Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition 2020
Ardennes Classics closes the triple crown in 2020
The 2020 Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition will close out the three-round Ardennes Classics in Maastricht, in the Netherlands, on October 10. Normally the opener, this year's event has been re-position as part of the post-COVID-19 late-season Women's WorldTour calendar.
The UCI announced the revised-late season calendar in May and the Women's WorldTour has retained 16 of the original 22 events. It will include five stage races and 11 one-day races.
Organisers had initially announced the 23 teams invited to take the start line that included the eight WorldTeams: Canyon-SRAM, Ale BTC Ljubljana, CCC-Liv, Mitchelton-Scott, Team Sunweb, Trek-Segafredo, FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope and Movistar Team.
Seven second-tier Continental teams had secured automatic invitations based on their position in the UCI World Ranking. Those teams are Boels Dolmans, Parkhotel Valkenburg, Ceratizit-WNT, Valcar-Travel&Service, Bigla-Katusha, Lotto Soudal Ladies and Cogeas Mettler Look.
Organisers then extended wildcard invitations to eight Continental teams with CAMS-Tifosi earning a spot alongside Multum Accountants-LSK Ladies, Coltcini-Van Eyck Sport, Chevalmeire Cycling, Biehler Krush Pro, NXTG Racing, Astana Women's Team, and Hitec Products-Birk Sport.
However, the teams might change due to any public health restrictions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic or travel restrictions between nations.
Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) won last year's edition in a late-race solo attack over the Cauberg and beat chaser Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott).
