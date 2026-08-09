Tour de France Femmes: Demi Vollering drops Niewiadoma-Phinney to seal overall with solo final stage victory in Nice

Demi Vollering (FDJ United-SUEZ) used the final gradients of the Col d'Èze to get rid of her rival Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney (Canyon-SRAM) and solo to the stage win and overall Tour de France Femmes victory in Nice.

Vollering nullified all of the Polish rider's attacks before putting in the winning blow and opening up more than a minute on the 15-kilometre run-in to the finish.

On the plateau and the descent to the finish line, Vollering extended her lead further while Niewiadoma-Phinney was caught by a chasing group of five, from which Paula Blasi (UAE Team L'IMAD) sprinted to second place on the stage ahead of Niewiadoma-Phinney.

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On a circuit stage around Nice consisting of four laps of the Col d'Èze, Canyon-SRAM had blown the race apart on the second lap with Zoe Backstedt pulling from the bottom to the top of the climb and over the plateau, reducing the 'peloton' to only 11 riders and dropping Marlen Reusser (Movistar), third overall going into the stage, who then crashed on the descent.

Juliette Berthet (FDJ United-Suez) controlled the descent and the third climb of the Col d'Èze, where Isabella Holmgren (Lidl-Trek) attacked. The Canadian gained over a minute on the climb but lost ground on the descent and the flat, and when Antonia Niedermaier (Canyon-SRAM) started to pace on the final climb via the steep Chemin du Vinaigrier, Holmgren was caught with 19.2km to go, just at the start of the steepest kilometre of the climb.

Niewiadoma-Phinney launched her attack right away, but Vollering could follow her, and the two riders traded attacks, with neither able to drop the other before the road briefly flattened out. Vollering then waited until the last kilometre of the climb, and her acceleration 800m from the top finally cracked Niewiadoma-Phinney, who had to let a gap open up.

Vollering stormed up the last bit of the climb to increase her lead, then flew down the descent to win with a gap of 1:14 minutes. Niewiadoma-Phinney finished as overall runner-up while Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team L'IMAD) moved into the last GC podium spot.

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"I never won in the yellow jersey before. I thought about my team; I thought about Célia [Gery] who had a really, really rough night. I thought about all the work I did before this. I thought about the people behind me, working together with Specialized on the new bike, they made this bike to be the fastest downhill, to be the fastest uphill. It's incredible the people I have around me. It's not only the dream to win in yellow here, to win a second Tour de France, but it's the dream to live this life, to work hard together with people with a lot of passion,"

"I had to try to attack. To go alone because I wanted to make it clear that we didn't win because of an incident yesterday. I wanted to make it clear that we as a team deserve to win a beautiful Tour de France Femmes, with humility and with pride," Vollering continued.

Vollering had moved into second place overall after the stage 4 ITT but was then leapfrogged by Niewiadoma-Phinney who took yellow on the Mont Ventoux.

"I didn't have doubts on my own level. I just gambled a bit too much, and that's sport, sometimes you win, sometimes you lose, sometimes you make the right decisions, sometimes you make mistakes. It's just the easiest when you attack, and that's what Kasia did on the Mont Ventoux. She won a beautiful stage there, and that's what I did today," she finished.

How it unfolded

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The final stage was 99.2km long, starting and finishing on the Promenade des Anglais in Nice. It consisted of four laps of the Col d'Èze, the first three laps taking the well-known route on the Grande Corniche for a second-category climb and the final lap using the Chemin du Vinaigrier for a shorter but much steeper climb classified as a category 1.

The first lap was neutralised to the bottom of the climb where the attacks started right away. Loes Adegeest, Riejanne Markus (both Lidl-Trek), Mavi García, Dominika Włodarczyk (both UAE Team L'IMAD), Émilie Morier (St Michel-Preference Home-Auber93) all tried to get away, with Włodarczyk attacking three times, but none of the moves lasted long.

Finally, Maëva Squiban (UAE Team L'IMAD) got a small gap on the last 500m of the climb, and Morier attacked again on the plateau after the QOM sprint, bridging to Squiban at the start of the descent where they were both caught again.

Malwina Mul (Cofidis) attacked in the downhill, and Paula Ostiz (Movistar) came across to make it a front duo. At the intermediate sprint after the first lap, they were 16 seconds ahead of the peloton, where Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) had sprinted away to take the remaining points and secure her green jersey.

Canyon-SRAM then came to the fore, catching the breakaway duo at the start of the second climb up the Col d'Èze, where Backstedt effectively did a climbing time trial, riding all but 11 riders off her wheel.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

50 seconds behind the front at the QOM and with her GC podium spot in danger, Reusser crashed on the following descent and stayed on the ground for several minutes. She could eventually continue the race but finished in the gruppetto and dropped out of the top-ten of the GC.

