UCI Gravel World Series: Cole Davis and Laurel Quinones conquer the altitude to claim commanding wins at Mammoth TUFF

Race Results
By
Published

US riders both win by significant margins in Mammoth Lakes gravel event

A rider heads through the rocky terrain of the Mammoth Lakes mountains at Mammoth TUFF
A rider heads through the rocky terrain of the Mammoth Lakes mountains at Mammoth TUFF (Image credit: UCI Gravel World Series)

Cole Davis and Laurel Quinones came out on top after a tough day of racing at altitude at the Mammoth TUFF in California, the penultimate North American round of the UCI Gravel World Series.

The Mammoth TUFF took place in the mountains of Mammoth Lakes, flanked by the Sierra Nevada, with long climbs, descents, and rough roads combining with the altitude to make for a gruelling day of racing.

Latest Videos FromCyclingnews
Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.