Melbourne to Warrnambool and Women's Warrnambool Cycling Classic rescheduled, bushfires cause two-week delay

News
By published

Dates shifted two weeks later to February 28 and March 1 due to impact of bushfire in the Otway region

Charging toward the Raglan Parade finish line at the 2024 Melbourne to Warrnambool
Charging toward the Raglan Parade finish line at the 2024 Melbourne to Warrnambool (Image credit: Henry Yates / 6ft8photographer)

The 2026 Melbourne to Warrnambool and Women's Warrnambool Cycling Classic, set to run on Saturday February 14 and Sunday February 15, have now been rescheduled, taking place two weeks later than originally planned.

Last week organisers announced that the event was under review, with the impact of a bushfire in the Otways having already led to the cancellation of the 1.Pro-ranked men's and women's Surf Coast Cycling Classic. The solution put in place has been to change the date of the event, due to deliver the second round of the ProVelo Super League for 2026, to February 28 and March 1.

"The rescheduling was a necessary response due to the impacts of the Otway’s region bushfires," said organisers in a statement. "The Committee would like to acknowledge the support of emergency services in working with Event organisers to reschedule this iconic event on the cycling calendar."

"The event will take place as programmed – there are no changes to courses or timings at this time," said organisers.

TOPICS
Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.