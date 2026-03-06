'My dream is to cross the finish line first and on my own' - Kasia Niewiadoma renews rivalry with Demi Vollering at Strade Bianche

Vollering targets a third victory after Omloop Nieuwsblad dominance

Kasia Niewiadoma and Demi Vollering racing side by side up the Kapelmuur in Omloop Het Nieuwsblad
Niewiadoma-Phinney and Vollering prepare to face off again in Strade Bianche (Image credit: Getty Images)

Demi Vollering and Kasia Niewiadoma have long battled in the biggest women's races, and their rivalry resumes at Strade Bianche, a week after they finished first and second at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad.

Strade Bianche is a different, far hillier race, with 31.7km of rolling gravel roads during the 131km race rather than cobbles and crosswinds.

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Editor-at-large

Stephen is one of the most experienced members of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. Before becoming Editor-at-large, he was Head of News at Cyclingnews. He has previously worked for Shift Active Media, Reuters and Cycling Weekly. He is a member of the Board of the Association Internationale des Journalistes du Cyclisme (AIJC).

