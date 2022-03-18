Caleb Ewan out of Milan-San Remo with stomach bug

Caleb Ewan was one of the favourites for Milan-San Remo

Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal), one of the top favourites for Milan-San Remo, has been ruled out of the race due to illness.

The Australian is the latest in a long and growing line of big-name withdrawals, following defending champion Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) and 2019 champion Julian Alaphilippe (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl).

Shortly before Ewan's absence was confirmed, Bora-Hansgrohe indicated that Sam Bennett would also have to miss the race due to illness.

Ewan, who finished second at Milan-San Remo in 2018 and 2021, had enjoyed a fine start to the season and had made La Classicissima a major objective of his year. However, he came down with a stomach bug in the days leading up to the race.

Lotto Soudal staff had held off on ruling him out until the last minute, but by Friday lunchtime it was clear he would not be fit and they pulled the plug.

"I am very disappointed that I am not able to start off my main goal of the spring season," Ewan said.

"I was in good form and ready for a hard race, but like many other riders at the moment, I faced a stomach flu at the worst time. Together with the team we had to decide that it is better to now focus on different goals."

