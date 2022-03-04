Bloeizone Fryslan Tour 2022

Image 1 of 1 Ellen van Dijk won the opening stage and overall GC of the Bloeizone Frysland Tour (Image credit: dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

World Champion Ellen van Dijk (Trek-Segafredo) won the overall title of Bloeizone Fryslan Tour on Saturday after holding the GC lead from the opening day with her time trial win. Stage 2 was won by SD Worx sprinter Lonneke Uneken while the bunch sprint on Stage 3 was taken by Rachele Barbieri (Liv Racing-Xstra).

Formerly known as the Healthy Ageing Tour, the Bloeizone Fryslan Tour was held from March 3-5, 2002 with three stages - a 14.4km time trial in Surhuisterveen and two road stages, the first from Eastermar to Bakkeveen and the final stage a circuit around Drachten.

“It’s been a couple of very nice days with this small team here, staff and riders, and we’ve had a lot of fun. I am very happy to take the win here. My main objective was to win the TT on the first day, which I achieved,“ she said after taking her fifth GC title at the event.

