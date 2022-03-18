Caleb Ewan out of Milan-San Remo with stomach bug

By published

Sam Bennett also joins growing list of withdrawals

Benelux Tour 2021 17th Edition 6th stage Ottignies LouvainlaNeuveHouffalize 12076 km 04092021 Caleb Ewan AUS Lotto Soudal photo Tim van WichelenCVBettiniPhoto2021
Caleb Ewan was one of the favourites for Milan-San Remo (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal), one of the top favourites for Milan-San Remo, has been ruled out of the race due to illness.

The Australian is the latest in a long and growing line of big-name withdrawals, following defending champion Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) and 2019 champion Julian Alaphilippe (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl).

Shortly before Ewan's absence was confirmed, Bora-Hansgrohe indicated that Sam Bennett would also have to miss the race due to illness.

Read More

Milan-San Remo: Ganna dreams, Italy expects

Filippo Ganna on Milan-San Remo: Nothing is impossible

An old classic in a new age: Milan-San Remo preview

Ewan, who finished second at Milan-San Remo in 2018 and 2021, had enjoyed a fine start to the season and had made La Classicissima a major objective of his year. However, he came down with a stomach bug in the days leading up to the race.

Lotto Soudal staff had held off on ruling him out until the last minute, but by Friday lunchtime it was clear he would not be fit and they pulled the plug.

"I am very disappointed that I am not able to start off my main goal of the spring season," Ewan said.

"I was in good form and ready for a hard race, but like many other riders at the moment, I faced a stomach flu at the worst time. Together with the team we had to decide that it is better to now focus on different goals."

More to follow

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

† after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Patrick Fletcher

Deputy Editor - Europe. Patrick is an NCTJ-trained journalist who has seven years’ experience covering professional cycling. He has a modern languages degree from Durham University and has been able to put it to some use in what is a multi-lingual sport, with a particular focus on French and Spanish-speaking riders. After joining Cyclingnews as a staff writer on the back of work experience, Patrick became Features Editor in 2018 and oversaw significant growth in the site’s long-form and in-depth output. Since 2021 he has been Deputy Editor - Europe, taking more responsibility for the site’s content as a whole, while still writing and - despite a pandemic-induced hiatus - travelling to races around the world. Away from cycling, Patrick spends most of his time playing or watching other forms of sport - football, tennis, trail running, darts, to name a few, but he draws the line at rugby.