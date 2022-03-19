Matej Mohoric wins in late attack at Milan-San Remo

Anthony Turgis finishes second and Mathieu van der Poel third

Image 1 of 46

Milano Sanremo 2022 - 113th Edition - Milano - Sanremo 293 km - 19/03/2022 - Matej Mohoric (SLO - Bahrain Victorious) - photo Tommaso Pelagalli/BettiniPhotoÂ©2022

Matej Mohorič with his victory salute (Image credit: Tommaso Pelagalli/BettiniPhoto)
Image 2 of 46

Team Bahrains Matej Mohoric of Slovenia celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the 113th MilanSan Remo oneday classic cycling race on March 19 2022 between Milan and San Remo northern Italy Photo by Marco BERTORELLO AFP Photo by MARCO BERTORELLOAFP via Getty Images

Matej Mohoric wins Milan-San Remo (Image credit: MARCO BERTORELLOAFP via Getty Images)
Image 3 of 46

SANREMO ITALY MARCH 19 Matej Mohoric of Slovenia and Team Bahrain Victorious celebrates winning during the 113th MilanoSanremo 2022 a 293km one day race from Milano to Sanremo MilanoSanremo on March 19 2022 in Sanremo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Matej Mohoric (Bahrain Victorious) takes win at Milan-San Remo with late attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 4 of 46

Milano Sanremo 2022 - 113th Edition - Milano - Sanremo 293 km - 19/03/2022 - Tadej Pogacar (SLO - UAE Team Emirates) - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2022

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) attacked several times on the Poggio (Image credit: Luca Bettini/BettiniPhoto)
Image 5 of 46

Milano Sanremo 2022 - 113th Edition - Milano - Sanremo 293 km - 19/03/2022 -Matej Mohoric (SLO - Bahrain Victorious) - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2022

The winning move for Matej Mohoric was made with 4.4k to go (Image credit: Luca Bettini/BettiniPhoto)
Image 6 of 46

Milano Sanremo 2022 - 113th Edition - Milano - Sanremo 293 km - 19/03/2022 - Soren Kragh Andersen (DEN - Team DSM) - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2022

Soren Kragh Andersen launched an attack on the Poggio (Image credit: Luca Bettini/BettiniPhoto)
Image 7 of 46

Milano Sanremo 2022 113th Edition Milano Sanremo 293 km 19032022 Mathieu Van Der Poel NED Alpecin Fenix photo Roberto BettiniBettiniPhoto2022

Mathieu van der Poel at the start of Milan-San Remo in the Vigorelli velodrome (Image credit: Roberto BettiniBettiniPhoto2022)
Image 8 of 46

Milano Sanremo 2022 113th Edition Milano Sanremo 293 km 19032022 Mads Pedersen DEN Trek Segafredo photo Roberto BettiniBettiniPhoto2022

Former world champion Mads Pedersen at the start (Image credit: Roberto BettiniBettiniPhoto2022)
Image 9 of 46

Milano Sanremo 2022 113th Edition Milano Sanremo 293 km 19032022 Wout Van Aert BEL Team Jumbo Visma photo Roberto BettiniBettiniPhoto2022

Wout van Aert rolls across the velodrome to the start (Image credit: Roberto BettiniBettiniPhoto2022)
Image 10 of 46

SANREMO ITALY MARCH 19 A general view of Wout Van Aert of Belgium Edoardo Affini of Italy Christophe Laporte of France Primoz Roglic of Slovenia Tosh Van Der Sande of Belgium Jos Van Emden of Netherlands Nathan Van Hooydonck of Belgium and Team Jumbo Visma in Vigorelli Velodrome during the team presentation prior to the 113th MilanoSanremo 2022 a 293km one day race from Milano to Sanremo MilanoSanremo on March 19 2022 in Sanremo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

An overview of the infield and the sign-in (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images)
Image 11 of 46

SANREMO ITALY MARCH 19 A general view of Gianni Moscon of Italy Manuele Boaro of Italy Fabio Felline of Italy Leonardo Basso of Italy Yevgeniy Gidich of Kazahkstan Davide Martinelli of Italy Artyom Zakharov of Kazahkstan and Team Astana Qazaqstan in Vigorelli Velodrome during the team presentation prior to the 113th MilanoSanremo 2022 a 293km one day race from Milano to Sanremo MilanoSanremo on March 19 2022 in Sanremo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

riders await the start of the race in the Vigorelli (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images)
Image 12 of 46

