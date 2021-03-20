Trending

Stuyven surges on run-in to win Milan-San Remo

Caleb Ewan sprints to second followed by Wout van Aert in third



Milan-San Remo

Jasper Stuyven of Trek-Segafredo wins the 2021 Milan-San Remo (Image credit: Getty Images)


Milano Sanremo 2021 112th Edition Milano Sanremo 299 km 20032021 Cipressa Sam Oomen NED Jumbo Visma Wout Van Aert BEL Jumbo Visma photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

On the climb of the Cipressa, the final remnants of the breakaway were caught by the peloton with Sam Oomen and Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) at the front with Ineos Grenadiers (Image credit: Bettini Photo)


Milano Sanremo 2021 112th Edition Milano Sanremo 299 km 20032021 Julian Alaphilippe FRA Deceuninck QuickStep Mathieu Van Der Poel NED AlpecinFenix photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

Julian Alaphilippe in world champion jersey marks Mathieu van der Poel on climb of Cipressa (Image credit: Bettini Photo)


Milano Sanremo 2021 112th Edition Milano Sanremo 299 km 20032021 Alessandro Tonelli ITA Bardiani CSF Faizane photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

Alessandro Tonelli of Bardiani CSF Faizane out front in 8-rider breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo)


Milano Sanremo 2021 112th Edition Milano Sanremo 299 km 20032021 Mathias Norsgaard Jorgensen DEN Movistar Team photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

Mathias Norsgaard Jorgensen of Movistar Team takes a turn in break (Image credit: Bettini Photo)


Milano Sanremo 2021 112th Edition Milano Sanremo 299 km 20032021 Filippo Tagliani ITA Androni Giocattoli Sidermec Mattia Viel ITA Androni Giocattoli Sidermec photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

Androni Giocattoli Sidermac teammates Filippo Tagliani and Mattia Viel work in breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo)


Milano Sanremo 2021 - 112th Edition - Milano - Sanremo 299 km - 20/03/2021 - Scenery - photo Roberto Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Scenery along the Ligurian coast en route to San Remo (Image credit: Bettini Photo)


SANREMO ITALY MARCH 20 Adrien Petit of France and Team Total Direct Energie Luke Durbridge of Australia and Team BikeExchange Tim Declercq of Belgium and Team Deceuninck QuickStep The Peloton passing through ImperiaOneglia Village during the 112th MilanoSanremo 2021 a 299km race from Milano to Sanremo Fans Public Landscape MilanoSanremo La Classicissima UCIWT on March 20 2021 in Sanremo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Tim Declercq of Deceuninck-QuickStep was a fixture out front in the peloton, riding here through village of Imperia-Oneglia (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)


SANREMO ITALY MARCH 20 The Peloton passing through Savona City during the 112th MilanoSanremo 2021 a 299km race from Milano to Sanremo Landscape Harbour Boat MilanoSanremo La Classicissima UCIWT on March 20 2021 in Sanremo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The peloton arrives at the Ligurian coast (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)


SANREMO ITALY MARCH 20 Nacer Bouhanni of France Thibault Guernalec of France and Team Arkea Samsic during the 112th MilanoSanremo 2021 a 299km race from Milano to Sanremo Mechanical Problem Wheel Teamwork MilanoSanremo La Classicissima UCIWT on March 20 2021 in Sanremo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Nacer Bouhanni and Thibault Guernalec of Team Arkea Samsic take matters into their own hands (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)


Milano Sanremo 2021 112th Edition Milano Sanremo 299 km 20032021 Charles Planet FRA Team Novo Nordisk Taco Van per Horn BEL Intermarche Wanty Gobert Materiaux photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

Eight-rider break started from 30km mark, shown here setting pace are Charles Planet of Team Novo Nordisk and Taco Van per Horn of Intermarché -Wanty -Gobert Materiaux (Image credit: Bettini Photo)


SANREMO ITALY MARCH 20 The Peloton during the 112th MilanoSanremo 2021 a 299km race from Milano to Sanremo Bridge Fans Public Landscape MilanoSanremo La Classicissima UCIWT on March 20 2021 in Sanremo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

A few spectators remain at a safe distance from the peloton at Milan-San Remo (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)


