Ellen van Dijk seals overall victory at the Bloeizone Fryslan Tour

Rachele Barbieri wins final stage in mass sprint finish

Ellen van Dijk won the opening stage of the Bloeizone Frysland Tour
Ellen van Dijk (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Ellen van Dijk (Trek-Segafredo) took victory at the inaugural Bloeizone Fryslan Tour, finishing safely in the peloton on the third and final stage to beat Riejanne Markus (Jumbo-Visma) to the title by seven seconds.

The race finale saw a battle of the Italian sprinters as Rachele Barbieri (Liv-Xstra) overcome Martina Fidanza (Ceratizit-WNT) in Drachten. Elodie Le Ball (St Michel-Auber 93) rounded out the stage podium.

More to come...

Brief results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Liv Racing-Xstra 3:30:32
2Martina Fidanza (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT
3Elodie Le Bail (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
4Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-Sram
5Katrijn De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
6Maike van der Duin (Ned) Le Col Wahoo
7Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
8Oceane Goergen (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
9Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
10Sanne Bouwmeester (Ned) GT Krush Tunap

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 7:11:23
2Riejanne Markus (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:07
3Marlen Reusser (Swi) SD Worx 0:00:30
4Katie Archibald (GBr) Ceratizit-WNT 0:00:50
5Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-Sram 0:00:52
6Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-Sram 0:00:55
7Nicole Steigenga (Ned) Coop-Hitec 0:01:03
8Sarah Roy (Aus) Canyon-Sram 0:01:04
9Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Le Col Wahoo 0:01:07
10Shari Bossuyt (Bel) Canyon-Sram 0:01:10

