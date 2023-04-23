Tadej Pogacar undergoes surgery on fractured wrist after Liège-Bastogne-Liège crash
'Tadej suffered fractures to the left scaphoid and lunate bones' confirm UAE Team Emirates
Tadej Pogačar has been transported to a hospital and will undergo immediate surgery to correct a fractured wrist sustained in a crash during Liège-Bastogne-Liège on Sunday.
UAE Team Emirates confirmed the injuries that Pogačar sustained, including two fractures to his left scaphoid and lunate bones. Pogačar will undergo surgery to treat the fracture to the left scaphoid bone.
"Tadej suffered fractures to the left scaphoid and lunate bones. The scaphoid will require surgery which he will undergo this afternoon with a specialist hand surgeon here in Genk," Dr. Adrian Rotunno (Medical Director), UAE Team Emirates, confirmed.
UAE Team Emirates has not confirmed Pogačar's recovery time or when he might be recovered enough to return to training or competition.
Pogačar was the overwhelming favourite to win Liège-Bastogne-Liège and was aiming to complete the Ardennes Classics triple after winning Amstel Gold Race and Flèche Wallonne earlier in the week.
However, he abandoned Liège-Bastogne-Liège after he was caught up in a crash with Mikkel Honoré (EF Education-EasyPost) on a descent at roughly 85km into the 258km race. He was forced to climb into the team's support vehicle before being taken to the hospital for medical assessment and treatment.
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Kirsten Frattini is an honours graduate of Kinesiology and Health Science from York University in Toronto, Canada. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's WorldTour. She has worked in both print and digital publishing, and started with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. Moving into a Production Editor's role in 2014, she produces and publishes international race coverage for all men's and women's races including Spring Classics, Grand Tours, World Championships and Olympic Games, and writes and edits news and features. As the Women's Editor at Cyclingnews, Kirsten also coordinates and oversees the global coverage of races, news, features and podcasts about women's professional cycling.