UCI Road World Championships LIVE - Pogačar and Evenepoel face off in Elite men's road race
The 267.5km route, complete with 5,475m is one of the hardest ever, who will triumph?
UCI Road World Championships - Everything you need to know
How to watch the 2025 Road World Championships
UCI Road World Championships routes
World Championships men's road race favourites
Race situation
Race will begin at 09:45 local time
Julien Bernard is trying to bridge up from the peloton to the break.
Already a few riders have been dropped out of the peloton.
Anders Foldager and Fabio Christen have joined the front group.
This is a strong trio - Mayrhofer, Oliveira and Huising are all elite riders. They have a lead of about 7 seconds.
260KM TO GO
And now Walters has been dropped by those three.
Huising, Marius Mayrhoffer and Ivo Oliveira have caught Walters.
Menno Huising from he Dutch team is in pursuit of Walters, who leads by a handful of seconds.
The Slovenian team leading the peloton during the neutralised section.
Red Walters of Grenada is the first rider to get a gap.
Lots of the conspicuous green jersey of Pogačar’s Slovenian team are massed near the front of the peloton, no doubt wanting to stay attentive to make sure no dangerous riders get up the road.
This long day of racing is about to get underway, as the riders move through the neutralised section in Kigali. Anticipation is building!
Yesterday’s elite women’s road race also demonstrated how this route can produce unpredictable racing. In that race, all of the top tier favourites were thwarted as Magdeleine Vallieres became one of the most surprising winners of the rainbow jersey in the event’s history. That race showed how this route, though selective, can ignite chaos, and be difficult for even the strongest teams to control.
Road World Championships: Canada’s Magdeleine Vallieres conquers final climb to win elite women's road race
There are reasons to believe that Pogačar might not have everything his own way. On his last day of racing, back at the beginning of the Championships, he suffered one of his most humbling days when Remco Evenepoel trounced him in the time trial. Evenepoel is riding again today, and is set to be Pogačar’s main rival for gold.
There’s no doubt who the favourite is today. Tadej Pogačar won last year’s race at a canter, and has spent his year in the rainbow jersey in virtually unbeatable form. On a selective route that suits him, all eyes will be on the Slovenian.
A week of thrilling racing in Kigali comes to a close with the final event of the Championships - the elite men’s road race.
Hello and welcome to the 2025 World Championships men's road race!