On the third time up the Col d'Èze, Juliette Berthet (FDJ United-Suez) set the pace at first. After a brief turn by Holmgren, Cédrine Kerbaol (EF Education-Oatly) attacked but was quickly neutralised by Berthet, who continued to ride tempo at the front.

Holmgren dropped back a few positions and then attacked from behind with 46km to go, 1.3km into the 7.7km climb, and quickly got a gap. She extended her advantage to 1:08 minutes at the top of the climb, 39.6km from the finish, but lost time again in the descent and started the final lap 45 seconds ahead of the group of favourites, still led by Berthet.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The 21-year-old Canadian started the final climb with 32 seconds in hand, but white jersey Antonia Niedermaier (Canyon-SRAM) took over from Berthet and closed the gap to Holmgren over the first 2km of the climb, making the catch just before the steepest part, over a kilometre at an average 12%, began. Holmgren was awarded the stage combativity prize for her breakaway.

Niewiadoma-Phinney attacked just as Holmgren was caught, but Vollering had no trouble following the move. The two riders traded blows, each attacking the other several times, but they were evenly matched. At the Col de Quatre Chemins, where the route returned to the main road up the Col d'Èze for the already-familiar last 2.3km of climbing, they were 19 seconds ahead of a chase group including Longo Borghini, Niamh Fisher-Black (Lidl-Trek), Holmgren, Blasi, and Niedermaier.

Vollering and Niewiadoma-Phinney briefly worked together to keep the chasers behind until the yellow jersey attacked from behind 800m before the top. Niewiadoma-Phinney jumped on the wheel, but Vollering kept going and quickly opened a gap.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

From there on, she only extended her advantage and could celebrate her second stage win of the 2026 edition as well as her second overall victory of the Tour de France Femmes on the Promenade des Anglais.

Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Premier Tech) had already started the stage with an insurmountable lead in the mountain classification and safely finished the stage to win the polka-dot mountain jersey. Niedermaier finished fourth overall and won the white U24 jersey, while Niewiadoma-Phinney won the overall combativity prize and UAE Team L'IMAD won the team classification.

