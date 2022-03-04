Bloeizone Fryslan Tour: Lonneke Uneken wins stage 2

Lonneke Uneken (SD Worx) won the second stage at the Bloeizone Fryslan Tour winning the bunch sprint in Bakkeveen. The 22-year-old Dutch sprinter won the dash to the line ahead of Chloe Hosking (Trek-Segafredo) and Alice Barnes (Canyon-SRAM).

“It was pretty chaotic in the last corners but eventually I came just in time so it was perfect. [My team] did a really good job and I think we were in the front the whole day, and they did a perfect lead-out, so I’m really happy with that,” Uneken said.

Ellen van Dijk (Trek-Segafredo) finished safely in the bunch and maintained her lead in the overall classification ahead of the finale stage 3, a 137km race in Drachten on Saturday.

More to follow...