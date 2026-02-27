'Tour de France will always be my biggest goal' - Demi Vollering confirms 2026 racing calendar with 11 major targets, but no Paris-Roubaix

'I have more structured, big training blocks to prepare myself as best as I can for the races that are there' says former Tour champion

Demi Vollering confirmed a series of 11 races she will target, beginning at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad this weekend and including a return to the Tour of Flanders and the Giro d'Italia, with a primary focus on the Tour de France in August.

The FDJ United-SUEZ leader spoke to Cyclingnews and select members of the media in a 'Late Conversation' roundtable on Thursday, where she also confirmed that Paris-Roubaix is not on her calendar this year because she felt it clashed with her goals at the Ardennes Classics, but that she would like to be on that start line in the future.

Vollering will embark on her second season with FDJ United-SUEZ, where she won 11 races last year, including the Vuelta a España, but fell short of her goal of winning a second Tour de France title, finishing second overall behind Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Visma-Lease a Bike).

A former winner of the Ardennes Classics triple - Amstel Gold Race, Flèche Wallonne and Liège-Bastogne-Liège - Vollering will once again return to compete in all three, but revealed that she would like to replace those for a chance to compete at Paris-Roubaix at least once during her career.

Demi Vollering's racing schedule 2026

  • Omloop Het Nieuwsblad
  • Strade Bianche
  • Dwars door Vlaanderen
  • Tour of Flanders
  • Amstel Gold Race
  • Flèche Wallonne
  • Liège-Bastogne-Liège
  • Giro d'Italia
  • Tour de Suisse
  • Tour de France
  • World Championships

Get unlimited access to our unrivalled 2026 Spring Classics coverage with a Cyclingnews subscription. We'll bring you breaking news, reports, and analysis from some of the biggest races on the calendar, including Milan-San Remo, Paris-Roubaix and the Tour of Flanders. Find out more.

