Live coverage

Milan-San Remo - Live coverage

By published

All the action from the first Monument of 2022

Milan-San Remo route 2022

(Image credit: RCS Sport)

Milan-San Remo race home

Milan-San Remo preview

Milan-San Remo start list

Milan-San Remo: 5 favourites, 5 outsiders

10 ways to win Milan-San Remo

Pogacar expected to end sprinters' dreams of Via Roma success

Refresh

We join live coverage as the riders are in the neutral zone. They set out fifteen minutes ago from the old Vigorelli velodrome.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 2022 Milan-San Remo!

Latest on Cyclingnews