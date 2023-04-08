Live coverage
Paris-Roubaix Femmes Live - Women's peloton tackle the cobbles
All the action over the brutal 145km of the Hell of the North
- Paris-Roubaix Femmes - Everything you need to know
- Paris-Roubaix Femmes - 10 favourites for Hell of the North
- Paris-Roubaix Femmes - The biggest talking points
- How to watch Paris-Roubaix - live streaming
Race notes
- The total distance has increased from 124.7km to 145.4km
- 17 cobblestone sectors, including five-star sectors Mons-en-Pévèle and the Carrefour de l'Arbre
Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of the 2023 Paris-Roubaix Femmes!
