First-ever Tour de France rest day jersey designated by Visma-Lease a Bike after fan vote for special-edition design generates 100,000 responses in three days

Wout van Aert models the new Rest Day jersey for Visma-Lease a Bike, which will be incorporated into the 2026 Tour de France with a dark jersey version for race days

Visma-Lease a Bike riders will wear a dark version of the special 'The Architect' jersey at this year's Tour de France, as determined by 52% of the votes from fans this week. The lighter version of the design will have its own life, becoming the first-ever Rest Day jersey.

Both jerseys include the team's honeycomb theme blended with a tribute to Barcelona as the Grand Depart by blending architectural drawings created by Catalan designer Antoni Gaudí. His building designs are revered as works of art throughout Barcelona, with seven properties listed as World Heritage by UNESCO.

The team conducted a poll from their fan database and received more than 100,000 votes from April 21-23, with the 'dark' jersey edging the 'light' jersey as the favourite. The 'dark' race jersey uses black as the predominant colour with yellow to accentuate the team's honeycomb theme and Gaudí technical plans.

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Due to the close margin among fan votes, Visma-Lease a Bike decided to produce the 'light' version of the jersey, featuring the same design on a light yellow background. This will become a Rest Day jersey which riders will wear on non-race days of the Tour - July 13 in Cantal and July 20 in Haute-Savoie.

Both limited-edition jerseys will be available for pre-order on the team's web site through May 3. A name customisation can be made on the left rear pocket for "an artistic touch" at no additional charge during this same pre-order window. The Architect design is also available with a wind vest, gloves and hydration bottle.