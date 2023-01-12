Swipe to scroll horizontally Paris-Roubaix Femmes overview Date April 8, 2023 Start location Denain Finish location Roubaix velodrome Distance 145.5km Category Women’s WorldTour Previous edition Paris-Roubaix Femmes 2022

Alison Jackson (EF Education-TIBCO-SVB) wins Paris-Roubaix Femmes avec Zwift (Image credit: Getty Images)

As it happened: Paris-Roubaix Femmes 2023

Alison Jackson made history as the first Canadian to win Hell of the North at the 2023 Paris-Roubaix Femmes avec Zwift. The EF Education-TIBCO-SVB rider won the breakaway sprint to secure the biggest victory of her career at the Roubaix Velodrome.

Jackson was part of an original 18-rider breakaway that was reduced to seven riders by the end of the women's 145.7km race while a chase group of favourites, including Lotte Kopecky, Elisa Longo Borghini and Marianne Vos, sprinted for the remaining top-10 places just 12 seconds behind the winning breakaway.

In a stunning gallery, Chis Auld captures photography from inside a thrilling third edition of the women's Paris-Roubaix - Chasing glory: Inside the 2023 Paris-Roubaix Femmes.





Paris-Roubaix Femmes start list

2023 Paris-Roubaix Femmes start list

Paris-Roubaix Femmes history

The inaugural edition of Paris-Roubaix Femmes avec Zwift was added to the Women's WorldTour calendar in October of 2020, but was cancelled for that date, and enjoyed a rescheduled date in the spring, due to the COVID-19 global pandemic. The third time was a charm a year later, on October 2, 2021, for the women’s peloton to pound across the pavè of northern France and finish in the famous Roubaix Velodrome.

The decision by the UCI and race organiser ASO to add the event to the calendar was a historical moment for women's cycling, as Paris-Roubaix is one of the world's most iconic Spring Classics, which began in 1896.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) etched her name in the history books as the first winner of Paris-Roubaix Femmes avec Zwift. She attacked from the peloton 82.5km from the finish and rode solo across all 17 sectors of mud-covered, slippery cobblestones to claim victory and hoist the cobble trophy in the velodrome. Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) chased to finish second while Deignan’s teammate Elisa Longo Borghini took third.

In 2022, Longo Borghini grabbed the title at Paris-Roubaix Femmes for Trek-Segafredo, clad in the Italian national champion jersey. A total of 139 women began the race with sunny weather conditions on the second edition and set out with four opening circuits of Denain.

Longo Borghini launched a solo attack on the Templeuve cobblestone sector number eight with 34 kilometres to go and claimed victory. Lotte Kopecky (Team SD Worx) finished second, and Lucinda Brand (Trek-Segafredo) was third.

Women's WorldTour – The definitive guide for 2023

Join Cyclingnews for live coverage of the 2023 Spring Classics, and check in after each race for our full report, results, gallery, news and features.

Paris-Roubaix Femmes route

Image 1 of 2 Paris-Roubaix Femmes 2023 Route (Image credit: ASO) Paris-Roubaix Femmes 2023 Profile of final 3km (Image credit: ASO)

The third edition of Paris-Roubaix Femmes avec Zwift will cover 145.4 km starting from Denain. Two distinct loops on windswept roads near the beginning of the course added an extra 20 kilometres or so to the total distance. Following the extended roll-out from Denain, the women will merge onto the men's course upon reaching the cobbled sector in Hornaing.

The final 85km was the same as the men’s route, with 17 cobblestone sectors that totalled 29.2km, including including the maximum-difficulty level pair of Mons-en-Pévèle and the Carrefour de l'Arbre.

Paris-Roubaix Femmes Start list

Data powered by FirstCycling

Paris-Roubaix Femmes teams