SANREMO ITALY MARCH 19 A general view of the peloton in Vigorelli Velodrome at start during the 113th MilanoSanremo 2022 a 293km one day race from Milano to Sanremo MilanoSanremo on March 19 2022 in Sanremo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The riders roll out in the Vigorelli to start the race (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images)
Image 13 of 46

SANREMO ITALY MARCH 19 Sir Bradley Wiggins of United Kingdom ExProcyclist and TV commentator during the 113th MilanoSanremo 2022 a 293km one day race from Milano to Sanremo MilanoSanremo on March 19 2022 in Sanremo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Bradley Wiggins on the bike for Eurosport at the start (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images)
Image 14 of 46

SANREMO ITALY MARCH 19 Fabio Felline of Italy and Team Astana Qazaqstan in assistance car during the 113th MilanoSanremo 2022 a 293km one day race from Milano to Sanremo MilanoSanremo on March 19 2022 in Sanremo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

A strung out peloton ahead of Fabio Felline in the early kilometres (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images)
Image 15 of 46

SANREMO ITALY MARCH 19 LR Yevgeniy Gidich of Kazahkstan Artyom Zakharov of Kazahkstan and Team Astana Qazaqstan Samuele Rivi of Italy and EoloKometa Cycling Team Filippo Conca of Italy and Team Lotto Soudal Ricardo Alejandro Zurita of Venezuela and Team Drone Hopper Androni Giocattoli Sidermec and Filippo Tagliani of Italy and Team Drone Hopper Androni Giocattoli Sidermec compete in the breakaway during the 113th MilanoSanremo 2022 a 293km one day race from Milano to Sanremo MilanoSanremo on March 19 2022 in Sanremo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The break of the day, led by Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images)
Image 16 of 46

SANREMO ITALY MARCH 19 Giacomo Nizzolo of Italy and Team Israel Premier Tech competes during the 113th MilanoSanremo 2022 a 293km one day race from Milano to Sanremo MilanoSanremo on March 19 2022 in Sanremo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Giacomo Nizzolo (Israel-Premier Tech) (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images)
Image 17 of 46

SANREMO ITALY MARCH 19 Thomas Pidcock of United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers competes during the 113th MilanoSanremo 2022 a 293km one day race from Milano to Sanremo MilanoSanremo on March 19 2022 in Sanremo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images)
Image 18 of 46

SANREMO ITALY MARCH 19 Arnaud Demare of France and Team Groupama FDJ competes during the 113th MilanoSanremo 2022 a 293km one day race from Milano to Sanremo MilanoSanremo on March 19 2022 in Sanremo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ) (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images)
Image 19 of 46

SANREMO ITALY MARCH 19 Ricardo Alejandro Zurita of Venezuela and Team Drone Hopper Androni Giocattoli Sidermec Filippo Tagliani of Italy and Team Drone Hopper Androni Giocattoli Sidermec Diego Pablo Sevilla of Spain and EoloKometa Cycling Team Samuele Rivi of Italy and EoloKometa Cycling Team Filippo Conca of Italy and Team Lotto Soudal Yevgeniy Gidich of Kazahkstan and Team Astana Qazaqstan Artyom Zakharov of Kazahkstan and Team Astana Qazaqstan and Alessandro Tonelli of Italy and Team Bardiani Csf Faizane compete in the breakaway during the 113th MilanoSanremo 2022 a 293km one day race from Milano to Sanremo MilanoSanremo on March 19 2022 in Sanremo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Eight men in the break of the day - Yevgeniy Gidich and Artyom Zakharov (Astana Qazaqstan Team), Alessandro Tonellli (Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè), Filippo Tagliano, Ricardo Alejandro Zurita (Drone Hopper – Androni Giocattoli), Samuele Rivi and Diego Pablo Sevilla (EOLO-Kometa), and Filippo Conca (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images)
Image 20 of 46

Milano Sanremo 2022 - 113th Edition - Milano - Sanremo 293 km - 19/03/2022 - Giacomo Nizzolo (ITA - Israel - Premier Tech) - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2022

