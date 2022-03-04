Bloeizone Fryslan Tour: Lonneke Uneken wins stage 2
By Kirsten Frattini published
Ellen van Dijk maintains overall race lead on flat sprinter's stage into Bakkeveen
Lonneke Uneken (SD Worx) won the second stage at the Bloeizone Fryslan Tour winning the bunch sprint in Bakkeveen. The 22-year-old Dutch sprinter won the dash to the line ahead of Chloe Hosking (Trek-Segafredo) and Alice Barnes (Canyon-SRAM).
“It was pretty chaotic in the last corners but eventually I came just in time so it was perfect. [My team] did a really good job and I think we were in the front the whole day, and they did a perfect lead-out, so I’m really happy with that,” Uneken said.
Ellen van Dijk (Trek-Segafredo) finished safely in the bunch and maintained her lead in the overall classification ahead of the finale stage 3, a 137km race in Drachten on Saturday.
More to follow...
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lonneke Uneken (Ned) SD Worx
|3:22:17
|2
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Trek-Segafredo Women
|3
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-Sram Racing
|4
|Maike Van der Duin (Ned) Le Col Wahoo
|5
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Liv Racing Xstra
|6
|Lucie Jounier (Fra) Arkea Team
|7
|Elodie Le Bail (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|8
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo Women
|9
|Martina Fidanza (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women
Kirsten Frattini is an honours graduate of Kinesiology and Health Science from York University in Toronto, Canada. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's WorldTour. She has worked in both print and digital publishing, and started with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. Moving into a Production Editor's role in 2014, she produces and publishes international race coverage for all men's and women's races including Spring Classics, Grand Tours, World Championships and Olympic Games, and writes and edits news and features. As the Women's Editor at Cyclingnews, Kirsten also coordinates and oversees the global coverage of races, news, features and podcasts about women's professional cycling.
