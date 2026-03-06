'My dream is to cross the finish line first and on my own' - Kasia Niewiadoma renews rivalry with Demi Vollering at Strade Bianche

Niewiadoma-Phinney and Vollering prepare to face off again in Strade Bianche

Demi Vollering and Kasia Niewiadoma have long battled in the biggest women's races, and their rivalry resumes at Strade Bianche, a week after they finished first and second at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad.

Strade Bianche is a different, far hillier race, with 31.7km of rolling gravel roads during the 131km race rather than cobbles and crosswinds.

Niewiadoma could not match Vollering in the two-rider Omloop sprint, but knows Strade Bianche is a different race scenario.

"Last week definitely gave me a lot of confidence. Anytime you start the Spring Classics, and you feel that you can make the race, that gives you a lot of confidence," Niewiadoma told Cyclingnews at the team presentation in Siena on Friday.

"Now I just feel very excited to ride Strade Bianche. I know that I'm well prepared physically and mentally, so I just want to race."

Vollering celebrated her Omloop victory but quickly turned her focus to Strade Bianche. She won Strade Bianche for a second time last year after her 2023 victory.

"You always need to focus on what's next, and I'm focused on Strade Bianche now. It's a beautiful race," she told Cyclingnews.

"Since 2023 and my first victory, it's been a big objective every year; it's again a big goal for me. I really love this race, so I just want to do well."

Vollering's and Niewiadoma's multi-talents mean they will clash in the spring Classics but also in the Grand Tours and especially the Tour de France Femmes. However, Strade Bianche comes first, with little fear for the gravel roads.

"Of course, you always feel nervous about some sections of the gravel or the approaches, but I feel the sense of excitement is higher," Niewiadoma said.

"Demi is super strong as we saw in Omloop, but I'll be taking into consideration Elisa Longo Borghini and Pauline Ferrand-Prévot too, plus the duo from SD Worx. I feel a lot of us are on similar levels, so then it always comes down to your team performance and then a bit of luck."

Niewiadoma's lack of a fast finish has often left her heartbroken in the biggest race, but Strade Bianche rarely finishes in a sprint into Piazza del Campo.

"This race is always hard, and with the Santa Catarina climb, there's no real sprint. It's usually won by a lone rider," she highlighted.

"The strongest at the Santa Caterina climb usually wins. My dream is to cross the finish line first and on my own."