Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2022 route
By Cyclingnews published
April 24 marks the 108th running of Liège-Bastogne-Liège, with a new start and finish at Quai des Ardennes. The shift from Place Saint-Lambert in Liège was made to accommodate a large construction project for a tramway. Now a true loop, the course will cover 257.1 kilometres.
Another change for the concluding event of the Ardennes Classics is the removal of Côte des Forges from the route, resulting from flooding in that area from last July. This year the Côte de Sprimont will serve to connect to Côte de la Rouch-aux-Faucons, which is the launching pad for the final battle over the toughest climbs in the Ardennes.
Eight of the 10 categorised climbs are packed into the final 90 kilometres. After the final one over Rouch aux Faucons, just 1.3km in length but with an 11 per cent gradient, the peloton faces a short descent to a false flat and then a two-kilometre incline to Boncelles, with a 6.2 per cent gradient. Then the riders blast along a fast final 10km through Liège to a flat finish.
Last year Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) launched his winning move on the final climb of the Côte de la Roche-aux-Faucons, winning with a bike throw over World Champion Julian Alaphilippe (QuickStep).
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1†
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
† after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Cyclingnews. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Brabantse Pijl podium 'a nice reward' for Niewiadoma and Canyon-SRAMSecond place a signal of form ahead of Flèche and Liège for Polish rider
-
Sheffield: Any of us were capable of winning today, it just happened to be meAlpine skiing, strength in numbers and friendly rivalry among the secrets behind Brabantse Pijl success for young American
-
Pidcock: Three guys in the front? We couldn't not win, really, could we?Ineos Grenadiers play the numbers game once again at Brabantse Pijl
-
Evenepoel disappointed with Brabantse Pijl sixth-place finish'It felt a bit like that today was a cyclo-cross race' QuickStep-AlphaVinyl rider says about slippery course