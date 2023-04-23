Tadej Pogacar undergoes surgery on fractured wrist after Liège-Bastogne-Liège crash

Tadej Pogačar has been transported to a hospital and will undergo immediate surgery to correct a fractured wrist sustained in a crash during Liège-Bastogne-Liège on Sunday.

UAE Team Emirates confirmed the injuries that Pogačar sustained, including two fractures to his left scaphoid and lunate bones. Pogačar will undergo surgery to treat the fracture to the left scaphoid bone.

"Tadej suffered fractures to the left scaphoid and lunate bones. The scaphoid will require surgery which he will undergo this afternoon with a specialist hand surgeon here in Genk," Dr. Adrian Rotunno (Medical Director), UAE Team Emirates, confirmed.

UAE Team Emirates has not confirmed Pogačar's recovery time or when he might be recovered enough to return to training or competition.

Pogačar was the overwhelming favourite to win Liège-Bastogne-Liège and was aiming to complete the Ardennes Classics triple after winning Amstel Gold Race and Flèche Wallonne earlier in the week.

However, he abandoned Liège-Bastogne-Liège after he was caught up in a crash with Mikkel Honoré (EF Education-EasyPost) on a descent at roughly 85km into the 258km race. He was forced to climb into the team's support vehicle before being taken to the hospital for medical assessment and treatment.