Stuyven surges on run-in to win Milan-San Remo

Image 1 of 33 Jasper Stuyven of Trek-Segafredo wins the 2021 Milan-San Remo (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 33 On the climb of the Cipressa, the final remnants of the breakaway were caught by the peloton with Sam Oomen and Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) at the front with Ineos Grenadiers (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 33 Julian Alaphilippe in world champion jersey marks Mathieu van der Poel on climb of Cipressa (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 33 Alessandro Tonelli of Bardiani CSF Faizane out front in 8-rider breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 33 Mathias Norsgaard Jorgensen of Movistar Team takes a turn in break (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 33 Androni Giocattoli Sidermac teammates Filippo Tagliani and Mattia Viel work in breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 33 Scenery along the Ligurian coast en route to San Remo (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 33 Tim Declercq of Deceuninck-QuickStep was a fixture out front in the peloton, riding here through village of Imperia-Oneglia (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 33 The peloton arrives at the Ligurian coast (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 33 Nacer Bouhanni and Thibault Guernalec of Team Arkea Samsic take matters into their own hands (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 33 Eight-rider break started from 30km mark, shown here setting pace are Charles Planet of Team Novo Nordisk and Taco Van per Horn of Intermarché -Wanty -Gobert Materiaux (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 33 A few spectators remain at a safe distance from the peloton at Milan-San Remo (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 33 Scenery along 299km route of Milan-San Remo (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 14 of 33 Julian Alaphilippe rides among his Deceuninck-QuickStep teammates (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 33 Mathieu van der Poel of Alpecin-Fenix (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 16 of 33 Past Milan-San Remo champion Vincenzo Nibali (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 33 Wout van Aert of Jumbo-Visma (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 33 The early break formed after 30km or racing and worked well together (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 33 Charles Planet and Andrea Peron of Novo Nordisk lead the break at Milan-San Remo (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 33 Filippo Ganna chats to Fernando Gaviria during the early kilometres of Milan-San Remo (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 33 Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 33 Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 33 Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) was again riding on his adapted Canyon Aeroad bike (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 33 Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 33 The peloton rolls out at the start of Milan-San Remo (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 26 of 33 Peter Sagan (Bora hansgrohe) starts Milan-San Remo still searching for that elusive victory (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 27 of 33 Michael Matthews (Team BikeExchange) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 28 of 33 World champion Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 29 of 33 Wout van Aert (Jumbo Visma) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 30 of 33 Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ) is a former winner of Milan-San Remo (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 31 of 33 Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 32 of 33 Peter Sagan waves to the crowds at the start of Milan-San Remo (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 33 of 33 Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates), shown early in Milan-San Remo, dropped back from peloton on climb of Cipressa with under 24km to go (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) held off the sprinters in the Via Roma to win Milan-San Remo after making a brave attack in the final two kilometres.

The Belgian got a gap, Søren Kragh Andersen (Team DSM) came across to him but Stuyven kicked again in the final 100 metres to hold off the chasers and win with his arms in the air.

Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) just failed to catch him on the line and finished second, with Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) third, Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) fourth and Mathieu van der Poel (Alepcin-Fenix) fifth.

“I can’t describe how I feel. It’s unbelievable," said the Trek-Segafredo rider. "We had a plan to go for it, to try to win. I felt really good all day and the finale went well.

"There was a lot of fast guys in the group after the Poggio, so I knew I had to try all or nothing. And I did. If it’d had gone to the line I could have finished fifth or tenth but I preferred to go all, so I took the biggest victory of my career."

