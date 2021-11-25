AusCycling Nationals 2022

The AusCycling Road National Championships will return to its early January time-slot in 2022 – after having run in February in 2021 – with the opening up of the international border and easing of quarantine restrictions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic likely to make it easier for European-based professional riders to return to take part in the competition for a national title.



The event, run in and around Ballarat, starts with the individual time trials, moves onto the criteriums in the heart of the Victorian city and then finishes with the elite road races. These will return to the traditional circuit starting and finishing in the small town of Buninyong, with its repeats of the Mount Buninyong climb wearing down riders and reducing the peloton as the laps go on.

