UCI Gravel World Series: Cole Davis and Laurel Quinones conquer the altitude to claim commanding wins at Mammoth TUFF
US riders both win by significant margins in Mammoth Lakes gravel event
Cole Davis and Laurel Quinones came out on top after a tough day of racing at altitude at the Mammoth TUFF in California, the penultimate North American round of the UCI Gravel World Series.
The Mammoth TUFF took place in the mountains of Mammoth Lakes, flanked by the Sierra Nevada, with long climbs, descents, and rough roads combining with the altitude to make for a gruelling day of racing.
Despite all that, US rider Cole Davis averaged 20mph across the 89-mile course to take victory by more than three minutes. Ben Byra was second, with Lance Haidet rounding out the podium.
In the women's race Laurel Quinones enjoyed an even bigger winning margin, finishing some 6:37 ahead of last year's winner Jennifer Tave.
There was an even bigger margin of 23 minutes between the winner and third-placed Kira Stock.
It was a busy weekend of Gravel World Series racing, with events the Sea Otter Europe and Tartu Bike Marathon taking place on the same day.
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Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.
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