Results

Swipe to scroll horizontally Stage Rank Name Result 1 Demi Vollering (Ned) FDJ United-SUEZ 2:44:43 2 Paula Blasi Cairol (Spa) UAE Team L'IMAD 0:1:04 3 Katarzyna Niewiadoma-Phinney (Pol) Canyon-SRAM 0:1:04 4 Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Lidl-Trek 0:1:04 5 Antonia Niedermaier (Ger) Canyon-SRAM 0:1:06 6 Isabella Holmgren (Can) Lidl-Trek 0:1:08 7 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) UAE Team L'IMAD 0:1:14 8 Femke de Vries (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike 0:1:57 9 Dominika Wlodarczyk (Pol) UAE Team L'IMAD 0:1:57 10 Cedrine Kerbaol (Fra) EF Education-Oatly 0:1:57 11 Juliette Berthet (Fra) FDJ United-SUEZ 0:4:25 12 Nina Buijsman (Ned) Human Powered Health 0:7:02 13 Nienke Vinke (Ned) SD Worx-Protime 0:7:02 14 Emilie Morier (Fra) St Michel-Preference Home-Auber 93 0:7:02 15 Célia le Mouël (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise 0:7:02 16 Magdeleine Vallieres Mill (Can) EF Education-Oatly 0:7:02 17 Kim le Court Pienaar (Mau) AG Insurance-Soudal 0:7:04 18 Malwina Mul (Pol) Cofidis 0:11:28 19 Urška Žigart (Slo) AG Insurance-Soudal 0:12:53 20 Clémence Latimier (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise 0:13:03 21 Gaia Masetti (Ita) Picnic PostNL 0:13:05 22 Solène Muller (Fra) St Michel-Preference Home-Auber 93 0:13:35 23 Thalita de Jong (Ned) Human Powered Health 0:13:35 24 Anouska Koster (Ned) Uno-X Mobility 0:13:35 25 Nina Berton (Lux) EF Education-Oatly 0:13:35 26 Nadia Gontova (Can) Liv AlUla Jayco 0:13:35 27 Océane Mahe (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise 0:13:35 28 Sarah van Dam (Can) Visma-Lease a Bike 0:13:35 29 Laura Asencio (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise 0:13:35 30 Sigrid Haugset (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 0:13:35 31 Noemi Ruegg (Swi) EF Education-Oatly 0:13:35 32 Riejanne Markus (Ned) Lidl-Trek 0:13:35 33 Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ United-SUEZ 0:13:39 34 Franziska Koch (Ger) FDJ United-SUEZ 0:13:39 35 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Lidl-Trek 0:13:42 36 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Lidl-Trek 0:13:42 37 Noémie Abgrall (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise 0:15:33 38 Puck Pieterse (Ned) Fenix-Premier Tech 0:16:14 39 Lotte Claes (Bel) Fenix-Premier Tech 0:16:14 40 Sara Casasola (Ita) Fenix-Premier Tech 0:16:14 41 Maeva Squiban (Fra) UAE Team L'IMAD 0:16:14 42 Célia Gery (Fra) FDJ United-SUEZ 0:17:47 43 Yuliia Biriukova (Ukr) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi 0:18:08 44 Mavi Garcia (Spa) UAE Team L'IMAD 0:18:08 45 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) SD Worx-Protime 0:20:04 46 Silvia Persico (Ita) UAE Team L'IMAD 0:20:04 47 Quinty Schoens (Ned) VolkerWessels 0:20:04 48 Kristen Faulkner (USA) EF Education-Oatly 0:20:04 49 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Cofidis 0:20:04 50 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Liv AlUla Jayco 0:20:04 51 Carlotta Cipressi (Ita) Human Powered Health 0:20:04 52 Lily Williams (USA) Human Powered Health 0:20:04 53 Justine Ghekiere (Bel) AG Insurance-Soudal 0:20:04 54 Mireia Benito Pellicer (Spa) AG Insurance-Soudal 0:20:04 55 Sandrine Tas (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché 0:20:04 56 Zoe Jane Backstedt (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 0:20:04 57 Shari Bossuyt (Bel) AG Insurance-Soudal 0:20:04 58 Mischa Bredewold (Ned) SD Worx-Protime 0:20:04 59 Henrietta Christie (NZl) EF Education-Oatly 0:20:04 60 Millie Couzens (GBr) Fenix-Premier Tech 0:20:04 61 Agnieszka Skalniak-Sojka (Pol) Canyon-SRAM 0:20:04 62 Alice Towers (GBr) EF Education-Oatly 0:20:04 63 Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Lidl-Trek 0:20:04 64 Ema Comte (Fra) Cofidis 0:20:04 65 