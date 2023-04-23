Live coverage

Liège-Bastogne-Liège - live: race will roll out soon

By Alasdair Fotheringham
published

Evenepoel and Pogačar headline the final Spring Classic of 2023

Remco Evenepoel wins the 2022 edition of Liège-Bastogne-Liège

Remco Evenepoel wins the 2022 edition of Liège-Bastogne-Liège (Image credit: Getty)

How to watch Liège-Bastogne-Liège – live streaming

Liège-Bastogne-Liège Start List

Liège-Bastogne-Liège contenders - 2 favourites and 8 outsiders

Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2023 route

A duel delayed - Tadej Pogacar and Remco Evenepoel face off at Liège-Bastogne-Liège

Race notes

- The 109th edition of Liège-Bastogne-Liège is 258.1 kilometres long, has 11 classified climbs.

- The final climb, the Côte de la Roche-aux-Faucons is situated 14 kilometres from the finish in the Boulevard de la Sauvenière in central Liège.

- There are 175 starters, in 25 teams of seven riders.

- Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) is the defending champion and starts the race with the number one dorsal.

Refresh

Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of the 109th edition of Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

Latest on Cyclingnews