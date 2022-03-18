Caleb Ewan out of Milan-San Remo with stomach bug
By Patrick Fletcher published
Sam Bennett also joins growing list of withdrawals
Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal), one of the top favourites for Milan-San Remo, has been ruled out of the race due to illness.
The Australian is the latest in a long and growing line of big-name withdrawals, following defending champion Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) and 2019 champion Julian Alaphilippe (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl).
Shortly before Ewan's absence was confirmed, Bora-Hansgrohe indicated that Sam Bennett would also have to miss the race due to illness.
Ewan, who finished second at Milan-San Remo in 2018 and 2021, had enjoyed a fine start to the season and had made La Classicissima a major objective of his year. However, he came down with a stomach bug in the days leading up to the race.
Lotto Soudal staff had held off on ruling him out until the last minute, but by Friday lunchtime it was clear he would not be fit and they pulled the plug.
"I am very disappointed that I am not able to start off my main goal of the spring season," Ewan said.
"I was in good form and ready for a hard race, but like many other riders at the moment, I faced a stomach flu at the worst time. Together with the team we had to decide that it is better to now focus on different goals."
More to follow
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1†
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
† after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Deputy Editor - Europe. Patrick is an NCTJ-trained journalist who has seven years’ experience covering professional cycling. He has a modern languages degree from Durham University and has been able to put it to some use in what is a multi-lingual sport, with a particular focus on French and Spanish-speaking riders. After joining Cyclingnews as a staff writer on the back of work experience, Patrick became Features Editor in 2018 and oversaw significant growth in the site’s long-form and in-depth output. Since 2021 he has been Deputy Editor - Europe, taking more responsibility for the site’s content as a whole, while still writing and - despite a pandemic-induced hiatus - travelling to races around the world. Away from cycling, Patrick spends most of his time playing or watching other forms of sport - football, tennis, trail running, darts, to name a few, but he draws the line at rugby.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Cyclingnews. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.