'I really should have closed the gap straight away' – Demi Vollering harbours Mont Ventoux regrets as Niewiadoma-Phinney soars into Tour de France Femmes lead

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MONT VENTOUX, FRANCE - AUGUST 07: (L-R) Marlen Reusser of Switzerland and Team Movistar - Yellow Leader Jersey and Demi Vollering of Netherlands and Team FDJ United - SUEZ compete in the chase group during the 5th Tour de France Femmes 2026, Stage 7 a 146.8km stage from La Voulte-sur-Rhone to Mont Ventoux 1901m / #UCIWWT / on August 07, 2026 in Mont Ventoux, France. (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Giant of Provence, Mont Ventoux, lived up to its fearsome reputation on its Tour de France Femmes debut on Friday, with the yellow jersey changing hands as an hour separated the first and last riders at the summit.

Many predictions ahead of the stage saw 2023 Tour champion Demi Vollering ascending into the maillot jaune. However, it was her rival, 2024 winner Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney, who soared away with 9.7km remaining to take the glory.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

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