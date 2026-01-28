Criteriums to replace cancelled Surf Coast Classics as lead in event to Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race

The women's Geelong Classic in 2024, which was run on the same course as the newly announced criteriums

The Surf Coast Classics races may have been cancelled given the bushfire in the Otways but organisers will still be delivering races in the run up to the Mapei Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race with criteriums to unfold in Geelong on Thursday.

Cadel’s Criterium will be held on a 2km circuit at the Eastern Gardens in Geelong, starting with a 20 lap women's race from 13:00 and then a 25 lap men's race at 14:30. It will be a familiar format for many returning riders from the women's peloton, who raced the Geelong Classic on the same course in 2024.

“Safety remains our priority, but we are also eager to deliver elite racing for fans, teams and broadcast audiences where appropriate," said race director Scott Sunderland in a media release.

“The Geelong Criterium allows us to adapt quickly, keep racing on the road and bring the excitement directly into the city.”

The fire and weather conditions have delivered a number of challenges and changes this year as the WorldTour and Women's WorldTour pelotons make their way over to Australia for the season starting events. On top of the cancellations of the 1.Pro Surf Coast Classic races for both the women and men, the men's Tour Down Under in South Australia also had to have the Willunga Hill triple ascent removed on the penultimate stage, with the fire risk at Extreme levels and temperatures soaring over 40°C.

The decision this week to cancel Wednesday's 118 km women's Surf Coast Classic and Thursday's 157km men's event came on Tuesday, when bushfire warnings were covering areas of the course and temperatures soared to 45°C.



The Otways fire is still burning but fire ratings and temperatures have eased and the course of the one day Women's WorldTour and men's WorldTour races are also further removed from the impacted areas.



"Planning for the Mapei Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Races this weekend is proceeding with no identified impacts at this time," said race organisers.

The one-day Women's WorldTour race on Saturday is expected to face temperatures of around 28°C with the forecast dropping to a mild 21°C for the men's WorldTour race on Sunday.