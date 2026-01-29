Melbourne to Warrnambool and Women's Warrnambool Cycling Classic under review given bushfire in the Otways

The 2026 Melbourne to Warrnambool and Women's Warrnambool Cycling Classic, which was set to run on Saturday February 14 and Sunday February 15, is under review as a challenging fire season across Victoria continues to take a toll.

"The Melbourne to Warrnambool Committee wishes to advise that in light of the ongoing bushfire crisis in the Otways region, we are reviewing the 2026 Melbourne to Warrnambool," said a joint Instagram post by the Melbourne to Warrnambool Cycling Classic and the ProVelo Super League.



"All options are being considered including rescheduling and re-routing. We will keep the public informed as soon as is possible. In the meantime, our thoughts are with those affected by the fires across Victoria."

The 267km men's race and 160km women's race, which are part of the ProVelo Super League, loom large on the Australian calendar with the stories and prestige of the Melbourne to Warrnambool race, which started back in 1895, running deep.



The news comes after a Tour Down Under stage was altered to remove three ascents of Willunga Hill in Extreme fire conditions and after the Surf Coast Classic –the women's and men's run in events to the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race, –were cancelled in light of the fire conditions with the race also citing the requirement for Victoria Police and emergency services to remain focussed on supporting impacted communities.

The events are still more than two weeks out, but at one point pass close by regions that are feeling the impact of the bushfire.



The Melbourne to Warrnambool men's race on Saturday February 14 was set to start at Avalon, skim past Geelong before heading to Colac and heading down toward, but stopping short of, Gellibrand and the forested Otways area which is currently under a Watch and Act bushfire warning. After that it was set to go to Timboon, touching the coast at Port Campbell before working its way to Warrnambool and the traditional Raglan Pde finish line. The women's race on Sunday February 15 was set to take on pretty much the same route, just starting in Colac.

The race is part of the ProVelo Super League calendar. It was to act as the second round following the three-day opening round of SA Kick It. As well as drawing competitors from the top tier series and a strong grouping of elite riders there is also always a hefty field of amateurs that line up to take on the challenge.

More to come ...