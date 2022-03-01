Milan-San Remo 2022

SANREMO ITALY MARCH 19 Matej Mohoric of Slovenia and Team Bahrain Victorious holds up his trophy and celebrates winning the race on the podium ceremony after the 113th MilanoSanremo 2022 a 293km one day race from Milano to Sanremo MilanoSanremo on March 19 2022 in Sanremo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Matej Mohoric (Bahrain Victorious) used a late attack with 4.4km to go for victory at 2022 Milan-San Remo (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Matej Mohoric wins Milan-San Remo with daring Poggio descent

Matej Mohorič (Bahrain Victorious) won 2022 Milan-San Remo from a solo attack on the descent of the Poggio with 4.4 kilometres to go. Anthony Turgis (TotalEnergies) followed across the line on Via Roma two seconds later for second place, while Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) was the best of the other six riders in a small chasing group for third. 

Milan-San Remo, the longest race of the year at 293 kilometres, saw a breakaway of eight riders who stayed away for more than 250km of the race, the composition of the break: Yevgeniy Gidich and Artyom Zakharov (Astana Qazaqstan Team), Alessandro Tonellli (Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè), Filippo Tagliano, Ricardo Alejandro Zurita (Drone Hopper – Androni Giocattoli), Samuele Rivi and Diego Pablo Sevilla (EOLO-Kometa), and Filippo Conca (Lotto Soudal). 

The final two rides, Tonelli and Rivi, were caught on the Poggio with 8.5km to go, and the peloton had been reduced to just under 30 riders after UAE Team Emirates and Jumbo-Visma had blown the race apart on the Cipressa.

There were multiple attacks from Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) on the Poggio, but it was Mohorič who took care of business on the descent.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Results - top 10
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 6:27:49
2Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:00:02
3Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
4Michael Matthews (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
5Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
6Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
7Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM
8Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
9Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:05
10Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:11

Milan-San Remo news and features

2022 Milan-San Remo route

The course of the 2022 Milan-San Remo

The profile of the 2022 Milan-San Remo route (Image credit: RCS Sport)

The first Monument of the 2022 season represents a welcome return to normalcy after two seasons of pandemic-related changes. 

Not only is the 112th edition safely in its usual March position, it sees the return of the Turchino Pass after it being excluded due to landslides and repairs in the past two years. After that symbolic climb, the race drops down to hug the Ligurian coast - left off the route in the summer edition of 2020 - as it makes its way towards San Remo.

The Tre Capi trio of inland climbs signal the start of the softening-up process with 60km to go, before the longer ascent of the Cipressa sees the race really intensify. But that's nothing compared to the late ascent of the Poggio, which balances the race on a knife-edge. 

The route of the 2022 Milan-San Remo

The route of the 2022 Milan-San Remo (Image credit: RCS Sport)

Teams for Milan-San Remo 2022

  • AG2R Citroen Team
  • Alpecin-Fenix
  • Astana Qazaqstan Team
  • Bahrain Victorious
  • Bardiani CSF Faizane'
  • Bora-Hansgrohe
  • Cofidis
  • Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
  • EF Education-EasyPost
  • Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
  • Groupama-FDJ
  • Ineos Grenadiers
  • Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
  • Israel-Premier Tech
  • Jumbo-Visma
  • Lotto Soudal
  • Movistar Team
  • QuickStep-AlphaVinyl
  • Team Arkéa-Samsic
  • BikeExchange-Jayco
  • Team DSM
  • TotalEnergies
  • Trek-Segafredo
  • UAE Team Emirates

Cyclingnews predicts

Milano Sanremo 2021 112th Edition Milano Sanremo 299 km 20032021 Poggio Wout Van Aert BEL Jumbo Visma Caleb Ewan AUS Lotto Soudal photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

Caleb Ewan was able to follow Wout van Aert up the Poggio at the 2021 Milan-San Remo (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The Belgian champion won this race in 2020 and is in absolutely flying form. He is the most versatile rider in the world, able to win bunch sprints, time trials, punchy stages, and even high-mountain stages. As such, Van Aert is a Swiss-army knife with a tool for every one of Milan-San Remo's myriad possibilities. 

There is a slight question mark over his top-end finishing speed after a couple of beatings in Paris-Nice sprints, but his climbing performances there were staggering. Even if a little edge has been trimmed off his speed, he has strength, endurance, and form in abundance, which, after 300km, should more than make up for it.

Tech spotlight

Trek Madone

The bike that won the 2021 Milan-San Remo (Image credit: Trek Bikes)

With a total length of over 300km, Milan-San Remo has been described as an exercise in energy conservation. As such, aero is everything.

Most riders can easily finish Milan-San Remo but to win, you need to have enough fire in the legs for the Poggio and the Via Roma. In that respect, every watt counts, and cheating the wind is paramount. Riders will undoubtedly be on their most aerodynamic bikes, with deep-section aero rims and integrated handlebars, and the main contenders will be kitted out in skinsuits rather than shorts-and-jersey.

Milan-San Remo history

The idea of having a race between Milan and the Ligurian coastal town of Sanremo came about at a time when racing from city to city was a popular contest, and the Unione Sportiva Sanremese first put the challenge to the people as an amateur event in 1906. Gazzetta dello Sport took on the organisation of it the next year for its first official edition as a professional race.

Lucien Petit-Breton won the first edition of Milan-San Remo in 1906. Luigi Ganna gave Italy its first victory in 1906. After World War I, it was the era of Costante Girardengo, who amassed six victories and 11 podium placings from 1917 to 1928.

Other greats to win the race include Alfredo Binda, Gino Bartali, and Fausto Coppi. Tom Simpson was the first British Milan-San Remo winner in 1963 before Eddy Merckx began his era of domination, taking seven titles. Classics greats Roger De Vlaeminck, Sean Kelly, Laurent Jalabert, Andre Tchmil, and Fabian Cancellara as well as top sprinters like Erik Zabel, Oscar Freire, Mario Cipollini, and Mark Cavendish have all made their mark on the race.

What happened in 2021?

Team Trek rider Belgiums Jasper Stuyven celebrates on the podium after winning the oneday classic cycling race MilanSan Remo on March 20 2021 in San Remo Photo by Tommaso PELAGALLI AFP Photo by TOMMASO PELAGALLIAFP via Getty Images

Jasper Stuyven on the podium after winning the 2021 Milan-San Remo (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stuyven wins 2021 Milan-San Remo

Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) won a thrilling 2021 edition with a spirited attack 2km from the finish. The move caught out favourites Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix), and Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma). 

Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) won the sprint for second just ahead of Van Aert.

Milan-San Remo statistics

Most wins: Eddy Merckx - seven (1966, 1967, 1969, 1971, 1972, 1975, 1976)

Most recent multi-time winner: Oscar Freire (2004, 2007, 2010)

Most successful nation: Italy with 51 wins, with Belgium a distant second on 22.

Bunch sprints vs solos and small groups: The last full bunch sprint was in 2016, won by Arnaud Démare. In the past five editions, three have been settled from small groups, while two have been won by solo riders (Vincenzo Nibali in 2018 and Jasper Stuyven in 2021).

Youngest winner: Ugo Agostoni, 20, in 1914

Oldest winner: Andrei Tchmil, 36, in 1999

Fastest edition: 45.806km/h in 1990, won by Gianni Bugno.

