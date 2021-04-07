Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition 2021
Marianne Vos wins Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition
Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition: April 18, 2021
Distance: 116.3km
Start: Valkenburg, Netherlands - 8:30 a.m. CET
Finish: Berg en Terblijt, Netherlands - 12:00 p.m. CET
Marianne Vos (Team Jumbo-Visma) won the 2021 Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition. The 33-year-old was part of a group that could not quite follow Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) and Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) on the final ascent of the Cauberg but reeled in the two frontrunners on the final kilometre.
In the sprint, Vos quickly took the lead and raised her arms to celebrate. Despite a late surge, Demi Vollering (Team SD Worx) was still a wheel's length behind at the finish line, with Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar Team) taking third place.
Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition returned to the Women's WorldTour spring calendar after it was cancelled last year in April, and again in October, due to COVID-19. Amstel Gold Race was held on April 18 as the kick off to the Ardennes Classics, that also include Flèche Wallonne and Liège-Bastogne-Liège.
Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition - History
The first edition of the Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition was won by Debby Mansveld of the Netherlands. Leontien Zijlaard-van Moorsel, also from the Netherlands, won the second edition and Great Britain's Nicole Cooke won the third.
The race then went on a 14-year hiatus before returning in 2017, won by Dutch rider Anna van der Breggen. Since then, her compatriot Chantal van de Broek-Blaak and Polish all-rounder Kasia Niewiadoma have won titles at the more recent editions of the Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition.
The race was cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19 but has returned to the 2021 Women's WorldTour.
Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition - key climbs
The women's race did not start in Maastricht due to COVID-19 but instead started at Valkenburg. The peloton contested, a slightly shorter 14.9km opening lap, followed by six full laps of a 16.9-kilometre circuits, all featuring the Geulhemmerberg, Bemelerberg and Cauberg climbs, for a total of 116.3 kilometres.
- Geulhemmerberg
- Bemelerberg
- Cauberg
Teams
- Canyon-SRAM Racing
- SD Worx
- Team DSM
- Trek-Segafredo Women
- Movistar Team
- Liv Racing
- Team BikeExchange
- FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
- Alé BTC Ljubljana
- Team Jumbo-Visma Women
- Parkhotel Valkenburg
- Lotto Soudal Ladies
- GT Krush Tunap
- Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport
- NXTG Racing
- Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
- CAMS - Tifosi
- Bingoal Casino - Chevalmeire Cycling Team
- Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
- Team TIBCO - Silicon Valley Bank
- Valcar - Travel & Service
- A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
- Andy Schleck - CP NVST - Immo Losch
- Cogeas - Mettler Pro Cycling Team
