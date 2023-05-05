Joe Martin Stage Race 2023

Swipe to scroll horizontally Joe Martin Stage Race overview Date May 18-21, 2023 Start location Fayetteville, AR Finish location Fayetteville, AR Category 2.2 (ME, WE) Previous edition Joe Martin Stage Race 2022 Winners Riley Sheehan, Lauren Stephens

Stage 4: Riley Sheehan wins final stage and takes overall from Miguel Angel López at Joe Martin Stage Race

Lauren Stephens wins women's GC at Joe Martin Stage Race

Stage 3: Miguel Ángel López wins stage 3 time trial

Alia Shafi wins stage 3 time trial

Stage 2: Sheehan climbs to Mount Sequoyah win on stage 2

Lauren Stephens takes stage 2 solo victory and GC lead atop Mount Sequoyah

Stage 1: Skylar Schneider wins crash disrupted stage 1 sprint at Joe Martin Stage Race

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Tyler Stites wins stage 1 Devil's Den road race

The 2023 Joe Martin Stage Race is a 4-day, 4-stage men's and women's cycling race, held in and around Fayetteville, Arkansas. 2023 will celebrate the 21st anniversary on the USA Cycling Pro Road Tour (PRT) and the 9th year to be on the UCI Americas Tour calendar.

The race kicks off on May 18 in Fayetteville with the Devil's Den Road Race, a 70-mile loop for women with over 4,800 feet of climbing, and a 93-mile loop for men with 5,826 feet of climbing. Both will face a 3-mile switch-back climb at 28 miles, and end with a fast final three kilometres with a very slight uphill finish.

Stage 2, the Mount Sequoyah Road Race, ends with the finish at the top of Mount Sequoyah, with a steep short wall with 2 kilometres to go.

The third day offers the twisty 3-mile time trials in the Devil's Den State Park with an average grade of 5 per cent. The fourth and final stage is a criterium that takes place in Fayetteville on a technical 1.2-mile course with an uphill section leading to the start/finish line.

Join Cyclingnews' coverage of the 2023 Joe Martin Stage Race with race reports, results, photo galleries, news and race analysis.

Joe Martin Stage Race Schedule

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Stage Start time Finish time Details May 18, 2023 Stage 1 women, 70 miles 1:30 p.m. CDT 4:30 p.m. CDT Arkansas Tourism Devil's Den Road Race Row 1 - Cell 0 Stage 1 men. 93 miles 8:00 a.m. CDT 11:30 a.m. CDT Arkansas Tourism Mount Gaylor Road Race May 19, 2023 Stage 2 women, 65 miles 1:30 p.m. CDT 4:15 p.m. CDT Fayetteville Mount Sequoyah Row 3 - Cell 0 Stage 2 men, 93 miles 8:00 a.m. CDT 11:30 a.m. CDT Fayetteville Mount Sequoyah May 20, 2023 Stage 3 women, 3 miles 12:00 p.m. CDT TBA Mount Gaylor & Devil's Den Road Races Row 5 - Cell 0 Stage 3 men, 3 miles 1:00 p.m. TBA Mount Gaylor & Devil's Den Road Races May 21, 2023 Stage 4 women, 16 laps 3:00 p.m. TBA Experience Fayetteville Criterium Row 7 - Cell 0 Stage 4 men, 30 laps 4:00 p.m. TBA Experience Fayetteville Criterium

Joe Martin Stage Race women's teams

3T Q+M/ Cycling Team (Canada)

Amy D. Foundation

Cardinal – Classic Cycling

CCB - Alpine Carbon

Competition Edge Racing

Cynisca Cycling

Denver Disruptors

DNA Pro Cycling Team

EF Education TIBCO SVB

Fount Cycling Guild

InstaFund Racing (Canada)

L39ION of Los Angeles

Miami Knights

Primeau Velo Racing Team (Canada)

Roxo Racing (Canada)

The Cyclery Racing (Canada)

Vertige Performance (Canada)

United Cycling

Virgina’s Blue Ridge TWENTY24

Joe Martin Stage Race men's teams