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Canyon-SRAM 0:20:04 66 Lieke Nooijen (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike 0:20:33 67 Marion Bunel (Fra) Visma-Lease a Bike 0:20:33 68 Lore de Schepper (Bel) AG Insurance-Soudal 0:20:33 69 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) SD Worx-Protime 0:20:33 70 Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi 0:22:05 71 Malou Eisen (Ned) VolkerWessels 0:22:05 72 Maud Rijnbeek (Ned) VolkerWessels 0:22:05 73 Debora Silvestri (Ita) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi 0:22:05 74 Karolina Perekitko (Pol) Mayenne-Monbana-MyPie 0:22:05 75 Usoa Ostolaza Zabala (Spa) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi 0:22:05 76 Naia Amondarain Gaztañaga (Spa) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi 0:22:05 77 Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) Picnic PostNL 0:22:05 78 Josie Nelson (GBr) Picnic PostNL 0:22:05 79 Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Uno-X Mobility 0:22:05 80 Marte Berg Edseth (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 0:22:05 81 Titia Ryo (Fra) Human Powered Health 0:22:05 82 Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Human Powered Health 0:22:05 83 Mackenzie Coupland (Aus) Liv AlUla Jayco 0:22:05 84 Silke Smulders (Ned) Liv AlUla Jayco 0:22:05 85 Linda Riedmann (Ger) Lotto-Intermarché 0:22:05 86 Amber Kraak (Ned) FDJ United-SUEZ 0:24:08 87 Marie le Net (Fra) FDJ United-SUEZ 0:24:08 88 Arlenis Sierra Canadilla (Cub) Movistar Team 0:24:08 89 Elena Cecchini (Ita) SD Worx-Protime 0:24:30 90 Lucie Fityus (Aus) Picnic PostNL 0:24:30 91 Romina Hinojosa Cruz (Mex) Lotto-Intermarché 0:24:30 92 Lene Robyn Clay (GBr) Picnic PostNL 0:24:30 93 Victorie Guilman (Fra) Cofidis 0:24:30 94 Daniek Hengeveld (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike 0:24:30 95 Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Aus) Liv AlUla Jayco 0:24:30 96 Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Liv AlUla Jayco 0:24:30 97 Marine Allione (Fra) Mayenne-Monbana-MyPie 0:24:30 98 Natalie Quinn (USA) Mayenne-Monbana-MyPie 0:24:30 99 Fiona Mangan (Irl) Mayenne-Monbana-MyPie 0:24:35 100 Constance Valentin (Fra) Mayenne-Monbana-MyPie 0:24:35 101 Mia Griffin (Irl) Picnic PostNL 0:24:35 102 Sara Martin Martin (Spa) Movistar Team 0:24:35 103 Francesca Barale (Ita) Movistar Team 0:24:35 104 Idoia Eraso Lasa (Spa) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi 0:24:35 105 Liane Lippert (Ger) Movistar Team 0:24:35 106 Ana Vitoria Magalhaes (Bra) Movistar Team 0:24:35 107 Caroline Wreszin (USA) St Michel-Preference Home-Auber 93 0:24:35 108 Paula Ostiz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:24:35 109 Marlen Reusser (Swi) Movistar Team 0:24:35 110 Loes Adegeest (Ned) Lidl-Trek 0:24:35 111 Maria Rosa Klöser (Ger) Canyon-SRAM 0:24:35 112 Chiara Consonni (Ita) Canyon-SRAM 0:24:35 113 Anneke Dijkstra (Ned) VolkerWessels 0:29:05 114 Julie Bego (Fra) Cofidis 0:32:25 115 Eline Jansen (Ned) VolkerWessels 0:32:52 DNF Letizia Borghesi (Ita) AG Insurance-Soudal Row 115 - Cell 2 DNF Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) St Michel-Preference Home-Auber 93 Row 116 - Cell 2 DNF Alison Jackson (Can) St Michel-Preference Home-Auber 93 Row 117 - Cell 2 DNF Sophie von Berswordt (Ned) VolkerWessels Row 118 - Cell 2 DNF Morgane Coston (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise Row 119 - Cell 2 DNS Valentina Cavallar (Aut) SD Worx-Protime Row 120 - Cell 2 DNS Heidi Franz (USA) St Michel-Preference Home-Auber 93 Row 121 - Cell 2 DNS Paula Patiño Bedoya (Col) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi Row 122 - Cell 2 DNS Alice Coutinho (Fra) Mayenne-Monbana-MyPie Row 123 - Cell 2 DNF Marianne Vos (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike Row 124 - Cell 2 DNF Nikola Nosková (Cze) Cofidis Row 125 - Cell 2

