'We're ready to lose everything to try to win everything' – World champion Magdeleine Vallieres inspires EF Education-Oatly to aim even higher at Strade Bianche

'It will be special to race in the rainbow jersey on Saturday' says Canadian

VALENCIA, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 15: Magdeleine Vallieres of Canada and Team EF Education-Oatly reacts after the 10th Setmana Ciclista - Volta Femenina de la Comunitat Valenciana 2026, Stage 4 a 117km stage from Sagunt to Valencia on February 15, 2026 in Valencia, Spain. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
World champion Magdeleine Vallieres leads the EF Education-Oatly team at the women's Strade Bianche, her rainbow stripes confirming her talents and inspiring the team's mindset.

The biggest names in the women's peloton are all targeting Strade Banche but EF Education-Oatly have faith in their strength in depth. They have Vallieres, Noemi Rüegg and Cédrine Kerbaol in their line-up, with Ben Healy and Richard Carapaz leading the men's team. Completing the women's roster are Nina Berton, Henrietta Christie and Alexis Magner.

Just like with men's world champion Tadej Pogačar, whenever the local tifosi and the visitors see the rainbow jersey, they look on with respect and cheer in admiration.

