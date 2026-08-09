Tour de France Femmes: Demi Vollering drops Niewiadoma-Phinney to seal overall with solo final stage victory in Nice

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Elisa Longo Borghini ascends to podium as Marlen Reusser suffers early crash

Vollering hoists her bike in the air as she walks past the finish line
Demi Vollering secured her second title in the Tour de France Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Demi Vollering (FDJ United-SUEZ) used the final gradients of the Col d'Èze to get rid of her rival Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney (Canyon-SRAM) and solo to the stage win and overall Tour de France Femmes victory in Nice.

Vollering nullified all of the Polish rider's attacks before putting in the winning blow and opening up more than a minute on the 15-kilometre run-in to the finish.

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Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

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