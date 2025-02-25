O Gran Camiño 2025
|Date
|February 26 - March 2, 2025
|Start location
|Maia
|Finish location
|Santiago de Compostela
|Distance
|635.37km
|Previous edition
|a href="https://www.cyclingnews.com/races/o-gran-camino-2024/">2024 O Gran Camiño
|Previous winner
|Jonas Vingegaard
O Gran Camiño is a newcomer to the men's professional road calendar starting in 2022. Alejandro Valverde was the first winner of the race. O Gran Camiño has risen in stature after Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard chose to begin his 2023 and 2024 seasons there, winning both editions.
Vingegaard will not return, however, in 2025. The race had terrible weather in 2024 and only three WorldTour teams chose to return - Groupama-FDJ, Movistar and Soudal-Quickstep, led by Mauri Vansevenant and Ethan Hayter.
Keep an eye on Johannes Kulset, the best young rider in the AlUla Tour, his Uno-X Mobility teammate Magnus Cort, Derek Gee (Israel-Premier Tech) and Jefferson Cepeda (Movistar) in this year's race.
Join Cyclingnews' coverage of the O Gran Camiño with race reports, results, photo galleries, news and race analysis.
O Gran Camiño 2025 route
The fourth edition of O Gran Camiño begins in Maia with an undulating stage and the flattest of the finishes in a rare opportunity for the sprinters. There are two category 3 climbs along the 189.7km route to Matosinhos.
Stage 2 from Marín to A Estrada is a much hillier affair with three category 3 climbs, with a steep climb to San Vicenzo ascended twice, the last of which comes inside the final 10km.
A flattish 15.5 kilometre individual time trial from Ourense to Pereiro de Aguiar follows before the final 136.4km stage from A Pobra do Brollón to O Cebreiro which climbs the cat. 1 Alto da Pitinidoira coming with 14.35km remaining and the Alto do Cebreiro (cat. 3) crested 1.6km from the line.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
The final stage is 159.9km long and has a tough category 3 climb with 20.8km to go followed by three gravel sections along the Camino de Santiago before the grand finale in Santiago de Compostela.
O Gran Camiño 2025 Start list
Data powered by FirstCycling
O Gran Camiño 2025 Schedule
|Date
|Stage
|Start time (CET)
|Finish time (CET)
|February 26, 2025
|Stage 1: Maia-Matosinhos, 189.7km
|12:00
|16:18
|February 27, 2025
|Stage 2: Marin-A Estrada, 133.1km
|13:45
|17:00
|February 28, 2025
|Stage 3: Ourense-Pereiro de Aguiar
|12:50
|16:55
|March 1, 2025
|Stage 4: A Pobra do Brollón - O Cebreiro
|14:50
|17:17
|March 2, 2025
|Stage 5: Betanzos - Santiago de Compostela
|13:40
|17:16
O Gran Camiño teams
- Groupama-FDJ
- Movistar Team
- Soudal-Quickstep
- Burgos Burpellet BH
- Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
- Kern Pharma
- Euskaltel-Euskadi
- Israel-Premier Tech
- Polti-VisitMalta
- VF Group-Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
- Anicolor-Tien21
- AP Hotels & Resorts-Tavira-SC Farense
- Efapel
- Illes Balears Arabay
- Petrolike
- Radio Popular-Paredes-Boavista
- Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortagua
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.