Swipe to scroll horizontally Young riders Rank Name Result 1 Paula Blasi Cairol (Spa) UAE Team L'IMAD 2:45:47 2 Antonia Niedermaier (Ger) Canyon-SRAM 0:0:02 3 Isabella Holmgren (Can) Lidl-Trek 0:0:04 4 Nienke Vinke (Ned) SD Worx-Protime 0:5:58 5 Malwina Mul (Pol) Cofidis 0:10:24 6 Clémence Latimier (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise 0:11:59 7 Solène Muller (Fra) St Michel-Preference Home-Auber 93 0:12:31 8 Célia Gery (Fra) FDJ United-SUEZ 0:16:43 9 Carlotta Cipressi (Ita) Human Powered Health 0:19:00 10 Zoe Jane Backstedt (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 0:19:00 11 Millie Couzens (GBr) Fenix-Premier Tech 0:19:00 12 Ema Comte (Fra) Cofidis 0:19:00 13 Marion Bunel (Fra) Visma-Lease a Bike 0:19:29 14 Lore de Schepper (Bel) AG Insurance-Soudal 0:19:29 15 Titia Ryo (Fra) Human Powered Health 0:21:01 16 Mackenzie Coupland (Aus) Liv AlUla Jayco 0:21:01 17 Linda Riedmann (Ger) Lotto-Intermarché 0:21:01 18 Lene Robyn Clay (GBr) Picnic PostNL 0:23:26 19 Francesca Barale (Ita) Movistar Team 0:23:31 20 Paula Ostiz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:23:31 OK Julie Bego (Fra) Cofidis Row 20 - Cell 2

Swipe to scroll horizontally Teams Rank Name Result 1 UAE Team L'IMAD 8:18:24 2 Lidl-Trek 0:11:32 3 FDJ United-Suez 0:13:49 4 Canyon-SRAM 0:17:59 5 EF Education-Oatly 0:18:19 6 Ma Petite Entreprise 0:29:25 7 Visma-Lease a Bike 0:31:50 8 AG Insurance-Soudal 0:35:46 9 Human Powered Health 0:36:26 10 St Michel-Preference Home-Auber93 0:40:57 11 SD Worx-Protime 0:42:55 12 Fenix-Premier Tech 0:44:27 13 Uno-X Mobility 0:45:00 14 Cofidis 0:47:21 15 Liv-Alula-Jayco 0:51:29 16 Picnic PostNL 0:53:00 17 Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi 0:58:03 18 Volkerwessels 0:59:59 19 Lotto Intermarché 1:02:24 20 Mayenne Monbana My Pie 1:06:50 21 Movistar Team 1:09:03

