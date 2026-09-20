UCI Gravel World Series: Cole Davis and Laurel Quinones conquer the altitude to claim commanding wins at Mammoth TUFF

A rider heads through the rocky terrain of the Mammoth Lakes mountains at Mammoth TUFF

Cole Davis and Laurel Quinones came out on top after a tough day of racing at altitude at the Mammoth TUFF in California, the penultimate North American round of the UCI Gravel World Series.

The Mammoth TUFF took place in the mountains of Mammoth Lakes, flanked by the Sierra Nevada, with long climbs, descents, and rough roads combining with the altitude to make for a gruelling day of racing.

Despite all that, US rider Cole Davis averaged 20mph across the 89-mile course to take victory by more than three minutes. Ben Byra was second, with Lance Haidet rounding out the podium.

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In the women's race Laurel Quinones enjoyed an even bigger winning margin, finishing some 6:37 ahead of last year's winner Jennifer Tave.

There was an even bigger margin of 23 minutes between the winner and third-placed Kira Stock.

It was a busy weekend of Gravel World Series racing, with events the Sea Otter Europe and Tartu Bike Marathon taking place on the same day.

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