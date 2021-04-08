Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition past winners
By Cyclingnews
Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition champions since 2001
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|2020
|Cancelled
|2019
|Kasia Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM
|2018
|Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans
|2017
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans
|2003
|Nicole Cooke (GBr) Ausra Gruodis-Safi
|2002
|Leontien Zijlaard-Van Moorsel (Ned) Team Farm Frites-Hartol
|2001
|Debby Mansveld (Ned) Vlaanderen-T-Interim