Giacomo Nizzolo (ITA - Israel - Premier Tech) (Image credit: Bettini/Spring Cycling Agency)
Image 21 of 46

A spectator waves the national flag of Ukraine as From L Team Astanas Yevgeniy Gidich of Kazakhstan Team Bardianis Alessandro Tonelli of Italy Team Astanas Artem Zakharov of Kazakhstan and Team Lottos Filippo Conca of Italy ride near Casteggio south of Pavia Lombardy during the 113th MilanSan Remo oneday classic cycling race on March 19 2022 between Milan and San Remo northern Italy Photo by Marco BERTORELLO AFP Photo by MARCO BERTORELLOAFP via Getty Images

A fan watches the break pass by (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Marco Bertorello/AFP via Getty Images)
Image 22 of 46

SANREMO ITALY MARCH 19 Rmi Cavagna of France and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl competes during the 113th MilanoSanremo 2022 a 293km one day race from Milano to Sanremo MilanoSanremo on March 19 2022 in Sanremo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Remi Cavagna (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Marco Bertorello/AFP via Getty Images)
Image 23 of 46

A television helicopter hovers over riders in Casteggio south of Pavia Lombardy during the 113th MilanSan Remo oneday classic cycling race on March 19 2022 between Milan and San Remo northern Italy Photo by Marco BERTORELLO AFP Photo by MARCO BERTORELLOAFP via Getty Images

The TV helicopter tracks the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Marco Bertorello/AFP via Getty Images)
Image 24 of 46

Team UAE Emirates Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia jokes with a water bottle during the 113th MilanSan Remo oneday classic cycling race on March 19 2022 between Milan and San Remo northern Italy Photo by Marco BERTORELLO AFP Photo by MARCO BERTORELLOAFP via Getty Images

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Marco Bertorello/AFP via Getty Images)
Image 25 of 46

Team Andronis Filippo Tagliani of Italy R Team Bardianis Alessandro Tonelli of Italy Front C Team Lottos Filippo Conca of Italy Rear L and other breakaway riders Team Astanas Yevgeniy Gidich of Kazakhstan Team Astanas Artem Zakharov of Kazakhstan Team Andronis Ricardo Zurita of Spain Team EOLO Kometa Cycling Teams Samuele Rivi of Italy Team EOLO Kometa Cycling Teams Diego Pablo Sevilla of Spain ride during the 113th MilanSan Remo oneday classic cycling race on March 19 2022 between Milan and San Remo northern Italy Photo by Marco BERTORELLO AFP Photo by MARCO BERTORELLOAFP via Getty Images

The breakaway mid-way through 293km race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Marco Bertorello/AFP via Getty Images)
Image 26 of 46

SANREMO ITALY MARCH 19 Silhouettes of riders competing in a landscape during the 113th MilanoSanremo 2022 a 293km one day race from Milano to Sanremo MilanoSanremo on March 19 2022 in Sanremo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The riders in silhouette at Milan-San Remo, longest one-day race of the year (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Marco Bertorello/AFP via Getty Images)
Image 27 of 46

SANREMO ITALY MARCH 19 Fabio Jakobsen of Netherlands and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl competes uring the 113th MilanoSanremo 2022 a 293km one day race from Milano to Sanremo MilanoSanremo on March 19 2022 in Sanremo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Fabio Jakobsen (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Marco Bertorello/AFP via Getty Images)
Image 28 of 46

SANREMO ITALY MARCH 19 Wout Van Aert of Belgium and Team Jumbo Visma competes during the 113th MilanoSanremo 2022 a 293km one day race from Milano to Sanremo MilanoSanremo on March 19 2022 in Sanremo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Marco Bertorello/AFP via Getty Images)
Image 29 of 46

SANREMO ITALY MARCH 19 Alberto Bettiol of Italy and Team EF Education Easypost competes during the 113th MilanoSanremo 2022 a 293km one day race from Milano to Sanremo MilanoSanremo on March 19 2022 in Sanremo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Alberto Bettiol (EF Education - EasyPost) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 30 of 46

