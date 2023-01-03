Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2023

Liège-Bastogne-Liège: Remco Evenepoel claims stunning solo victory as Tadej Pogacar crashes out

As it unfolded: Remco Evenepoel conquers Liège-Bastogne-Liège for a second year

LIEGE BELGIUM APRIL 23 LR Santiago Buitrago of Colombia and Team Bahrain Victorious on third place race winner Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team Soudal Quick Step and Thomas Pidcock of The United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers on second place pose on the podium ceremony after the 109th Liege Bastogne Liege 2023 Mens Elite a 2581km one day race from Lige to Lige UCIWT on April 23 2023 in Liege Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Remco Evenepoel on the podium after winning Liege-Bastogne-Liege in 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wearing the white kit with rainbow bands of the World Champion, Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) successfully defended his title at Liège-Bastogne-Liège, triumphing after crossing the finish line with a solo victory.

In an unfortunate turn of events, his biggest rival, Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates), crashed at roughly 85km into the race and was forced to abandon. The team confirmed that he fractured his wrist, undergoing immediate surgery in Genk.

As Evenepoel celebrated his victory, Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) won the chase group sprint for second place ahead of Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain Victorious).

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Liège-Bastogne-Liège overview
DateApril 23, 2023
Start locationLiège
Finish locationLiège
Distance258.5km
CategoryWorldTour
Previous editionLiège-Bastogne-Liège 2022

Liège-Bastogne-Liège route

Image 1 of 2
Route map for 2023 Liège-Bastogne-Liège
Route for 2023 LIège-Bastogne-Liège(Image credit: Amaury Sport Organisation)

The route for the 109th edition of the race covers 258.5 kilometres and includes 11  classified climbs in the rolling hills of eastern Belgium. The finale includes the iconic climbs of the age-old Côte des Forges. La Redoute, and the Roche-aux-Faucons. 

Read more about the 2023 Liège-Bastogne-Liège route.

