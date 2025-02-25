Swipe to scroll horizontally O Gran Camiño overview Date February 26 - March 2, 2025 Start location Maia Finish location Santiago de Compostela Distance 635.37km Previous edition a href="https://www.cyclingnews.com/races/o-gran-camino-2024/">2024 O Gran Camiño Previous winner Jonas Vingegaard

Image 1 of 1 Jonas Vingegaard won O Gran Camiño in 2024 (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

O Gran Camiño is a newcomer to the men's professional road calendar starting in 2022. Alejandro Valverde was the first winner of the race. O Gran Camiño has risen in stature after Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard chose to begin his 2023 and 2024 seasons there, winning both editions.

Vingegaard will not return, however, in 2025. The race had terrible weather in 2024 and only three WorldTour teams chose to return - Groupama-FDJ, Movistar and Soudal-Quickstep, led by Mauri Vansevenant and Ethan Hayter.

Keep an eye on Johannes Kulset, the best young rider in the AlUla Tour, his Uno-X Mobility teammate Magnus Cort, Derek Gee (Israel-Premier Tech) and Jefferson Cepeda (Movistar) in this year's race.

Join Cyclingnews' coverage of the O Gran Camiño with race reports, results, photo galleries, news and race analysis.

O Gran Camiño 2025 route

Image 1 of 5 A relatively flat opening stage (Image credit: O Gran Camiño) A hillier stage 2 with an uphill finish in A Estrada (Image credit: O Gran Camiño) A flat individual time trial on stage 3 (Image credit: O Gran Camiño) A mountainous finish for stage 4 (Image credit: O Gran Camiño) Another hilly finish for the final stage (Image credit: O Gran Camiño)

The fourth edition of O Gran Camiño begins in Maia with an undulating stage and the flattest of the finishes in a rare opportunity for the sprinters. There are two category 3 climbs along the 189.7km route to Matosinhos.

Stage 2 from Marín to A Estrada is a much hillier affair with three category 3 climbs, with a steep climb to San Vicenzo ascended twice, the last of which comes inside the final 10km.

A flattish 15.5 kilometre individual time trial from Ourense to Pereiro de Aguiar follows before the final 136.4km stage from A Pobra do Brollón to O Cebreiro which climbs the cat. 1 Alto da Pitinidoira coming with 14.35km remaining and the Alto do Cebreiro (cat. 3) crested 1.6km from the line.

The final stage is 159.9km long and has a tough category 3 climb with 20.8km to go followed by three gravel sections along the Camino de Santiago before the grand finale in Santiago de Compostela.

O Gran Camiño 2025 Start list

O Gran Camiño 2025 Schedule

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Stage Start time (CET) Finish time (CET) February 26, 2025 Stage 1: Maia-Matosinhos, 189.7km 12:00 16:18 February 27, 2025 Stage 2: Marin-A Estrada, 133.1km 13:45 17:00 February 28, 2025 Stage 3: Ourense-Pereiro de Aguiar 12:50 16:55 March 1, 2025 Stage 4: A Pobra do Brollón - O Cebreiro 14:50 17:17 March 2, 2025 Stage 5: Betanzos - Santiago de Compostela 13:40 17:16

