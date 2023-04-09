Chasing glory: Inside the 2023 Paris-Roubaix Femmes - Gallery

It's a dream of every outsider, every dark horse, and every loyal domestique: getting into the early breakaway, having it stick, and taking all the glory for yourself. In a most unpredictable third edition of Paris-Roubaix Femmes avec Zwift, Canadian Alison Jackson did just that.

Jackson inked her name into the history books with a tenacious and self-confident ride, parlaying the early attack into a sprint victory in the Roubaix velodrome.

The race organisation added an extra local circuit at the start, making it easier to form a breakaway, Jackson explained. "With a longer start, we have the time to set up the race before the cobbles, so it's not just determined on how one rides the cobbles and the good luck you get. You can play with the tactics more and we did that today."

An 18-rider group that formed well before the first section of cobbles were inexplicably given a lead of over five minutes.

By the final stretch of pavé, an elite chasing group with pre-race favourite Lotte Kopecky closed to within 10 seconds of the leaders – so close they could see them on a late, straight section of road in Roubaix.

A headwind, a huge tolerance for pain, and a zamboni-sized pile of determination from Jackson helped to keep the chasers at bay. With her victorious surge to the line, Jackson danced into the books as the first woman to win Paris-Roubaix in a sprint.

Pro cycling photographer Chris Auld (opens in new tab) was there to witness all the action. Enjoy his shots in full-width glory below.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Some riders like this Team Arkéa rider taped their hands rather than wear gloves.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) at the start of what would be an unlucky Paris-Roubaix

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Alison Jackson all smiles and relaxed at the start of Paris-Roubaix

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Some smiles seemed a bit forced with the ordeal still to come

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

This young fan had plenty of inspiration from the women's peloton at the start

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

A reminder on the top tube: "Embrace the chaos"

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Another motivational reminder: "Keep Fighting!" along with important route information on a rider's stem

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Lotte Kopecky's personalized bike computer at the start

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Coryn Labecki focuses after signing on

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Route information is extra important for staff at Paris-Roubaix

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Organisers added another lap at the start, making the early breakaway more possible

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Jesse Vandenbulcke (Human Powered Health) powering the breakaway

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

The chasing group grew and shrank in the closing cobbled sectors

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

The breakaway rides through farm fields: Jackson's familiar territory

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Daniek Hengeveld (Team DSM) makes an attack from the breakaway

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Daniek Hengeveld (Team DSM) stayed away for over 30 kilometres

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Daniek Hengeveld (Team DSM) finally succumbed to the Paris-Roubaix-induced fatigue

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Pfeiffer Georgi (Team DSM) was particularly active in the chasing group

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

The race spread out all up and down the cobbles sectors

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Marta Lach (Ceratizit-WNT) leads the breakaway with one lap to go

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Marta Lach, Alison Jackson, Martha Truyen, Katia Ragusa and Eugenie Duval head into the final turns in the velodrome

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Alison Jackson timed her sprint perfectly to win Paris-Roubaix Femmes 2023

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Lotte Kopecky powers to the finish, 12 seconds shy of the winning breakaway

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Every rider crossing the line showed the exhaustion of a brutal Paris-Roubaix

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

European Champion Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx) crashed and finished with blood running down her knee, mixing with the dirt

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Tears and hugs all around after Paris-Roubaix

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Marianne Vos said "I never really saw the front of the race today" having punctured and been held up by a crash

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Lorena Wiebes and Lotte Kopecky embrace after a difficult Paris-Roubaix

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

An elated Alison Jackson soaks in the applause on the podium