General classification

Swipe to scroll horizontally Rank Name Result 1 Demi Vollering (Ned) FDJ United-SUEZ 30:54:51 2 Katarzyna Niewiadoma-Phinney (Pol) Canyon-SRAM 0:1:18 3 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) UAE Team L'IMAD 0:4:19 4 Antonia Niedermaier (Ger) Canyon-SRAM 0:5:10 5 Paula Blasi Cairol (Spa) UAE Team L'IMAD 0:6:13 6 Cedrine Kerbaol (Fra) EF Education-Oatly 0:6:41 7 Dominika Wlodarczyk (Pol) UAE Team L'IMAD 0:7:53 8 Isabella Holmgren (Can) Lidl-Trek 0:9:12 9 Kim le Court Pienaar (Mau) AG Insurance-Soudal 0:14:04 10 Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Lidl-Trek 0:15:14 11 Nienke Vinke (Ned) SD Worx-Protime 0:22:56 12 Femke de Vries (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike 0:24:08 13 Thalita de Jong (Ned) Human Powered Health 0:24:41 14 Marlen Reusser (Swi) Movistar Team 0:25:57 15 Juliette Berthet (Fra) FDJ United-SUEZ 0:28:12 16 Nina Buijsman (Ned) Human Powered Health 0:28:22 17 Noemi Ruegg (Swi) EF Education-Oatly 0:33:20 18 Magdeleine Vallieres Mill (Can) EF Education-Oatly 0:36:18 19 Emilie Morier (Fra) St Michel-Preference Home-Auber 93 0:39:06 20 Mavi Garcia (Spa) UAE Team L'IMAD 0:41:50 21 Célia Gery (Fra) FDJ United-SUEZ 0:44:08 22 Maeva Squiban (Fra) UAE Team L'IMAD 0:45:45 23 Puck Pieterse (Ned) Fenix-Premier Tech 0:51:43 24 Sarah van Dam (Can) Visma-Lease a Bike 0:53:07 25 Justine Ghekiere (Bel) AG Insurance-Soudal 0:53:15 26 Kristen Faulkner (USA) EF Education-Oatly 0:54:02 27 Riejanne Markus (Ned) Lidl-Trek 0:54:16 28 Sigrid Haugset (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 0:54:26 29 Debora Silvestri (Ita) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi 0:54:52 30 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Lidl-Trek 0:57:44 31 Nadia Gontova (Can) Liv AlUla Jayco 0:59:34 32 Laura Asencio (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise 1:02:58 33 Sara Casasola (Ita) Fenix-Premier Tech 1:07:59 34 Solène Muller (Fra) St Michel-Preference Home-Auber 93 1:11:59 35 Marion Bunel (Fra) Visma-Lease a Bike 1:13:25 36 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Lidl-Trek 1:13:34 37 Clémence Latimier (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise 1:15:05 38 Gaia Masetti (Ita) Picnic PostNL 1:15:35 39 Karolina Perekitko (Pol) Mayenne-Monbana-MyPie 1:18:23 40 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) SD Worx-Protime 1:20:15 41 Franziska Koch (Ger) FDJ United-SUEZ 1:23:13 42 Mireia Benito Pellicer (Spa) AG Insurance-Soudal 1:24:51 43 Maria Rosa Klöser (Ger) Canyon-SRAM 1:26:21 44 Liane Lippert (Ger) Movistar Team 1:27:22 45 Océane Mahe (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise 1:28:21 46 Mischa Bredewold (Ned) SD Worx-Protime 1:30:27 47 Titia Ryo (Fra) Human Powered Health 1:30:27 48 Urška Žigart (Slo) AG Insurance-Soudal 1:31:19 49 Célia le Mouël (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise 1:33:07 50 Zoe Jane Backstedt (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 1:34:15 51 Paula Ostiz (Spa) Movistar Team 1:36:08 52 Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ United-SUEZ 1:40:10 53 Lieke Nooijen (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike 1:41:01 54 Malwina Mul (Pol) Cofidis 1:42:37 55 Agnieszka Skalniak-Sojka (Pol) Canyon-SRAM 1:42:56 56 Silvia Persico (Ita) UAE Team L'IMAD 1:43:04 57 Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Lidl-Trek 1:43:10 58 Ema Comte (Fra) Cofidis 1:43:13 59 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Liv AlUla Jayco 1:43:44 60 Loes Adegeest (Ned) Lidl-Trek 1:45:15 61 Alice Towers (GBr) EF Education-Oatly 1:46:12 62 Lore de Schepper (Bel) AG Insurance-Soudal 1:46:14 63 Lotte Claes (Bel) Fenix-Premier Tech 1:47:49 64 Silke Smulders (Ned) Liv AlUla Jayco 1:48:46 65 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) SD Worx-Protime 1:48:57 66 Quinty Schoens (Ned) VolkerWessels 1:50:28 67 Marte Berg Edseth (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 1:50:43 68 Nina Berton (Lux) EF Education-Oatly 1:53:28 69 Lily Williams (USA) Human Powered Health 1:55:08 70 Usoa Ostolaza Zabala (Spa) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi 1:55:11 71 Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) Picnic PostNL 1:57:20 72 Anouska Koster (Ned) Uno-X Mobility 1:58:11 73 Amber Kraak (Ned) FDJ United-SUEZ 2:01:56 74 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Canyon-SRAM 2:02:07 75 Ana Vitoria Magalhaes (Bra) Movistar Team 2:03:37 76 Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Liv AlUla Jayco 2:06:11 77 Millie Couzens (GBr) Fenix-Premier Tech 2:06:34 78 Daniek Hengeveld (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike 2:07:20 79 Linda Riedmann (Ger) Lotto-Intermarché 2:07:55 80 Carlotta Cipressi (Ita) Human Powered Health 2:08:32 81 Josie Nelson (GBr) Picnic PostNL 2:09:03 82 Henrietta Christie (NZl) EF Education-Oatly 2:09:07 83 Julie Bego (Fra) Cofidis 2:09:26 84 Sara Martin Martin (Spa) Movistar Team 2:10:44 85 Francesca Barale (Ita) Movistar Team 2:10:57 86 Shari Bossuyt (Bel) AG Insurance-Soudal 2:14:59 87 Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Aus) Liv AlUla Jayco 2:16:46 88 Mackenzie Coupland (Aus) Liv AlUla Jayco 2:17:53 89 Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Human Powered Health 2:18:07 90 Sandrine Tas (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché 2:18:23 91 Fiona Mangan (Irl) Mayenne-Monbana-MyPie 2:21:48 92 Yuliia Biriukova (Ukr) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi 2:22:52 93 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Cofidis 2:24:41 94 Eline Jansen (Ned) VolkerWessels 2:25:15 95 Marine Allione (Fra) Mayenne-Monbana-MyPie 2:26:02 96 Marie le Net (Fra) FDJ United-SUEZ 2:26:23 97 Malou Eisen (Ned) VolkerWessels 2:29:38 98 Natalie Quinn (USA) Mayenne-Monbana-MyPie 2:33:03 99 Arlenis Sierra Canadilla (Cub) Movistar Team 2:33:46 100 Noémie Abgrall (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise 2:35:11 101 Chiara Consonni (Ita) Canyon-SRAM 2:36:45 102 Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi 2:36:53 103 Maud Rijnbeek (Ned) VolkerWessels 2:37:43 104 Elena Cecchini (Ita) SD Worx-Protime 2:38:22 105 Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Uno-X Mobility 2:38:22 106 Idoia Eraso Lasa (Spa) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi 2:39:09 107 Constance Valentin (Fra) Mayenne-Monbana-MyPie 2:39:44 108 Victorie Guilman (Fra) Cofidis 2:40:41 109 Naia Amondarain Gaztañaga (Spa) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi 2:41:33 110 Anneke Dijkstra (Ned) VolkerWessels 2:47:26 111 Caroline Wreszin (USA) St Michel-Preference Home-Auber 93 2:50:08 112 Lucie Fityus (Aus) Picnic PostNL 2:50:32 113 Romina Hinojosa Cruz (Mex) Lotto-Intermarché 2:53:42 114 Lene Robyn Clay (GBr) Picnic PostNL 2:55:19 115 Mia Griffin (Irl) Picnic PostNL 2:59:53

