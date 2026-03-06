'We're ready to lose everything to try to win everything' – World champion Magdeleine Vallieres inspires EF Education-Oatly to aim even higher at Strade Bianche

World champion Magdeleine Vallieres leads the EF Education-Oatly team at the women's Strade Bianche, her rainbow stripes confirming her talents and inspiring the team's mindset.

The biggest names in the women's peloton are all targeting Strade Banche but EF Education-Oatly have faith in their strength in depth. They have Vallieres, Noemi Rüegg and Cédrine Kerbaol in their line-up, with Ben Healy and Richard Carapaz leading the men's team. Completing the women's roster are Nina Berton, Henrietta Christie and Alexis Magner.

"We have a really strong team, with a lot of cards to play," Vallieres said after Cyclingnews followed the EF Education-Oatly riders during their final recon ride on Thursday.

"We come with big goals, so we're going to take the opportunity and really race all in. How do you say it? Risk it all to win it all. We're ready to lose everything, to try to win everything at Strade Bianche. That's the mindset."

Vallieres tested her form with several surges on key sectors of the Strade Bianche sterrati on Thursday, and dialed-in her tyre pressure to find the fine line between speed and grip on the often loose gravel.

Just like with men's world champion Tadej Pogačar, whenever the local tifosi and the visitors see the rainbow jersey, they look on with respect and cheer in admiration.

"To race Strade Bianche in the rainbow jersey is going to make it really, really special this year," Vallieres said.

"Strade Bianche is a mythic race because of the gravel, the views and the fans. It's just an insanely hard race but it's always a good race.

"I missed it sadly last year, so I'm really excited to be back. It's one of my favorite races. Riding the gravel is always one of my favorite things to do. Even in training, sometimes I somehow find myself on the gravel.

"I'm expecting a lot of cheering and I hope people cheer on the team. I'm still a bit surprised every time I hear people shout my name. I'm like 'how do they know my name?' but it's nice. The crowds at Strade Bianche are quite loud. It will be special to race in the rainbow jersey on Saturday."

