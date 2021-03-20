Stuyven surges on run-in to win Milan-San Remo
By Cyclingnews
Caleb Ewan sprints to second followed by Wout van Aert in third
Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) held off the sprinters in the Via Roma to win Milan-San Remo after making a brave attack in the final two kilometres.
The Belgian got a gap, Søren Kragh Andersen (Team DSM) came across to him but Stuyven kicked again in the final 100 metres to hold off the chasers and win with his arms in the air.
Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) just failed to catch him on the line and finished second, with Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) third, Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) fourth and Mathieu van der Poel (Alepcin-Fenix) fifth.
“I can’t describe how I feel. It’s unbelievable," said the Trek-Segafredo rider. "We had a plan to go for it, to try to win. I felt really good all day and the finale went well.
"There was a lot of fast guys in the group after the Poggio, so I knew I had to try all or nothing. And I did. If it’d had gone to the line I could have finished fifth or tenth but I preferred to go all, so I took the biggest victory of my career."
More to come.
|Rank
|Bib
|Result
|1
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|6:38:06
|2
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|3
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|6
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|7
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|8
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|9
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM
|10
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|11
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|12
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|13
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|14
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15
|Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|16
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|17
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
|18
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:0:06
|19
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|20
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|21
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|22
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis
|23
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team
|24
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|25
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|26
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|27
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
|28
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|29
|Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|30
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team
|31
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|32
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|33
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|34
|Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:0:10
|35
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|36
|Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|37
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:0:12
|38
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:0:18
|39
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:0:21
|40
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:0:29
|41
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|42
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|43
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
|44
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|45
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|46
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|47
|Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|48
|Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|49
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange
|50
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|51
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
