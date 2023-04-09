Chasing glory: Inside the 2023 Paris-Roubaix Femmes - Gallery

By Laura Weislo
Contributions from
Chris Auld
 published

More stunning photography from a thrilling third edition of the women's Paris-Roubaix

Images from the third Paris-Roubaix Femmes avec Zwift won by Alison Jackson
(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Join Cyclingnews

It's a dream of every outsider, every dark horse, and every loyal domestique: getting into the early breakaway, having it stick, and taking all the glory for yourself. In a most unpredictable third edition of Paris-Roubaix Femmes avec Zwift, Canadian Alison Jackson did just that.

Jackson inked her name into the history books with a tenacious and self-confident ride, parlaying the early attack into a sprint victory in the Roubaix velodrome.

The race organisation added an extra local circuit at the start, making it easier to form a breakaway, Jackson explained. "With a longer start, we have the time to set up the race before the cobbles, so it's not just determined on how one rides the cobbles and the good luck you get. You can play with the tactics more and we did that today."

An 18-rider group that formed well before the first section of cobbles were inexplicably given a lead of over five minutes.

By the final stretch of pavé, an elite chasing group with pre-race favourite Lotte Kopecky closed to within 10 seconds of the leaders – so close they could see them on a late, straight section of road in Roubaix.

A headwind, a huge tolerance for pain, and a zamboni-sized pile of determination from Jackson helped to keep the chasers at bay. With her victorious surge to the line, Jackson danced into the books as the first woman to win Paris-Roubaix in a sprint.

Pro cycling photographer Chris Auld (opens in new tab) was there to witness all the action. Enjoy his shots in full-width glory below.

Images from the third Paris-Roubaix Femmes avec Zwift won by Alison Jackson

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Some riders like this Team Arkéa rider taped their hands rather than wear gloves.

Images from the third Paris-Roubaix Femmes avec Zwift won by Alison Jackson

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) at the start of what would be an unlucky Paris-Roubaix

Images from the third Paris-Roubaix Femmes avec Zwift won by Alison Jackson

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Alison Jackson all smiles and relaxed at the start of Paris-Roubaix

Images from the third Paris-Roubaix Femmes avec Zwift won by Alison Jackson

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Some smiles seemed a bit forced with the ordeal still to come

Images from the third Paris-Roubaix Femmes avec Zwift won by Alison Jackson

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

This young fan had plenty of inspiration from the women's peloton at the start

Images from the third Paris-Roubaix Femmes avec Zwift won by Alison Jackson

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

A reminder on the top tube: "Embrace the chaos"

Images from the third Paris-Roubaix Femmes avec Zwift won by Alison Jackson

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Another motivational reminder: "Keep Fighting!" along with important route information on a rider's stem

Images from the third Paris-Roubaix Femmes avec Zwift won by Alison Jackson

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Lotte Kopecky's personalized bike computer at the start

Images from the third Paris-Roubaix Femmes avec Zwift won by Alison Jackson

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Coryn Labecki focuses after signing on

Images from the third Paris-Roubaix Femmes avec Zwift won by Alison Jackson

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Route information is extra important for staff at Paris-Roubaix

Images from the third Paris-Roubaix Femmes avec Zwift won by Alison Jackson

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Organisers added another lap at the start, making the early breakaway more possible

Join Cyclingnews

Images from the third Paris-Roubaix Femmes avec Zwift won by Alison Jackson

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Jesse Vandenbulcke (Human Powered Health) powering the breakaway

Images from the third Paris-Roubaix Femmes avec Zwift won by Alison Jackson

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

The chasing group grew and shrank in the closing cobbled sectors

Images from the third Paris-Roubaix Femmes avec Zwift won by Alison Jackson

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

The breakaway rides through farm fields: Jackson's familiar territory

Images from the third Paris-Roubaix Femmes avec Zwift won by Alison Jackson

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Daniek Hengeveld (Team DSM) makes an attack from the breakaway

Images from the third Paris-Roubaix Femmes avec Zwift won by Alison Jackson

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Daniek Hengeveld (Team DSM) stayed away for over 30 kilometres

Images from the third Paris-Roubaix Femmes avec Zwift won by Alison Jackson

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Daniek Hengeveld (Team DSM) finally succumbed to the Paris-Roubaix-induced fatigue

Images from the third Paris-Roubaix Femmes avec Zwift won by Alison Jackson

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Pfeiffer Georgi (Team DSM) was particularly active in the chasing group

Images from the third Paris-Roubaix Femmes avec Zwift won by Alison Jackson

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

The race spread out all up and down the cobbles sectors

Join Cyclingnews

Images from the third Paris-Roubaix Femmes avec Zwift won by Alison Jackson

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Marta Lach (Ceratizit-WNT) leads the breakaway with one lap to go

Images from the third Paris-Roubaix Femmes avec Zwift won by Alison Jackson

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Marta Lach, Alison Jackson, Martha Truyen, Katia Ragusa and Eugenie Duval head into the final turns in the velodrome

Images from the third Paris-Roubaix Femmes avec Zwift won by Alison Jackson

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Alison Jackson timed her sprint perfectly to win Paris-Roubaix Femmes 2023

Images from the third Paris-Roubaix Femmes avec Zwift won by Alison Jackson

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Lotte Kopecky powers to the finish, 12 seconds shy of the winning breakaway

Images from the third Paris-Roubaix Femmes avec Zwift won by Alison Jackson

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Every rider crossing the line showed the exhaustion of a brutal Paris-Roubaix

Join Cyclingnews

Images from the third Paris-Roubaix Femmes avec Zwift won by Alison Jackson

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

European Champion Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx) crashed and finished with blood running down her knee, mixing with the dirt

Images from the third Paris-Roubaix Femmes avec Zwift won by Alison Jackson

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Tears and hugs all around after Paris-Roubaix

Images from the third Paris-Roubaix Femmes avec Zwift won by Alison Jackson

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Marianne Vos said "I never really saw the front of the race today" having punctured and been held up by a crash

Images from the third Paris-Roubaix Femmes avec Zwift won by Alison Jackson

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Lorena Wiebes and Lotte Kopecky embrace after a difficult Paris-Roubaix

Images from the third Paris-Roubaix Femmes avec Zwift won by Alison Jackson

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

An elated Alison Jackson soaks in the applause on the podium

Join Cyclingnews
Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura's specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

With contributions from