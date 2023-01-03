Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2023

As it unfolded: Remco Evenepoel conquers Liège-Bastogne-Liège for a second year

Wearing the white kit with rainbow bands of the World Champion, Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) successfully defended his title at Liège-Bastogne-Liège, triumphing after crossing the finish line with a solo victory.

In an unfortunate turn of events, his biggest rival, Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates), crashed at roughly 85km into the race and was forced to abandon. The team confirmed that he fractured his wrist, undergoing immediate surgery in Genk.

As Evenepoel celebrated his victory, Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) won the chase group sprint for second place ahead of Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain Victorious).

Swipe to scroll horizontally Liège-Bastogne-Liège overview Date April 23, 2023 Start location Liège Finish location Liège Distance 258.5km Category WorldTour Previous edition Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2022

Liège-Bastogne-Liège route

Route for 2023 LIège-Bastogne-Liège
Profile for 2023 LIège-Bastogne-Liège

The route for the 109th edition of the race covers 258.5 kilometres and includes 11 classified climbs in the rolling hills of eastern Belgium. The finale includes the iconic climbs of the age-old Côte des Forges. La Redoute, and the Roche-aux-Faucons.

Start list

