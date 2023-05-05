Joe Martin Stage Race 2023
|Date
|May 18-21, 2023
|Start location
|Fayetteville, AR
|Finish location
|Fayetteville, AR
|Category
|2.2 (ME, WE)
|Previous edition
|Joe Martin Stage Race 2022
|Winners
|Riley Sheehan, Lauren Stephens
Stage 4: Riley Sheehan wins final stage and takes overall from Miguel Angel López at Joe Martin Stage Race
Lauren Stephens wins women's GC at Joe Martin Stage Race
Stage 3: Miguel Ángel López wins stage 3 time trial
Alia Shafi wins stage 3 time trial
Stage 2: Sheehan climbs to Mount Sequoyah win on stage 2
Lauren Stephens takes stage 2 solo victory and GC lead atop Mount Sequoyah
Stage 1: Skylar Schneider wins crash disrupted stage 1 sprint at Joe Martin Stage Race
Tyler Stites wins stage 1 Devil's Den road race
The 2023 Joe Martin Stage Race is a 4-day, 4-stage men's and women's cycling race, held in and around Fayetteville, Arkansas. 2023 will celebrate the 21st anniversary on the USA Cycling Pro Road Tour (PRT) and the 9th year to be on the UCI Americas Tour calendar.
The race kicks off on May 18 in Fayetteville with the Devil's Den Road Race, a 70-mile loop for women with over 4,800 feet of climbing, and a 93-mile loop for men with 5,826 feet of climbing. Both will face a 3-mile switch-back climb at 28 miles, and end with a fast final three kilometres with a very slight uphill finish.
Stage 2, the Mount Sequoyah Road Race, ends with the finish at the top of Mount Sequoyah, with a steep short wall with 2 kilometres to go.
The third day offers the twisty 3-mile time trials in the Devil's Den State Park with an average grade of 5 per cent. The fourth and final stage is a criterium that takes place in Fayetteville on a technical 1.2-mile course with an uphill section leading to the start/finish line.
Join Cyclingnews' coverage of the 2023 Joe Martin Stage Race with race reports, results, photo galleries, news and race analysis.
Joe Martin Stage Race Schedule
|Date
|Stage
|Start time
|Finish time
|Details
|May 18, 2023
|Stage 1 women, 70 miles
|1:30 p.m. CDT
|4:30 p.m. CDT
|Arkansas Tourism Devil's Den Road Race
|Stage 1 men. 93 miles
|8:00 a.m. CDT
|11:30 a.m. CDT
|Arkansas Tourism Mount Gaylor Road Race
|May 19, 2023
|Stage 2 women, 65 miles
|1:30 p.m. CDT
|4:15 p.m. CDT
|Fayetteville Mount Sequoyah
|Stage 2 men, 93 miles
|8:00 a.m. CDT
|11:30 a.m. CDT
|Fayetteville Mount Sequoyah
|May 20, 2023
|Stage 3 women, 3 miles
|12:00 p.m. CDT
|TBA
|Mount Gaylor & Devil's Den Road Races
|Stage 3 men, 3 miles
|1:00 p.m.
|TBA
|Mount Gaylor & Devil's Den Road Races
|May 21, 2023
|Stage 4 women, 16 laps
|3:00 p.m.
|TBA
|Experience Fayetteville Criterium
|Stage 4 men, 30 laps
|4:00 p.m.
|TBA
|Experience Fayetteville Criterium
Joe Martin Stage Race women's teams
- 3T Q+M/ Cycling Team (Canada)
- Amy D. Foundation
- Cardinal – Classic Cycling
- CCB - Alpine Carbon
- Competition Edge Racing
- Cynisca Cycling
- Denver Disruptors
- DNA Pro Cycling Team
- EF Education TIBCO SVB
- Fount Cycling Guild
- InstaFund Racing (Canada)
- L39ION of Los Angeles
- Miami Knights
- Primeau Velo Racing Team (Canada)
- Roxo Racing (Canada)
- The Cyclery Racing (Canada)
- Vertige Performance (Canada)
- United Cycling
- Virgina’s Blue Ridge TWENTY24
Joe Martin Stage Race men's teams
- Canel’s-ZEROUNO (Mexico)
- CS Velo Racing
- Denver Disruptors
- Expeditors Elite Cycling Team
- First Internet Bank Cycling
- Hewdog Racing p/b Salita Cyclery
- Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite Cycling Team
- L39ION of Los Angeles
- Miami Knights
- Project Echelon Racing
- Rio Grande Elite Cycling Team
- TaG Cycling (Canada)
- Team Elevate Racing
- Team Novo Nordisk Development
- Toronto Hustle (Canada)
- UNC Lotto Max (Canada)
- Yoeleo Test Team p/b 4Mind (Canada)
