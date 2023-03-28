Paris-Roubaix Femmes 2023 route

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: ASO)

The third edition of Paris-Roubaix Femmes avec Zwift takes place April 8, one day ahead of the men's race. While the men's Paris-Roubaix begins in Compiègne, the women will line up 60 kilometres south of Roubaix for their start in Denain.

This year's route has been extended from 124.7km to 145.4 km, with the extra distance coming before the first cobblestones. Two distinct loops on windswept roads near the beginning of the course will add an extra 20 kilometres or so to the total distance. Following the extended roll-out from Denain, the women will merge onto the men's course upon reaching the cobbled sector in Hornaing.

There are 17 sectors of pavé that total 29.2 kilometres. The longest sector is the four-star Hornaing à Wandignies, 3.7km long, and comes just 42km into the race. Two sectors are rated five star difficulty: Mons-en-Pévèle with 49km to go, and the Carrefour de l'Arbre with 17km to go.

The Trouée d’Arenberg, an iconic sector in the men’s Paris-Roubaix, is again absent from the women’s race. It is close to Denain and organisers did not want the peloton to hit a five-star sector so early in the race.

The finish returns to the Roubaix Velodrome, where last year Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) rode solo across the line after launching a solo attack on the Templeuve cobblestone sector number eight with 34 kilometres to go.

Paris-Roubaix Femmes cobbled sectors