SANREMO ITALY MARCH 19 Detailed view of riders of Team Groupama FDJ compete during the 113th MilanoSanremo 2022 a 293km one day race from Milano to Sanremo MilanoSanremo on March 19 2022 in Sanremo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Groupama-FDJ work at the head of the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Marco Bertorello/AFP via Getty Images)
Image 31 of 46

From L Breakaway riders Team EOLO Kometa Cycling Teams Diego Pablo Sevilla of Spain Team Andronis Ricardo Zurita of Spain Team EOLO Kometa Cycling Teams Samuele Rivi of Italy and Team Andronis Filippo Tagliani of Italy cross railway tracks near Ovada Piedmont during the 113th MilanSan Remo oneday classic cycling race on March 19 2022 between Milan and San Remo northern Italy Photo by Marco BERTORELLO AFP Photo by MARCO BERTORELLOAFP via Getty Images

The break cross the train tracks (Image credit: MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images)
Image 32 of 46

SANREMO ITALY MARCH 19 LR Damiano Caruso of Italy and Team Bahrain Victorious Bryan Coquard of France and Team Cofidis Alexander Kristoff of Norway and Team Intermarch Wanty Gobert Matriaux and the peloton compete during the 113th MilanoSanremo 2022 a 293km one day race from Milano to Sanremo MilanoSanremo on March 19 2022 in Sanremo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Bahrain, Cofidis, and Intermarché lead the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Marco Bertorello/AFP via Getty Images)
Image 33 of 46

The pack rides during the 113th MilanSan Remo oneday classic cycling race on March 19 2022 between Milan and San Remo northern Italy Photo by Marco BERTORELLO AFP Photo by MARCO BERTORELLOAFP via Getty Images

A rear view of the packed peloton on the Turchino (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Marco Bertorello/AFP via Getty Images)
Image 34 of 46

Milano Sanremo 2022 - 113th Edition - Milano - Sanremo 293 km - 19/03/2022 - Scenery - Campo Ligure - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2022

The break rolls through Campo Ligure (Image credit: Nico Vereecken/PN/BettiniPhoto 2022)
Image 35 of 46

Milano Sanremo 2022 - 113th Edition - Milano - Sanremo 293 km - 19/03/2022 - Scenery - Campo Ligure - photo Nico Vereecken/PN/BettiniPhotoÂ©ï¸2022

The peloton racing through Campo Ligure over six minutes further back (Image credit: Nico Vereecken/PN/BettiniPhoto 2022)
Image 36 of 46

Milano Sanremo 2022 113th Edition Milano Sanremo 293 km 19032022 Scenery photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2022

The second half of the race runs along the coast (Image credit: Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto)
Image 37 of 46

SANREMO ITALY MARCH 19 A general view of the peloton passing through a landscape during the 113th MilanoSanremo 2022 a 293km one day race from Milano to Sanremo MilanoSanremo on March 19 2022 in Sanremo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Scenery on second half of 293km one-day race from Milano to Sanremo (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 38 of 46

SANREMO ITALY MARCH 19 A general view of the peloton passing through Savona harbour landscape during the 113th MilanoSanremo 2022 a 293km one day race from Milano to Sanremo MilanoSanremo on March 19 2022 in Sanremo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The peloton passing through Savona harbour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 39 of 46

Milano Sanremo 2022 - 113th Edition - Milano - Sanremo 293 km - 19/03/2022 - Wout Van Aert (BEL - Team Jumbo - Visma) - Edoardo Affini (ITA - Team Jumbo - Visma) - Nathan Van Hooydonck (BEL - Team Jumbo - Visma) - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2022

Wout van Aert in peloton alongside Jumbo-Visma teammates (Image credit: Luca Bettini/BettiniPhoto)
Image 40 of 46

Milano Sanremo 2022 - 113th Edition - Milano - Sanremo 293 km - 19/03/2022 - Scenery - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2022

The stunning scenery continues (Image credit: Luca Bettini/BettiniPhoto)
Image 41 of 46

Milano Sanremo 2022 - 113th Edition - Milano - Sanremo 293 km - 19/03/2022 - Danny Van Poppel (NED - Bora - Hansgrohe) - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2022

Danny van Poppel of Bora-Hansgrohe works at front of peloton to chase down breakaway (Image credit: Luca Bettini/BettiniPhoto)
Image 42 of 46

