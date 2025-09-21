<p id="b422ab89-ce33-4f9b-b580-e28f6485a161">The 2025 World Championships are underway, and we already have our first rainbow jersey - the elite women&rsquo;s time trial was decided this morning.</p><p class="paywall" aria-hidden="true"><a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.cyclingnews.com/races/uci-road-world-championships-2025/elite-women-road-race/results/">Road World Championships Elite women's individual time trial: Marlen Reusser delivers taking first world title in Kigali</a></p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>