Bloeizone Fryslan Tour: Lonneke Uneken wins stage 2

Ellen van Dijk maintains overall race lead on flat sprinter's stage into Bakkeveen

Lonneke Uneken (SD Worx) won the second stage at the Bloeizone Fryslan Tour winning the bunch sprint in Bakkeveen. The 22-year-old Dutch sprinter won the dash to the line ahead of Chloe Hosking (Trek-Segafredo) and Alice Barnes (Canyon-SRAM).

“It was pretty chaotic in the last corners but eventually I came just in time so it was perfect. [My team] did a really good job and I think we were in the front the whole day, and they did a perfect lead-out, so I’m really happy with that,” Uneken said.

Ellen van Dijk (Trek-Segafredo) finished safely in the bunch and maintained her lead in the overall classification ahead of the finale stage 3, a 137km race in Drachten on Saturday.

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lonneke Uneken (Ned) SD Worx 3:22:17
2Chloe Hosking (Aus) Trek-Segafredo Women
3Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-Sram Racing
4Maike Van der Duin (Ned) Le Col Wahoo
5Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Liv Racing Xstra
6Lucie Jounier (Fra) Arkea Team
7Elodie Le Bail (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
8Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo Women
9Martina Fidanza (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
10Riejanne Markus (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women

