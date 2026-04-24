First-ever Tour de France rest day jersey designated by Visma-Lease a Bike after fan vote for special-edition design generates 100,000 responses in three days

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'The Architect' design with a black background wins contest as race jersey in Grand Tour, while interest for 'light' design creates new category for kit

Wout van Aert models the new Rest Day jersey for Visma-Lease a Bike, which will be incorporated into the 2026 Tour de France with a dark jersey version for race days
Wout van Aert models the new Rest Day jersey for Visma-Lease a Bike, which will be incorporated into the 2026 Tour de France with a dark jersey version for race days (Image credit: Bram Berkien)

Visma-Lease a Bike riders will wear a dark version of the special 'The Architect' jersey at this year's Tour de France, as determined by 52% of the votes from fans this week. The lighter version of the design will have its own life, becoming the first-ever Rest Day jersey.

Both jerseys include the team's honeycomb theme blended with a tribute to Barcelona as the Grand Depart by blending architectural drawings created by Catalan designer Antoni Gaudí. His building designs are revered as works of art throughout Barcelona, with seven properties listed as World Heritage by UNESCO.

The team conducted a poll from their fan database and received more than 100,000 votes from April 21-23, with the 'dark' jersey edging the 'light' jersey as the favourite. The 'dark' race jersey uses black as the predominant colour with yellow to accentuate the team's honeycomb theme and Gaudí technical plans.

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Back of the 2026 Tour de France special-edition jersey selected for racing
Back of the 2026 Tour de France special-edition jersey selected for racing (Image credit: Bram Berkien)