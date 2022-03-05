Ellen van Dijk seals overall victory at the Bloeizone Fryslan Tour
Rachele Barbieri wins final stage in mass sprint finish
Ellen van Dijk (Trek-Segafredo) took victory at the inaugural Bloeizone Fryslan Tour, finishing safely in the peloton on the third and final stage to beat Riejanne Markus (Jumbo-Visma) to the title by seven seconds.
The race finale saw a battle of the Italian sprinters as Rachele Barbieri (Liv-Xstra) overcome Martina Fidanza (Ceratizit-WNT) in Drachten. Elodie Le Ball (St Michel-Auber 93) rounded out the stage podium.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Liv Racing-Xstra
|3:30:32
|2
|Martina Fidanza (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT
|3
|Elodie Le Bail (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|4
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-Sram
|5
|Katrijn De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|6
|Maike van der Duin (Ned) Le Col Wahoo
|7
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|8
|Oceane Goergen (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|9
|Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|Sanne Bouwmeester (Ned) GT Krush Tunap
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|7:11:23
|2
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:07
|3
|Marlen Reusser (Swi) SD Worx
|0:00:30
|4
|Katie Archibald (GBr) Ceratizit-WNT
|0:00:50
|5
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-Sram
|0:00:52
|6
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-Sram
|0:00:55
|7
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) Coop-Hitec
|0:01:03
|8
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Canyon-Sram
|0:01:04
|9
|Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Le Col Wahoo
|0:01:07
|10
|Shari Bossuyt (Bel) Canyon-Sram
|0:01:10