SANREMO ITALY MARCH 20 The Peloton during the 112th MilanoSanremo 2021 a 299km race from Milano to Sanremo Strevi Village Landscape Peloton MilanoSanremo La Classicissima UCIWT on March 20 2021 in Sanremo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Scenery along 299km route of Milan-San Remo (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)


Milano Sanremo 2021 - 112th Edition - Milano - Sanremo 299 km - 20/03/2021 - Julian Alaphilippe (FRA - Deceuninck - Quick-Step) - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Julian Alaphilippe rides among his Deceuninck-QuickStep teammates (Image credit: Bettini Photo)


SANREMO ITALY MARCH 20 Mathieu Van Der Poel of Netherlands and Team AlpecinFenix during the 112th MilanoSanremo 2021 a 299km race from Milano to Sanremo MilanoSanremo La Classicissima UCIWT on March 20 2021 in Sanremo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Mathieu van der Poel of Alpecin-Fenix (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)


Milano Sanremo 2021 112th Edition Milano Sanremo 299 km 20032021 Vincenzo Nibali ITA Trek Segafredo photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

Past Milan-San Remo champion Vincenzo Nibali (Image credit: Bettini Photo)


Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma)

Wout van Aert of Jumbo-Visma (Image credit: Bettini Photo)


The early break worked well together

The early break formed after 30km or racing and worked well together (Image credit: Bettini Photo)


Charles Planet of Novo Nordisk lead the break at Milan-San Remo

Charles Planet and Andrea Peron of Novo Nordisk lead the break at Milan-San Remo (Image credit: Bettini Photo)


Filippo Ganna chats to Fernando Gaviria during the early kilometres of Milan-San Remo

Filippo Ganna chats to Fernando Gaviria during the early kilometres of Milan-San Remo (Image credit: Bettini Photo)


Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep)

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)


Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal)

Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)


Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) was again riding his adapted Canyon Aeroad bike

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) was again riding on his adapted Canyon Aeroad bike (Image credit: Bettini Photo)


Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ)

Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)


Milan-San Remo

The peloton rolls out at the start of Milan-San Remo (Image credit: Getty Images)


Milan-San Remo

Peter Sagan (Bora hansgrohe) starts Milan-San Remo still searching for that elusive victory (Image credit: Getty Images)


Milan-San Remo

Michael Matthews (Team BikeExchange) (Image credit: Getty Images)


Milan-San Remo

World champion Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) (Image credit: Getty Images)


Milan-San Remo

Wout van Aert (Jumbo Visma) (Image credit: Getty Images)


Milan-San Remo

Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ) is a former winner of Milan-San Remo (Image credit: Getty Images)


Milan-San Remo

Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Getty Images)


Milan-San Remo

Peter Sagan waves to the crowds at the start of Milan-San Remo (Image credit: Getty Images)


Milano Sanremo 2021 112th Edition Milano Sanremo 299 km 20032021 Filippo Ganna ITA Ineos Grenadiers Fernando Gaviria COL UAE Team Emirates photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates), shown early in Milan-San Remo, dropped back from peloton on climb of Cipressa with under 24km to go (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) held off the sprinters in the Via Roma to win Milan-San Remo after making a brave attack in the final two kilometres. 

The Belgian got a gap, Søren Kragh Andersen (Team DSM) came across to him but Stuyven kicked again in the final 100 metres to hold off the chasers and win with his arms in the air.

Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) just failed to catch him on the line and finished second, with Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) third, Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) fourth and Mathieu van der Poel (Alepcin-Fenix) fifth.

“I can’t describe how I feel. It’s unbelievable," said the Trek-Segafredo rider. "We had a plan to go for it, to try to win. I felt really good all day and the finale went well. 

"There was a lot of fast guys in the group after the Poggio, so I knew I had to try all or nothing. And I did. If it’d had gone to the line I could have finished fifth or tenth but I preferred to go all, so I took the biggest victory of my career."

Full results
RankBibResult
1Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo6:38:06
2Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
3Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
5Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
6Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange
7Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
8Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
9Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM
10Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
11Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
12Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
13Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
14Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
15Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
16Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
17Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
18Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos0:0:06
19Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
20Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
21Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
22Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis
23Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team
24Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
25Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
26Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
27Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
28Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange
29Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie
30Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team
31Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
32John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal
33Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
34Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:0:10
35Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
36Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
37Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:0:12
38Simon Clarke (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos0:0:18
39Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:0:21
40Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux0:0:29
41Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
42Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-QuickStep
43Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
44Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
45Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
46Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
47Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
48Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
49Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange
50Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
51Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'

