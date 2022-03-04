Bloeizone Fryslan Tour 2022
World Champion Ellen van Dijk (Trek-Segafredo) won the overall title of Bloeizone Fryslan Tour on Saturday after holding the GC lead from the opening day with her time trial win. Stage 2 was won by SD Worx sprinter Lonneke Uneken while the bunch sprint on Stage 3 was taken by Rachele Barbieri (Liv Racing-Xstra).
Formerly known as the Healthy Ageing Tour, the Bloeizone Fryslan Tour was held from March 3-5, 2002 with three stages - a 14.4km time trial in Surhuisterveen and two road stages, the first from Eastermar to Bakkeveen and the final stage a circuit around Drachten.
“It’s been a couple of very nice days with this small team here, staff and riders, and we’ve had a lot of fun. I am very happy to take the win here. My main objective was to win the TT on the first day, which I achieved,“ she said after taking her fifth GC title at the event.
Bloeizone Fryslan Tour teams
- Jumbo-Visma Women
- Trek-Segafredo Women
- Canyon-Sram Racing
- SD Worx
- NXTG by Experza
- Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
- Le Col Wahoo
- Liv Racing Xstra
- CAMS-Basso
- Team Coop - Hitec Products
- Lotto Soudal Ladies
- Arkéa Pro Cycling Team
- GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
- Stade Rochelais Charente Maritime
- St Michel-Auber 93
- Parkhotel Valkenburg
- AWOL O'Shea
- WV Schijndel
- Team Drenthe
- NWV Groningen
- Watersley Race & Development CT
- GRC Jan van Arckel
- Restore Cycling
