Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition past winners

By

Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition champions since 2001

2019 Amstel Gold Race men's winner Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) and women's winner Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM)
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition past winners
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
2020Cancelled
2019Kasia Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM
2018Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans
2017Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans
2003Nicole Cooke (GBr) Ausra Gruodis-Safi
2002Leontien Zijlaard-Van Moorsel (Ned) Team Farm Frites-Hartol
2001Debby Mansveld (Ned) Vlaanderen-T-Interim

