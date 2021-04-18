Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition 2021 - Live coverage

Refresh

With three minutes to go all the riders are lined up and ready, you can view who will be racing today via the startlist here .

The Amstel Gold Race fell foul of Coronavirus restrictions and was unable to go ahead last year. It's back in its normal slot for 2021 as the first race of the Ardennes Classics but the course is drastically changed, and on a closed circuit. Get up to speed on what to expect with our preview here.