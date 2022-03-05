Ellen van Dijk seals overall victory at the Bloeizone Fryslan Tour

Ellen van Dijk (Trek-Segafredo) took victory at the inaugural Bloeizone Fryslan Tour, finishing safely in the peloton on the third and final stage to beat Riejanne Markus (Jumbo-Visma) to the title by seven seconds.

The race finale saw a battle of the Italian sprinters as Rachele Barbieri (Liv-Xstra) overcome Martina Fidanza (Ceratizit-WNT) in Drachten. Elodie Le Ball (St Michel-Auber 93) rounded out the stage podium.

More to come...

Brief results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Liv Racing-Xstra 3:30:32 2 Martina Fidanza (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT 3 Elodie Le Bail (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 4 Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-Sram 5 Katrijn De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 6 Maike van der Duin (Ned) Le Col Wahoo 7 Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 8 Oceane Goergen (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 9 Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 10 Sanne Bouwmeester (Ned) GT Krush Tunap