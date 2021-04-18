Live coverage
Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition 2021 - Live coverage
By Amy Jones
Follow our complete text coverage
With three minutes to go all the riders are lined up and ready, you can view who will be racing today via the startlist here.
10 Minutes until the start!
⏰ 10 minutes until we start #AGRWomen here on top of the Cauberg! #UCIWWT pic.twitter.com/ltCrQy29G5April 18, 2021
The Amstel Gold Race fell foul of Coronavirus restrictions and was unable to go ahead last year. It's back in its normal slot for 2021 as the first race of the Ardennes Classics but the course is drastically changed, and on a closed circuit. Get up to speed on what to expect with our preview here.
Sign on is underway
🇳🇱 #AGRWomen Earliest team presentation ever? 😜 pic.twitter.com/lCBmQ7sPqkApril 18, 2021
Good morning! It's an early start for the 6th edition of the women's Amstel Gold Race. The 119km race kicks off at 8:30 CEST and will cover 7 laps of a 17km circuit.