SANREMO ITALY MARCH 19 Peter Sagan of Slovakia and Team Total Energies suffers a mechanical problem during the 113th MilanoSanremo 2022 a 293km one day race from Milano to Sanremo MilanoSanremo on March 19 2022 in Sanremo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Peter Sagan (TotalEnergies) stops with mechanical as breakaway passes 29km to go mark (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 43 of 46

SANREMO ITALY MARCH 19 Peter Sagan of Slovakia and Team Total Energies suffers a mechanical problem during the 113th MilanoSanremo 2022 a 293km one day race from Milano to Sanremo MilanoSanremo on March 19 2022 in Sanremo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Peter Sagan (TotalEnergies) back on a new bike (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 44 of 46

Milano Sanremo 2022 - 113th Edition - Milano - Sanremo 293 km - 19/03/2022 - Alessandro Tonelli (ITA - Bardiani - CSF - FaizanÃ¨) - Diego Pablo Sevilla (ESP - EOLO - Kometa) - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2022

Final riders in breakaway - Alessandro Tonellli (Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè) and Samuele Rivi (EOLO-Kometa) - are caught at base of Poggio (Image credit: Luca Bettini/BettiniPhoto)
Image 45 of 46

Milano Sanremo 2022 113th Edition Milano Sanremo 293 km 19032022 Matej Mohoric SLO Bahrain Victorious photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2022

Matej Mohoric (Bahrain Victorious) during Milan-San Remo (Image credit: Luca Bettini/BettiniPhoto)
Image 46 of 46

Milano Sanremo 2022 - 113th Edition - Milano - Sanremo 293 km - 19/03/2022 - Matej Mohoric (SLO - Bahrain Victorious) - photo Tommaso Pelagalli/BettiniPhotoÂ©2022

Milan-San Remo winner Matej Mohorič (Bahrain Victorious) on his way to the awards ceremony (Image credit: Tommaso Pelagalli/BettiniPhoto)

Matej Mohorič (Bahrain Victorious) took the biggest win of his career at Milan-San Remo, converting a daring attack on the descent of the Poggio into a solo victory on the Via Roma at the end of a breathless finale.

Anthony Turgis (TotalEnergies) took second place, just two seconds later, having jumped away from the small chasing group in the final metres. Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) led that group of just six men home to take the final podium spot on his 2022 season debut.

Mohorič was part of a group of just under 30 men who were at the front of the race on the Poggio, a shockingly small number after UAE Team Emirates and Jumbo-Visma had blown the race apart on the Cipressa.

Multiple attacks from Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) on the relatively shallow inclines of the Poggio couldn't provoke a race-winning move, though he and several other favourites had a small gap over the top.

On the way down it was Mohorič who made his move, utilising his impressive descending skills – and a dropper seatpost normally found in mountain biking – to create a gap. Despite a chase featuring multiple big names just seconds behind, the 27-year-old held on to take victory.

"I was thinking about this race for the whole winter," Mohorič said after the race. "The team came up with the idea of using a dropper post because this race suits me pretty well and it has a descent at the end. 

"I knew that if I could train properly and be in a good enough condition to not be dropped on the Poggio, that I have a chance of doing my best descent and risking a little bit but maybe being able to hang on for the win.

"I was in perfect condition after I was ill in February, but then unfortunately I had quit a big crash when [Julian] Alaphilippe crashed in Strade Bianche and I hurt my knee pretty bad and I was off my bike for three or four days.

"But I never stopped believing – I said if we worked so hard this winter and set up the bike, then we need to make the best of it. I did a lot of physio every night and every morning and I never stopped believing. I did some basic training to keep as much condition as possible. Today I'm here – I wasn't going super well but it was enough to stay with the best on the Poggio. I just went all-in and I can't believe. I'm without words."

How it unfolded

The 113th edition of Milan-San Remo began in the historic Vigorelli velodrome in Milan, checking off all the usual points on the first Monument of the season. First up on the 293-kilometre route came the early flat run across the Po plain, then the gradual climb of the Passo del Turchino and the dive down to the Ligurian coast.

Later would come the three Capi climbs, and the finishing two hills of the Cipressa and Poggio before the fast and technical descent down into San Remo and the finish on the Via Roma.

