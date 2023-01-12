Paris-Roubaix Femmes 2023
|Date
|April 8, 2023
|Start location
|Denain
|Finish location
|Roubaix velodrome
|Distance
|145.5km
|Category
|Women’s WorldTour
|Previous edition
|Paris-Roubaix Femmes 2022
Paris-Roubaix Femmes 2023: Canadian Alison Jackson nabs a huge win from breakaway
As it happened: Paris-Roubaix Femmes 2023
Alison Jackson made history as the first Canadian to win Hell of the North at the 2023 Paris-Roubaix Femmes avec Zwift. The EF Education-TIBCO-SVB rider won the breakaway sprint to secure the biggest victory of her career at the Roubaix Velodrome.
Jackson was part of an original 18-rider breakaway that was reduced to seven riders by the end of the women's 145.7km race while a chase group of favourites, including Lotte Kopecky, Elisa Longo Borghini and Marianne Vos, sprinted for the remaining top-10 places just 12 seconds behind the winning breakaway.
In a stunning gallery, Chis Auld captures photography from inside a thrilling third edition of the women's Paris-Roubaix - Chasing glory: Inside the 2023 Paris-Roubaix Femmes.
Paris-Roubaix Femmes start list
Paris-Roubaix Femmes history
The inaugural edition of Paris-Roubaix Femmes avec Zwift was added to the Women's WorldTour calendar in October of 2020, but was cancelled for that date, and enjoyed a rescheduled date in the spring, due to the COVID-19 global pandemic. The third time was a charm a year later, on October 2, 2021, for the women’s peloton to pound across the pavè of northern France and finish in the famous Roubaix Velodrome.
The decision by the UCI and race organiser ASO to add the event to the calendar was a historical moment for women's cycling, as Paris-Roubaix is one of the world's most iconic Spring Classics, which began in 1896.
Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) etched her name in the history books as the first winner of Paris-Roubaix Femmes avec Zwift. She attacked from the peloton 82.5km from the finish and rode solo across all 17 sectors of mud-covered, slippery cobblestones to claim victory and hoist the cobble trophy in the velodrome. Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) chased to finish second while Deignan’s teammate Elisa Longo Borghini took third.
In 2022, Longo Borghini grabbed the title at Paris-Roubaix Femmes for Trek-Segafredo, clad in the Italian national champion jersey. A total of 139 women began the race with sunny weather conditions on the second edition and set out with four opening circuits of Denain.
Longo Borghini launched a solo attack on the Templeuve cobblestone sector number eight with 34 kilometres to go and claimed victory. Lotte Kopecky (Team SD Worx) finished second, and Lucinda Brand (Trek-Segafredo) was third.
Women's WorldTour – The definitive guide for 2023
Paris-Roubaix Femmes route
The third edition of Paris-Roubaix Femmes avec Zwift will cover 145.4 km starting from Denain. Two distinct loops on windswept roads near the beginning of the course added an extra 20 kilometres or so to the total distance. Following the extended roll-out from Denain, the women will merge onto the men's course upon reaching the cobbled sector in Hornaing.
The final 85km was the same as the men’s route, with 17 cobblestone sectors that totalled 29.2km, including including the maximum-difficulty level pair of Mons-en-Pévèle and the Carrefour de l'Arbre.
Paris-Roubaix Femmes teams
- Canyon-SRAM Racing (GER)
- EF Education – Tibco-SVB (USA)
- FDJ-Suez (FRA)
- Fenix – Deceuninck (BEL)
- Human Powered Health (USA)
- Israel Premier Tech Roland (SUI)
- Liv Racing TeqFind (NED)
- Movistar Team Women (ESP)
- Team DSM (NEd)
- Team Jayco Alula (AUS)
- Team Jumbo – Visma (NED)
- Team SD Worx (NED)
- Trek – Segafredo (USA)
- UAE Team ADQ (UAE)
- Uno-X Pro Cycling Team (NOR)
- Ceratizit – WNT Pro Cycling Team (GER)
- Lifeplus Wahoo (GBR)
- AG Insurance – Soudal Quick-Step Team (BEL)
- Arkéa Pro Cycling Team (FRA)
- Cofidis Women Team (FRA)
- Parkhotel Valkenburg (NED)
- St Michel-Mavic-Auber 93 (FRA)
- Stade Rochelais Charente Maritime (FRA)
- ZAAF Cycling Team (ESP)
