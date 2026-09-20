Life Time Grand Prix: Sofia Gómez Villafañe and Matthew Wilson take honours at Chequamegon MTB Festival

Sofía Gómez Villafañe extended her Life Time Grand Prix lead while Matthew Wilson took his debut win in the series on Saturday, with the two riders triumphant at the Chequagemon Mountain Bike Festival in Cable, Wisconsin.

In the women’s race, Gómez Villafañe and 2025 champion Melisa Rollins were forced to chase back to the lead group following an early crash. They rejoined the leaders and the group remained intact until Gómez Villafañe launched a decisive attack on the Fire Tower Climb, shortly after mile 23.

She was able to open up a small gap as a chasing group comprising Karolina Migoń, Cécile Lejune, and Sarah Lange fought to pursue the lone leader. Migoń and Lange kept the leader on a tight leash, but ultimately Sofía Gómez Villafañe held her ground, crossing the finish line alone in a time of 2hr 14min 11sec, Migoń and Lange just 16 seconds behind her.

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Speaking after the race, Sofía Gómez Villafañe, said: "Chequamegon is always such an unpredictable race. I found myself on the ground after a mud puddle due to losing traction and sadly taking out my good friend Melisa with me. I was able to make it back to the front of the peloton, but she was not.

"At Fire Tower, I made sure to lead as I knew I could likely be fighting for traction as well, and near the top I was solo as Karolina had to unclip due to losing traction. After that, I was solo and had a consistent effort to the finish.

"Chequamegon is a race where you can plan the way you want to race, but sometimes the course decides for you. I’m super happy to win my third Life Time Grand Prix event this year. I will be skipping Little Sugar and looking forward to the battle to come at Big Sugar."

The Life Time Grand Prix overall is still wide open heading into the final two events. Behind leader Gómez Villafañe, just 12 points separate the riders from second to sixth place.

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Wilson wins the men's race

In the men’s race, it was Martins Blum who took the early lead, opening up an advantage of 1:30 over the rest over the first 13 miles.

Matthew Wilson was the man to give chase, launching an attack up Fire Tower Climb. He was brought back but continued his efforts, eventually moving clear with three other riders: series leader Keegan Swenson, Andrew L'Esperance, and Brendan Johnston.

The chasing quartet worked together to close the gap to lone leader Blum, and as the quartet made the catch, Wilson launched the race-winning move, surging clear to finish around a minute ahead of the chasers, and claiming his maiden Life Time Grand Prix race victory.

Johnston recorded a season's best result in the series finishing in second, with Swenson finishing just two seconds behind the Australian to round out the podium and retain his overall series lead.

Matthew Wilson, said: "I tried to get away on the Fire Tower Climb, Keegan and I got a good gap and thought we might be able to stay away, but unfortunately the whole group came back. But it gave me the confidence going into the final climb of the day. I gave it a nudge on the final climb, and four of us got away but I felt like I had the best legs in the group, so I kept riding hard, and I was able to get a gap and went full gas to the line and not look back.

"It feels so good after being so close to winning at Leadville; I was pretty determined to get a win. The only way to prove yourself after coming second is to win."

The fourth round saw a major shake-up in the men’s Series, with Johnston and Lange sitting in joint second and Chequagemon winner Wilson just two points further back heading into the penultimate round of the Series.

Results

Swipe to scroll horizontally Women's top 10 Position Rider Time 1 Sofía Gómez Villafañe 02:14:11 2 Karolina Migoń +00:16 3 Sarah Lange " 4 Lauren Stephens 0 5 Paige Onweller +02:53 6 Cecile Lejeune " 7 Hayler Preen +03:01 8 Emma Langley +03:01 9 Hannah Otto " 10 Alexis Skarda "

Swipe to scroll horizontally Men's Top 10 Position Rider Time 1 Matthew Wilson 01:57:51 2 Brendan Johnston +00:58 3 Keegan Swenson +01:00 4 Torbjørn Andre Røed +01:19 5 Cameron Jones " 6 Bradyn Lange " 7 Andrew L'Esperance " 8 Martins Blums " 9 Cole Paton " 10 Alexey Vermeulen +01:20

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