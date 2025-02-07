Gravel Earth Series 2025 overview

Oregon Trail Gravel Grinder in US returns June 25-29, 2025 providing top-tier points for winners (Image credit: Wil Matthews / Oregon Trail Gravel)

The 2025 calendar for the third edition of the Gravel Earth Series includes 25 events spanning 15 countries, spread from February to September, which expanded the offering to three new countries this time and six more races.

The four highest scores during the season, including points earned at the Gravel Earth Final, September 28 at Ranxo Gravel in Spain, will determine the final ranking, with top 10 riders in each of three divisions - elite male, elite female and non-binary - sharing in a €37,500 purse. Prizes will only be awarded in rankings with at least 50 participants, and winners must attend the closing ceremony at Ranxo Gravel to receive the prizes.

Seven events offer base scoring, with 1,000 points to each divisional winner. Organisers have determined two other categories, "more prestigious" events, will boost scoring by 10% or 20% points. A total of 15 events with 10%-plus scoring were originally announced, starting with Santa Vall in February and concluding with the new Last Grizzly Gravel in Utah in September, both of those multi-day events. However, in the spring the Utah event did not receive permits from the U.S. Forest Service and have put the race on hold.

Five events offer the top 20%-plus scoring - The Traka 360 and Ranxo Gravel in Spain, Migration Gravel Race in Kenya, Oregon Trail Gravel Grinder and Lauf Gravel Worlds in the US.

The Traka is the only stop on the series which offers two distances of races and separate points, The Traka 200 at the 10%-plus level and The Traka 360 at the top level.

A new race in Colombia was part of the original schedule, but the 90km Brutal Gravel, June 26-29, has been removed from the event web site.

Last year Simen Nordahl Svendsen of Norway and Karolina Migoń of Poland, both with PAS Racing, won the elite men's and elite women's titles. Svendsen scored points at four events, including a win at The Rift and second at Ranxo Gravel. USA's Griffin Easter was a close second after securing the victory at the final race, and fellow American Peter Stetina, who won The Traka 360, closed the year in third. Inaugural year overall winner Mattia De Marchi finished fourth.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Migoń took the most points for elite women through five events, starting and ending the season with victories at The Traka 360 and Ranxo Gravel. Sarah Sturm and Morgan Aguirre, both of the US, tied for second place. Annabel Fisher, who took the women's title in the first year, won Octopus Gravel to place high in the standings, but did not compete at the final race and ended out of the top 10.

UCI Gravel Earth Series events 2025

Base events

February 9 Attck Unrstrktd (Philippines) - 240km (149 miles)

Attck Unrstrktd (Philippines) - 240km (149 miles) March 1 Giro Pio (Costa Rica) - 160km (100 miles) 'large' MTB route

Giro Pio (Costa Rica) - 160km (100 miles) 'large' MTB route June 7 Festivus of Gravel (Thorsby, Alberta, Canada) - 190km (118 miles)

Festivus of Gravel (Thorsby, Alberta, Canada) - 190km (118 miles) June 14 Road to Desolation (Graaff-Reinet, South Africa) - 178km (111 miles)

Road to Desolation (Graaff-Reinet, South Africa) - 178km (111 miles) July 19-20 The Range (Claresholm, Alberta, Canada) - 112km (70 miles)

The Range (Claresholm, Alberta, Canada) - 112km (70 miles) July 26 Gravel Desert Monegros (Fraga, Spain) - 200km (124 miles)

+10% Score events

February 15-16 Santa Vall (Girona, Spain) - 204km (127 miles) over two stages

Santa Vall (Girona, Spain) - 204km (127 miles) over two stages March 29 The Hills (Treviso, Italy) - 166km (103 miles)

The Hills (Treviso, Italy) - 166km (103 miles) April 11-13 Tierra de Campos (Castile and León, Spain) - 265km (165 miles) over three days

Tierra de Campos (Castile and León, Spain) - 265km (165 miles) over three days May 3 The Traka 200* (Girona, Spain) - 200km (124.2 miles)

The Traka 200* (Girona, Spain) - 200km (124.2 miles) June 14 Lost & Found Gravel Festival (Portola, California) - 161km (100 miles)

Lost & Found Gravel Festival (Portola, California) - 161km (100 miles) July 6 Gravel México (El Mastranto, Real de Catorce, Mexico) - 241km (150 miles)

Gravel México (El Mastranto, Real de Catorce, Mexico) - 241km (150 miles) July 12 Alpin Gravel Challenge (Switzerland) - 100km (62km)

Alpin Gravel Challenge (Switzerland) - 100km (62km) July 19 The Rift (Hvolsvöllur, Iceland) - 200km (124 miles)

The Rift (Hvolsvöllur, Iceland) - 200km (124 miles) August 2 Megre Gravel (Zarasai, Lithuania) - 150km (93 miles)

Megre Gravel (Zarasai, Lithuania) - 150km (93 miles) August 8-10 Gravel Weekend (Tukums, Latvia) - 144km (90 miles)

Gravel Weekend (Tukums, Latvia) - 144km (90 miles) August 16 CORE4 (Iowa City, Iowa) - 161km (100 miles)

CORE4 (Iowa City, Iowa) - 161km (100 miles) August 28-31 Rebecca's Private Idaho (Sun Valley, Idaho) - 321km (200 miles) over three stages

Rebecca's Private Idaho (Sun Valley, Idaho) - 321km (200 miles) over three stages September 6 Falling Leaves Lahti (Lahti, Finland) - 180km (112 miles)

Falling Leaves Lahti (Lahti, Finland) - 180km (112 miles) September 13 Saga Gravel (Paredones, Chile) - 150km (93 miles)

Saga Gravel (Paredones, Chile) - 150km (93 miles) September 20-22 Last Grizzly Gravel (Ogden, Utah) - cancelled

+20% Score events

May 2 The Traka 360* (Girona, Spain) - 360km (223.7 miles)

The Traka 360* (Girona, Spain) - 360km (223.7 miles) June 17-2 0 Migration Gravel Race (Kenya) - 650km (404 miles) over four days

0 Migration Gravel Race (Kenya) - 650km (404 miles) over four days June 25-29 Oregon Trail Gravel Grinder (Bend, Oregon) - 563km (350 miles) over five days

Oregon Trail Gravel Grinder (Bend, Oregon) - 563km (350 miles) over five days August 23 Lauf Gravel Worlds (Lincoln, Nebraska) - 241km (150 miles)

Lauf Gravel Worlds (Lincoln, Nebraska) - 241km (150 miles) September 28 Ranxo Gravel** (Ponts, Spain) - Gravel Earth Final - 161km (100 miles)

* The Traka offers two distances, each race scored separately

** Ranxo Gravel is required for final scoring in overall series