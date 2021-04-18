Marianne Vos wins Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition
Vollering and Van Vleuten complete podium
Marianne Vos (Team Jumbo-Visma) has won the Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition. The 33-year-old was part of a group that could not quite follow Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) and Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) on the final ascent of the Cauberg but reeled in the two frontrunners on the final kilometre.
In the sprint, Vos quickly took the lead and raised her arms to celebrate. Despite a late surge, Demi Vollering (Team SD Worx) was still a wheel's length behind at the finish line, with Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar Team) taking third place.
“I expected a hard race, but it was even harder than I expected”, said Vos after the finish. “It is always very attractive with a circuit, and there were attacks right from the gun. We did a really hard pace all race. On the final lap, Grace Brown had a good go, then the two were in front on the final time up the Cauberg, but when there was a final sprint, you have that little bit of energy left for the last few hundred metres. Demi came really close in the end, but I still had a little advantage.”
It was Vos’ first victory in the Amstel Gold Race, but not her first victory in Valkenburg as she had won the 2012 World Championships on a similar course. “Racing up the Cauberg and here along the finish line brings back memories, but during the race itself, I was mostly focused on that. It is good to be back, and even better with a victory”, Vos finished.
More to follow...
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma Women
|3:00:20
|2
|Demi Vollering (Ned) SD Worx
|3
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Movistar Team
|4
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|5
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Liv Racing
|6
|Mavi Garcia (Spa) Ale BTC Ljubljana
|7
|Cecile Uttrup Ludwig (Den) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|8
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
|9
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) SD Worx
|10
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon Sram Racing
