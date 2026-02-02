Melbourne to Warrnambool and Women's Warrnambool Cycling Classic rescheduled, bushfires cause two-week delay

Charging toward the Raglan Parade finish line at the 2024 Melbourne to Warrnambool

The 2026 Melbourne to Warrnambool and Women's Warrnambool Cycling Classic, set to run on Saturday February 14 and Sunday February 15, have now been rescheduled, taking place two weeks later than originally planned.

Last week organisers announced that the event was under review, with the impact of a bushfire in the Otways having already led to the cancellation of the 1.Pro-ranked men's and women's Surf Coast Cycling Classic. The solution put in place has been to change the date of the event, due to deliver the second round of the ProVelo Super League for 2026, to February 28 and March 1.

"The rescheduling was a necessary response due to the impacts of the Otway’s region bushfires," said organisers in a statement. "The Committee would like to acknowledge the support of emergency services in working with Event organisers to reschedule this iconic event on the cycling calendar."

The 267km men's race and 160km women's race will now slot into the ProVelo series as the third round of the top-tier domestic series, with the Tour of Tasmania now filling the second slot as it unfolds from February 19 to 22.

Despite the changed date the race to Warrnambool, which first ran in 1895, should otherwise take place without any alterations

"The event will take place as programmed – there are no changes to courses or timings at this time," said organisers.

The Melbourne to Warrnambool men's race starts at Avalon, goes past Geelong then heads to Colac before veering down toward, but stopping short of, Gellibrand and the forested Otways area which was impacted by fire. After that, the course goes to Timboon, touching the coast at Port Campbell before working its way towards Warrnambool and the traditional Raglan Pde finish line. The women's race takes on largely the same route, but starting in Colac.

As well as drawing competitors from the top-tier series, and a strong grouping of elite riders, there is also always a hefty field of amateurs that lines up to take on the challenge. The race holds a revered place in the Australian cycling community as the history combined with the length of the challenge adds to the event's mystique.