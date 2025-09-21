UCI Road World Championships LIVE - First riders on course for the Elite Women's Time Trial

Refresh

Anna van der Breggen goes fastest at the first time check by 50" over Haugset.

Haugset has gone fastest at the second check, 41" faster than Zhang.

Five riders have finished with Xaveline Nirere still leading. However, this is about to change with Soraya Paladin now going under the flamme rouge.

Other riders of note on course are Olivia Baril (Canada), Cedrine Kerbaol (France), Monica Trinca Colonel (Italy) and Ruth Edwards (USA).

Zhang, once again, obliterates the time of Paladin. She is 1'12" faster than the Italian at the third time check.

Paladin is over a minute faster than Nirere at the third split before the cobbled climb up to the finish.

Natalia Frolova (Neutral Athlete) finishes 1'01" down on Nirere. That is a very good ride by Nirere. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Serkalem Watango (Ethiopia) has finished her ride and is 1'56" behind Nirere.

Meanwhile, Zhang sets the fastest time at the second time check with a 30'47". That is 57" faster than Paladin.

Sigrid Ytterhus Haugset (Norway) goes fastest at the first split with a 17'40", that is 19" faster than Zhang.

Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney (Poland) starts her ride. She has said in interviews that she was expecting the course to be harder!

Paladin goes fastest at the second split with a time of 31'44" which is 49" faster than Nirere.

Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands) sets off on her ride. the First of the massive names and the first of just two former winners at this race.

Already at the third time check the four riders who have crossed that point are split by 6'45"!

Watango and Frolova will be the next riders to finish.

First finisher Xaverine Nirere (Rwanda) sets a time of 50'08". She sets the first time of this race and of the whole 2025 World Championships. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Flamme rouge for Nirere and back onto the asphalt again.

Paladin (Italy) goes fastest at the first split with a time of 18'33" but is immediately beaten by Hao Zhang (China) with a time of 17'59", that is an amazing 34" faster than Paladin.

Just before the cobbles, Nirere crossed the third split after 26.6km of racing. She set a time of 40'48". She is now very close to the finish but still on the cobbles.

Nirere is on the final climb of the Kimihurua. The cobbles look rather brutal.

Al-Kuwari (Qatar) finally made it to the first time check. She was slower to the first time check than Nirere took to get to the second time check.

The next rider off the ramp is the Norwegian rider, Sigrid Ytterhus Haugset.

Watango goes through the second time check 47" behind Nirere.

We are getting closer to the first big name favourites of Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands) and Cedrine Kerbaol (France) who are just a few minutes away from starting their efforts.

Frolova has just set the exact same time as Nirere at the first time check.

Nirere goes through the second split with a 32'33" after 19km of racing.

Kiplagat (Kenya) goes through the first time check and she is 3'10" down on the fastest time set by Nirere.

Soraya Paladin (Italy) sets off on her ride as one of the first bigger and more known names on the start list.

Watango (Ethiopia) goes 18" slower than Nirere at the first split.

Nirere has just taken on the hairpin at the furthest point of the course and she heads back towards the capital again. Huge crowds across the whole route.

The Neutral Athlete, Natalia Frolova, passes the Botswana rider, Lobopo Kono on course.

Faina Potapova (Kazakhstan) and Kendra Masiga (Kenya) are the latest riders off the start ramp in Kigali.

Nirere is coming to the first time check. She sets a time of 19'11" after just over 10km of racing.

Altitude is meant to be a big factor in these Championships with today's race being at around 1500 to 1600 metres above sea level.

One rider to focus on is Anna Henderson, the British rider is the only elite women representing Great Britain in these World Championships and she isn't riding the road race. She has given her full focus on the TT with British Cycling focusing on the U23 and junior women instead.

Serkalem Watango (Ethiopia) starts her ride. She will be followed by Jelimo Monica Kiplagat (Kenya), Lobopo Kono (Botswana) and many more. Fantastic to see riders for these smaller nations in the sport.

Kholoud Shahine Al-Kuwari (Qatar) is the second rider off the ramp inside the BK Arena. The 35-year-old rider is on a road bike and already has had a couple of shaky moments in the early corners.

As expected, absolutely gigantic crowds have packed the course.

First rider starts Xaverine Nirere (Rwanda) sets off on her ride. The national champion opens the 2025 UCI Road World Championships in her home country. An absolutely amazing moment for her.

There has been a slight delay to the start hence why Nirere's start time has moved from 10:10 local time to 10:22'30". Probably making sure everything is set and ready.

Demi Vollering (Netherlands) and Anna Henderson (Great Britain) are two riders who will be hoping for a good result this year. Vollering took silver in the Worlds ITT last year with Henderson taking silver in the Paris Olympics ITT.

No defending champion this year. Grace Brown retired at the end of last season with the World and Olympic ITT titles and finished things off with a win in rainbows and on her gold bike at the Chrono des Nations in France.

Nirere (Rwanda) will start her ride at 10:22 local time and start the 32nd women's ITT World Championships as well as the entire World Championships in general.

The temperature is a pleasant 22°c with the peak later today expected to be 27°c with sunshine all day.

The first rider off the ramp in the BK Arena will be Rwanda's own Xaverine Nirere at 10:10 local time.

Winners since 2015 2015: Linda Villumsen (New Zealand)

2016: Amber Neben (USA)

2017: Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands)

2018: Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands)

2019: Chloe Dygert (USA)

2020: Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands)

2021: Ellen van Dijk (Netherlands)

2022: Ellen van Dijk (Netherlands)

2023: Chloe Dygert (USA)

2024: Grace Brown (Australia) Who will take the rainbow jersey this year?

Rwanda are all set to host the UCI World Championships. A first for Africa. A massive moment in this sport. A post shared by Kigali 2025 (@kigali2025) A photo posted by on

There are three climbs along the route including the cobbled Côte de Kimihurura (1.3km at 6.3%) which comes right at the end of the race route. The other two climbs come earlier and have the two time checks on them. It is the Côte de Nyanza taken from two sides, first being 2.5km at 5.8% and the second being 4.1km at 3.1%.

The women's ITT route starts by Kigali's BK Arena before taking on the 31.2km undulating route back into the capital to finish by the Convention Centre. (Image credit: UCI)

The lineup of 44 riders is stacked with talent including former winners Chloe Dygert (USA) and Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands) but there are plenty riders who will be hoping they can pull on the rainbow jersey later today.