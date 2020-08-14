2020 Dwars door het Hageland

Krists Neilands (Israel Cycling Academy) attacks on the Poggio
Dwars door het Hageland is normally part of the eight-race Bingoal Cup that this year has been decimated by the coronavirus pandemic-induced cancellations. Only the Grote prijs Jean-Pierre Monseré has been held so far, with Deceuninck-Quickstep's Fabio Jakobsen taking the win in March.

The field will be wide open for the 187km lumpy circuit in the Flemish Brabant. With gravel roads, sections of cobblestones and a few short, sharp hills and an uphill finish, it's Belgium's answer to Strade Bianche.

It unfortunately overlaps with the Critérium du Dauphiné but it provides a nice warm-up race for the VOO-Tour de Wallonie which begins the next day.

None of the former champions will be on the start list this year, but look for Zdenek Stybar (Deceuninck-Quickstep), Trek-Segafredo's Matteo Moschetti or Quinn Simmons to be among the contenders.