After a 9.8-kilometre neutral zone from the Vigorelli to the traditional starting point of the Via della Chiesa Rossa, the flag dropped, and a small group of riders immediately jumped away on the attack.

Right away, the group were let go, with heavy Italian ProTeam representation at the front. Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli put Filippo Tagliano and Ricardo Zurita in the move, while Eolo-Kometa had Samuele Rivi and Diego Sevilla, and Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè's Alessandro Tonelli joined them.

Yevgeniy Gidich and Artyom Zakharov (Astana Qazaqstan), and Filippo Conca (Lotto Soudal) were the two WorldTour representatives in the eight-man move, who were quickly given three minutes' advantage by the peloton.

Several major teams began the work at the head of the peloton shortly afterwards, with Jumbo-Visma (for Wout van Aert), UAE Team Emirates (for Tadej Pogačar), and Groupama-FDJ (for Arnaud Démare) among those involved at the front.

Jumbo-Visma's Jos Van Emden was a notable name controlling things at the front, putting in a huge stint of work for over 200 kilometres as the peloton controlled the gap to the break, which hit a maximum of seven minutes after the Turchino.

As ever in Milan-San Remo – barring the rare memorable exception – there was little drama in the race as the peloton raced south towards the Ligurian coast west of Genoa. With the opening hours run at an average of just over 45 kph, things would only get quicker at that point as the east-west wind provided a tailwind boost for the riders.

After four hours of racing, and little real action, the average speed sat at 44.2 kph, just a touch slower than the record average speed of 45.8 kph in 1990. Sure enough, the pace upped as riders raced along the coastal road, with the peloton dragging the gap down to five minutes as they approached the first of the Capi.

On the second of the hills, the Capo Cervo, the break's advantage had fallen to 4:20, while at the Capo Berta, the first point in the day riders switch into the small chainring, it was down to four minutes. Heading into the Cervo, the breakaway riders started to attack each other as Zakharov and the two Androni riders were left behind with Eolo-Kometa pushing on up ahead.

By the top of the climb, Conca had dropped and returned, while in the peloton Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) was surprisingly distanced, indicating to the TV moto that he was finished. Conca was done for good shortly after the descent, pulling over and dismounting suffering from severe cramp to leave four men leading the race onto the Cipressa, three minutes up on the peloton.

Two minutes was the gap as the break hit the Cipressa with 27 kilometres to run. Jumbo-Visma, Alpecin-Fenix, Ineos Grenadiers and Bahrain Victorious led the peloton onto the climb, while Peter Sagan (TotalEnergies) was battling back after suffering an unlucky mechanical issue just a few kilometres earlier.

Out front, Tonelli and Rivi were the last men standing as UAE Team Emirates and Jumbo-Visma set a fearsome pace up the climb, shedding sprinters as they went. At the top, 40 seconds separated the two escapees and a peloton of fewer than 30 riders.

Tonelli and Rivi survived until the Poggio but would only experience the opening metres before being swallowed up, their adventure over after a mammoth 285 kilometres. Once again, UAE Team Emirates and Jumbo-Visma led the charge.

Pogačar made his first move at eight kilometres to go, turning around to find Van Aert and Van der Poel on his wheel before jumping again a few hundred metres later. Further back, a crash on a corner held up a chunk of the group, leaving around 20 men up front as Pogačar and Roglič traded accelerations.

Søren Kragh Andersen (Team DSM) jumped shortly before the top, leading the race over the Poggio with Van der Poel, Pogačar, and Van Aert right behind him and the remainder of the peloton close.

Mohorič took the opportunity to show off his supreme descending skills on the way down, eking out a gap to the rest. He hit the flat finishing run alone, but just a handful of seconds up.

It looked for all the world that he would be caught by a collectively strong chase group in the final kilometres, but the bridging move just never came.

Turgis came closest, powering away from the chase group in the final kilometre, but the Frenchman wasn't able to get there. In the end, after six-and-a-half hours of racing, it was the Slovenian who took the win, having the time to celebrate as he crossed the line.