Swipe to scroll horizontally Points classification Rank Name Result 1 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) SD Worx-Protime 181 2 Demi Vollering (Ned) FDJ United-SUEZ 152 3 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) SD Worx-Protime 120 4 Kim le Court Pienaar (Mau) AG Insurance-Soudal 107 5 Katarzyna Niewiadoma-Phinney (Pol) Canyon-SRAM 103 6 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) UAE Team L'IMAD 96 7 Noemi Ruegg (Swi) EF Education-Oatly 94 8 Cedrine Kerbaol (Fra) EF Education-Oatly 84 9 Dominika Wlodarczyk (Pol) UAE Team L'IMAD 78 10 Marlen Reusser (Swi) Movistar Team 72 11 Paula Blasi Cairol (Spa) UAE Team L'IMAD 70 12 Puck Pieterse (Ned) Fenix-Premier Tech 62 13 Loes Adegeest (Ned) Lidl-Trek 60 14 Sigrid Haugset (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 55 15 Antonia Niedermaier (Ger) Canyon-SRAM 54 16 Marianne Vos (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike 47 17 Malwina Mul (Pol) Cofidis 42 18 Carlotta Cipressi (Ita) Human Powered Health 42 19 Thalita de Jong (Ned) Human Powered Health 40 20 Mischa Bredewold (Ned) SD Worx-Protime 39 21 Zoe Jane Backstedt (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 38 22 Isabella Holmgren (Can) Lidl-Trek 36 23 Idoia Eraso Lasa (Spa) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi 35 24 Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Lidl-Trek 35 25 Maeva Squiban (Fra) UAE Team L'IMAD 35 26 Célia Gery (Fra) FDJ United-SUEZ 33 27 Sarah van Dam (Can) Visma-Lease a Bike 33 28 Liane Lippert (Ger) Movistar Team 32 29 Nikola Nosková (Cze) Cofidis 32 30 Riejanne Markus (Ned) Lidl-Trek 31 31 Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Lidl-Trek 30 32 Marte Berg Edseth (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 30 33 Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Human Powered Health 27 34 Eline Jansen (Ned) VolkerWessels 26 35 Yuliia Biriukova (Ukr) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi 25 36 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Cofidis 25 37 Silvia Persico (Ita) UAE Team L'IMAD 25 38 Millie Couzens (GBr) Fenix-Premier Tech 25 39 Lieke Nooijen (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike 23 40 Nienke Vinke (Ned) SD Worx-Protime 20 41 Femke de Vries (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike 20 42 Paula Ostiz (Spa) Movistar Team 20 43 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Canyon-SRAM 20 44 Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Aus) Liv AlUla Jayco 20 45 Maud Rijnbeek (Ned) VolkerWessels 20 46 Romina Hinojosa Cruz (Mex) Lotto-Intermarché 20 47 Usoa Ostolaza Zabala (Spa) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi 19 48 Magdeleine Vallieres Mill (Can) EF Education-Oatly 18 49 Agnieszka Skalniak-Sojka (Pol) Canyon-SRAM 18 50 Lotte Claes (Bel) Fenix-Premier Tech 18 51 Shari Bossuyt (Bel) AG Insurance-Soudal 18 52 Océane Mahe (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise 17 53 Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Liv AlUla Jayco 16 54 Ema Comte (Fra) Cofidis 15 55 Lily Williams (USA) Human Powered Health 15 56 Lore de Schepper (Bel) AG Insurance-Soudal 14 57 Josie Nelson (GBr) Picnic PostNL 14 58 Nina Buijsman (Ned) Human Powered Health 13 59 Mavi Garcia (Spa) UAE Team L'IMAD 13 60 Clémence Latimier (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise 13 61 Anouska Koster (Ned) Uno-X Mobility 13 62 Amber Kraak (Ned) FDJ United-SUEZ 13 63 Henrietta Christie (NZl) EF Education-Oatly 13 64 Juliette Berthet (Fra) FDJ United-SUEZ 12 65 Justine Ghekiere (Bel) AG Insurance-Soudal 12 66 Kristen Faulkner (USA) EF Education-Oatly 12 67 Sara Casasola (Ita) Fenix-Premier Tech 12 68 Mia Griffin (Irl) Picnic PostNL 11 69 Elena Cecchini (Ita) SD Worx-Protime 10 70 Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ United-SUEZ 9 71 Nina Berton (Lux) EF Education-Oatly 9 72 Fiona Mangan (Irl) Mayenne-Monbana-MyPie 8 73 Linda Riedmann (Ger) Lotto-Intermarché 7 74 Sandrine Tas (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché 6 75 Marion Bunel (Fra) Visma-Lease a Bike 5 76 Mackenzie Coupland (Aus) Liv AlUla Jayco 5 77 Nadia Gontova (Can) Liv AlUla Jayco 4 78 Mireia Benito Pellicer (Spa) AG Insurance-Soudal 4 79 Emilie Morier (Fra) St Michel-Preference Home-Auber 93 3 80 Debora Silvestri (Ita) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi 3 81 Sara Martin Martin (Spa) Movistar Team 3 82 Arlenis Sierra Canadilla (Cub) Movistar Team 2 83 Célia le Mouël (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise 1

