hell of the North and the Queen of the Classics.

The women's race will kick off the weekend of racing on a 148.5km course staring in Denain. The route bypasses the famed five-star Trouée d'Arenberg for proximity and safety reasons, but does include 17 pavé sectors and two five-stars: Mons-en-Pévèle and Carrefour de l'Arbre before its run-in to the velodrome in Roubaix.

The next day, the men's peloton will begin their race on the outskirts of Paris in Compiègne and follow nearly 260km into the famed velodrome in Roubaix. They will cover 30 sections of cobblestone roads, totalling just over 50 kilometres of suffering, including the five-star pavé sectors Trouée d'Arenberg, Mons-en-Pévèle, and Carrefour de l'Arbre before racing into the velodrome in Roubaix.

There are broadcast options in the UK, USA, Canada and Australia, as well as loads of free live-streaming options, so read on for all the details on how to watch Paris-Roubaix online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Paris-Roubaix for free?

The 2025 editions of Paris-Roubaix Femmes and Paris-Roubaix will be shown for free in a number of countries, including Australia and a host of European nations.

In Australia, SBS has the rights to Paris-Roubaix with TV coverage on SBS Viceland and live streaming on SBS On Demand for both the women's and men's races.

In the host country of France, both races are on France 3 on TV and streaming via FranceTV.

In Belgium, the Flemish public broadcaster VRT once again has rights for Paris, with the races going out on VRT1 on TV, the VRT Max streaming platform and on the Sporza website. Further south, those in French-speaking Belgium can watch through RTBF and its streaming platform, Auvio.

In Italy, the women's race is on RAI 2, the men's race on RAI Sport, and both on RAI Play online. In the Netherlands, coverage is with NOS and the NPO Start streaming platform, while in Spain it's on Teledeporte and RTVE Play.

Not in one of these countries right now? Geo-restrictions apply, but if that's where you usually watch your cycling, then you can still get your access by using a VPN - more on that below.

How to watch Paris-Roubaix from anywhere

If you're outside your usual country when Paris-Roubaix Femmes and Paris-Roubaix are on, you might think you can’t watch the race due to the geo-restrictions most streaming platforms impose. But a VPN is a simple and safe way around this.

A Virtual Private Network is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world. Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services from anywhere in the world. What's more, it helps with playback speeds and is a huge boost for your general internet security.

There are loads of great VPN options out there, but our colleagues at TechRadar say NordVPN is the best overall for its streaming capabilities, security features, and price.

How to watch Paris-Roubaix in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Paris-Roubaix Femmes and Paris-Roubaix on TNT Sports and Discovery+ on Saturday, April 12 and Sunday, April 13.

Streaming on Discovery+: This is the best way to watch as much of Paris-Roubaix as possible, with full start-to-finish live coverage of the men's race on Sunday and almost all of the women's race on Saturday – an hour's more coverage compared to what will go out on linear TV.

TV viewing on TNT Sports: The men's Paris-Roubaix will be aired in its entirety on TNT Sports 1 from 10am to 4.45pm BST on April 13. Paris-Roubaix Femmes is squeezed by the schedules on April 12, running from 1.15pm to 4.30pm BST.

You can get TNT Sports on your TV through various pay-TV packages, while Discovery+ subscriptions now cost £30.99 a month.

How to watch Paris-Roubaix in the USA and Canada

Paris-Roubaix Femmes and Paris-Roubaix will have live coverage in North America on two streaming services, FloBikes in Canada and NBC Sports' Peacock in the US, on April 12 and April 13.

Coverage of the women's race starts at 8:40 am on April 12. Coverage of the men's race starts at 5:05 am ET on April 13.

A subscription to Flobikes will cost US$30 / CAN$39.99 a month, with reductions for yearly plans at US$150 / CAN$203.88.

A subscription toPeacock will cost $7.99/month or $79.99/year (16% savings) for the Premium plan (the cheapest one), and $13.99/month or $139.99/year (16% savings) for Premium Plus (no ads). Peacock will show the 2025 Tour de France in the US.

Can I watch Paris-Roubaix in Australia?

Paris-Roubaix Femmes and Paris-Roubaix will be broadcast in Australia for free on SBS.

TV viewers can head to SBS Viceland while those watching online can use the free SBS On Demand streaming platform.