Liège-Bastogne-Liège - live: race will roll out soon

Remco Evenepoel wins the 2022 edition of Liège-Bastogne-Liège (Image credit: Getty)

Race notes

- The 109th edition of Liège-Bastogne-Liège is 258.1 kilometres long, has 11 classified climbs.

- The final climb, the Côte de la Roche-aux-Faucons is situated 14 kilometres from the finish in the Boulevard de la Sauvenière in central Liège.

- There are 175 starters, in 25 teams of seven riders.



- Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) is the defending champion and starts the race with the number one dorsal.