Swipe to scroll horizontally Mountains classification Rank Name Result 1 Puck Pieterse (Ned) Fenix-Premier Tech 55 2 Demi Vollering (Ned) FDJ United-SUEZ 30 3 Katarzyna Niewiadoma-Phinney (Pol) Canyon-SRAM 28 4 Nikola Nosková (Cze) Cofidis 21 5 Maeva Squiban (Fra) UAE Team L'IMAD 19 6 Paula Blasi Cairol (Spa) UAE Team L'IMAD 14 7 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) UAE Team L'IMAD 13 8 Sara Casasola (Ita) Fenix-Premier Tech 12 9 Sigrid Haugset (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 11 10 Antonia Niedermaier (Ger) Canyon-SRAM 10 11 Marlen Reusser (Swi) Movistar Team 10 12 Loes Adegeest (Ned) Lidl-Trek 9 13 Isabella Holmgren (Can) Lidl-Trek 8 14 Océane Mahe (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise 8 15 Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Lidl-Trek 8 16 Anouska Koster (Ned) Uno-X Mobility 7 17 Liane Lippert (Ger) Movistar Team 7 18 Ema Comte (Fra) Cofidis 6 19 Zoe Jane Backstedt (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 5 20 Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Aus) Liv AlUla Jayco 5 21 Juliette Berthet (Fra) FDJ United-SUEZ 5 22 Idoia Eraso Lasa (Spa) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi 5 23 Magdeleine Vallieres Mill (Can) EF Education-Oatly 4 24 Franziska Koch (Ger) FDJ United-SUEZ 4 25 Nina Berton (Lux) EF Education-Oatly 3 26 Célia Gery (Fra) FDJ United-SUEZ 3 27 Cedrine Kerbaol (Fra) EF Education-Oatly 3 28 Clémence Latimier (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise 3 29 Paula Ostiz (Spa) Movistar Team 3 30 Marte Berg Edseth (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 3 31 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) SD Worx-Protime 2 32 Femke de Vries (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike 2 33 Thalita de Jong (Ned) Human Powered Health 2 34 Solène Muller (Fra) St Michel-Preference Home-Auber 93 2 35 Silvia Persico (Ita) UAE Team L'IMAD 2 36 Eline Jansen (Ned) VolkerWessels 2 37 Dominika Wlodarczyk (Pol) UAE Team L'IMAD 1 38 Kim le Court Pienaar (Mau) AG Insurance-Soudal 1 39 Nienke Vinke (Ned) SD Worx-Protime 1 40 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) SD Worx-Protime 1 41 Mischa Bredewold (Ned) SD Worx-Protime 1 42 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Canyon-SRAM 1 43 Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Human Powered Health 1 44 Maud Rijnbeek (Ned) VolkerWessels 1

Swipe to scroll horizontally Young riders classification Rank Name Result 1 Antonia Niedermaier (Ger) Canyon-SRAM 31:00:01 2 Paula Blasi Cairol (Spa) UAE Team L'IMAD 0:1:03 3 Isabella Holmgren (Can) Lidl-Trek 0:4:02 4 Nienke Vinke (Ned) SD Worx-Protime 0:17:46 5 Célia Gery (Fra) FDJ United-SUEZ 0:38:58 6 Solène Muller (Fra) St Michel-Preference Home-Auber 93 1:06:49 7 Marion Bunel (Fra) Visma-Lease a Bike 1:08:15 8 Clémence Latimier (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise 1:09:55 9 Titia Ryo (Fra) Human Powered Health 1:25:17 10 Zoe Jane Backstedt (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 1:29:05 11 Paula Ostiz (Spa) Movistar Team 1:30:58 12 Malwina Mul (Pol) Cofidis 1:37:27 13 Ema Comte (Fra) Cofidis 1:38:03 14 Lore de Schepper (Bel) AG Insurance-Soudal 1:41:04 15 Millie Couzens (GBr) Fenix-Premier Tech 2:01:24 16 Linda Riedmann (Ger) Lotto-Intermarché 2:02:45 17 Carlotta Cipressi (Ita) Human Powered Health 2:03:22 18 Francesca Barale (Ita) Movistar Team 2:05:47 19 Mackenzie Coupland (Aus) Liv AlUla Jayco 2:12:43 20 Lene Robyn Clay (GBr) Picnic PostNL 2:50:09