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 6:27:49
2Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:00:02
3Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
4Michael Matthews (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
5Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
6Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
7Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM
8Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
9Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:05
10Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:11
11Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
12Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
13Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Movistar Team
14Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
15Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
16Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
17Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
18Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Israel-Premier Tech 0:00:21
19Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
20Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
21Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel-Premier Tech 0:00:26
22Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:59
23Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:05
24Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:09
25Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-EasyPost 0:01:13
26Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:01:14
27Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
28Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis
29Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
30Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroen Team
31Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
32Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis
33Luka Mezgec (Slo) BikeExchange-Jayco
34Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal
35Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team
36Owain Doull (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost
37Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis
38Mikkel Honoré (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
39Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
40Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
41Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
42Daniel Oss (Ita) TotalEnergies
43Stefano Oldani (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
44Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
45Abner González Rivera (PuR) Movistar Team
46Diego Rosa (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
47Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
48Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel-Premier Tech
49Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) TotalEnergies
50Marco Haller (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
51Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
52Bob Jungels (Lux) AG2R Citroen Team
53Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM
54Cesare Benedetti (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
55Luke Durbridge (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
56Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
57Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
58Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
59Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
60Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
61William Barta (USA) Movistar Team
62Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 0:01:22
63Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM 0:01:50
64Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
65Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
66Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
67Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:02:41
68Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:02:53
69Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
70Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 0:03:06
71Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel-Premier Tech
72Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:55
73Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:04:30
74Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:05:26
75Clément Russo (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
76Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
77Connor Swift (GBr) Arkea-Samsic
78Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
79Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroen Team
80Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel-Premier Tech 0:06:01
81Edvald Boasson-Hagen (Nor) TotalEnergies
82Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
83Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel-Premier Tech
84Mirco Maestri (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
85Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
86Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
87Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-EasyPost
88Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
89Ryan Gibbons (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
90Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
91Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
92Peter Sagan (Svk) TotalEnergies
93Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
94Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
95Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel-Premier Tech
96Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
97Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
98Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
99Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
100Iñigo Elosegui Momeñe (Spa) Movistar Team
101Gianni Moscon (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
102Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix
103Max Kanter (Ger) Movistar Team
104Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
105Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
106Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
107Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
108Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
109Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis
110Davide Villella (Ita) Cofidis 0:06:47
111Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious 0:08:31
112Michael Gogl (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 0:09:23
113Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli 0:09:57
114Alexander Konychev (Ita) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:10:15
115Jonathan Milan (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
116Elia Viviani (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
117Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
118Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
119Mikaël Cherel (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
120Omar El Gouzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
121Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
122Romain Combaud (Fra) Team DSM
123Alex Edmondson (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
124Lawson Craddock (USA) BikeExchange-Jayco
125Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal
126Leonardo Basso (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
127Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
128Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
129Szymon Sajnok (Pol) Cofidis
130Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM
131Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost 0:11:15
132Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education-EasyPost
133Simon Pellaud (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
134Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team
135James Shaw (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost
136Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious
137Davide Martinelli (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
138Julien Simon (Fra) TotalEnergies
139Tony Gallopin (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
140Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
141Danny van Poppel (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
142Ricardo Zurita Garcia (Spa) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
143Ryan Mullen (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
144Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
145Filippo Conca (Ita) Lotto Soudal
146Maciej Bodnar (Pol) TotalEnergies
147Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost
148Cameron Meyer (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
149Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 0:11:36
150Clément Davy (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:12:16
151Romain Hardy (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
152Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli 0:13:13
153Umberto Marengo (Ita) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
154Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma
155Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
156Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
157Davide Cimolai (Ita) Cofidis
158Jos van Emden (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:20:31
159Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM 0:21:56
DNFIde Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFDidier Norberto Merchan Cardona (Col) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
DNFIgnatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
DNFThomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
DNFRoger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
DNFDavide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
DNSRobert Stannard (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix

Daniel Ostanek
Daniel Ostanek

Daniel Ostanek is production editor at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired as staff writer. Before Cyclingnews, he was published in numerous publications around the cycling world, including Procycling, CyclingWeekly, CyclingTips, Cyclist, and Rouleur, among others. As well as reporting and writing news and features, Daniel runs the 'How to watch' content throughout the season.


Daniel has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, and has interviewed a number of the sport's biggest stars, including Egan Bernal, Wout van Aert, Remco Evenepoel, Mark Cavendish, and Anna van der Breggen. Daniel rides a 2002 Landbouwkrediet Colnago C40 and his favourite races are Strade Bianche and the Vuelta a España.

