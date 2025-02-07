Soudal-QuickStep pull out of Tour du Rwanda due to safety concerns

Race organiser attempt to reassure those concerned about safety due to developing conflict in the Goma region of DRC

Soudal-QuickStep have decided to pull out of the upcoming Tour du Rwanda after growing safety concerns over the developing conflict in the Goma region of the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo.

The Tour du Rwanda is scheduled to take place from February 23 to March 2 in and around Kigali, roughly 160km east of Goma, with stage 3 just 15km away in Rubavu.

