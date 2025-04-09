How to watch Paris-Roubaix 2025 – Live streams, TV coverage for the Hell of the North

By published

All the broadcast information for Paris-Roubaix Femmes on April 12 and Paris-Roubaix on April 13

Mathieu van der Poel at Paris-Roubaix
Mathieu van der Poel at Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Watch Paris-Roubaix this weekend, April 12 and 13, for two of the one of most important one-day races and the third Monument of the 2025 Spring Classics, with all the details here on live streams and TV coverage globally.

Paris-Roubaix: Key information

► Date: Saturday, April 12 (women's race) and Sunday, April 13 (men's race)

Location: Northern France

► Category: UCI WorldTour / Women's WorldTour

TV & Streaming: TNT Sports, Discovery+ (UK) | Peacock (US) |FloBikes (Canada) | SBS (Aus) 

Free streams: SBS On Demand (Aus) Sporza (Belgium) | NPO Start (Netherlands) | FranceTV (France) | RAI Play (Italy) | RTVE Play (Spain)

Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price.

Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.