Life Time Grand Prix: Sofia Gómez Villafañe and Matthew Wilson take honours at Chequamegon MTB Festival

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Gómez Villafañe extends her lead on the overall leaderboard, while Wilson takes maiden series victory

Sofia Gomez Villafane at the Life Time Grand Prix Chequagemon Mountain Bike Festival
(Image credit: Life Time)
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Sofía Gómez Villafañe extended her Life Time Grand Prix lead while Matthew Wilson took his debut win in the series on Saturday, with the two riders triumphant at the Chequagemon Mountain Bike Festival in Cable, Wisconsin.

In the women’s race, Gómez Villafañe and 2025 champion Melisa Rollins were forced to chase back to the lead group following an early crash. They rejoined the leaders and the group remained intact until Gómez Villafañe launched a decisive attack on the Fire Tower Climb, shortly after mile 23.

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Katy Madgwick

Katy Madgwick is a freelance writer and broadcaster, covering multiple disciplines across both men's and women's pro cycling. Katy has written for a broad range of publications, and is a regular contributor to Cyclist Magazine, Cyclingnews, TNT Sports and The Roadbook Cycling Almanack. 

On the broadcast side, she is makes regular appearances on Track Radio and is an occasional contributor to BBC Radio, and featured as an expert guest on CADE Media's Pro Show podcast in 2025.

She is a lover of all things French and a cyclo-cross obsessive, and probably ought to get on her actual bike more often.

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